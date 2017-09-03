Newly minted sociologist Sarah Brayne spent two and a half years studying the LAPD as it shifted from traditional methods to what she calls big data surveillance.
This article examines the intersection of two structural developments: the growth of surveillance and the rise of “big data.” Drawing on observations and interviews conducted within the Los Angeles Police Department, I offer an empirical account of how the adoption of big data analytics does—and does not—transform police surveillance practices. I argue that the adoption of big data analytics facilitates amplifications of prior surveillance practices and fundamental transformations in surveillance activities. First, discretionary assessments of risk are supplemented and quantified using risk scores. Second, data are used for predictive, rather than reactive or explanatory, purposes. Third, the proliferation of automatic alert systems makes it possible to systematically surveil an unprecedentedly large number of people. Fourth, the threshold for inclusion in law enforcement databases is lower, now including individuals who have not had direct police contact. Fifth, previously separate data systems are merged, facilitating the spread of surveillance into a wide range of institutions. Based on these findings, I develop a theoretical model of big data surveillance that can be applied to institutional domains beyond the criminal justice system. Finally, I highlight the social consequences of big data surveillance for law and social inequality.
Here’s one bit, not far from what one would see on CSI:
For example, after a series of copper wire thefts in the city, the police found the car involved by drawing a radius in Palantir
around the three places the wire was stolen from, setting up time bounds around the time they knew the thefts occurred at each site, and
querying the system for any license plates captured by ALPRs in all three locations during those time periods.
And another:
I encountered several other examples of
law enforcement using external data originally
collected for non–criminal justice purposes,
including data from repossession and collections
agencies; social media, foreclosure, and
electronic toll pass data; and address and
usage information from utility bills. Respondents
also indicated they were working on
integrating hospital, pay parking lot, and
university camera feeds; rebate data such as
address information from contact lens rebates;
and call data from pizza chains, including
names, addresses, and phone numbers from
Papa Johns and Pizza Hut. In some instances,
it is simply easier for law enforcement to purchase
privately collected data than to rely on
in-house data because there are fewer constitutional
protections, reporting requirements,
and appellate checks on private sector surveillance
and data collection (Pasquale 2014).
Moreover, respondents explained, privately
collected data is sometimes more up-to-date.
Hat tip: Kevin Lewis.
Phillip K Dick: MINORITY REPORT
That’s a SciFi classic, made into a movie?
Bonus trivia: the LAPD used to pride themselves, during the Gates era, in responding to a call in under 10 minutes. During the Rodney King riots, when I was there, the LAPD showed up at my door and warned me, in response to a neighbor complaint, against ‘profiteering’ since the then mayor, I think it was the Black-American Bradley, had passed a law saying price increases were temporarily forbidden due to shortages. I was simply warned, and, long story short, I only sold some grocery items at a reasonable price because a neighbor insisted on paying me for some goods. I was making enough money then and now that I did not need the money. But a jealous neighbor saw money changing hands and phoned in. LOL an economic crime in the USA just like in the Soviet Union.
The use of the term “Black-American” here makes you sound like an odd alt-righter.
I can’t wait to see those techniques applied to indicted politicians, ho, wait..
‘it is simply easier for law enforcement to purchase privately collected data’
Yet again, the lede is buried showing how America is transforming itself into the world’s first for profit police/surveillance state.
The US certainly picks a curious mix of government privacy laws and corporate data privacy.
And as this shows, that mix gives data surveillance types a path. Anything that can hop through largely unregulated private data is home free.
Sounds like Palantir is making the world better. I’m sure that the social rights “activists” will be up in arms.
I wonder how much of this is just the difficulty of working inside of an approved government system. It’s not unusual for the typical solution employed by those who actually do the work be completely outside of the bureaucratically approved tools.
The government typically sucks at software development and govy IT systems are frequently less useful than two tin cans with a string.