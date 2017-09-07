The economics of Bitcoin mining

There is a new paper (pdf) by Huberman, Leshno, and Moallemi on that topic, I found it very useful. Here is the abstract, non-newbies can skip ahead to the second paragraph:
Many crypto-currencies, Bitcoin being the most prominent, are reliable electronic payment systems that operate without a central, trusted authority. They are >enabled by blockchain technology, which deploys cryptographic tools and game theoretic incentives to create a two-sided platform. Profit maximizing computer servers called miners provide the infrastructure of the system. Its users can send payments anonymously and securely. Absent a central authority to control the system, the paper seeks to understand the operation of the system: How does the system raise revenue to pay for its infrastructure? How are usage fees determined? How much infrastructure is deployed?
A simplified economic model that captures the system’s properties answers these questions. Transaction fees and infrastructure level are determined in an equilibrium of a congestion queueing game derived from the system’s limited throughput. The system eliminates dead-weight loss from monopoly, but introduces other inefficiencies and requires congestion to raise revenue and fund infrastructure. We explore the future potential of such systems and provide design suggestions.
Recommended to many of those who are otherwise merely baffled.
Yep. Total noob question here, but how does BTC work when that last coin is mined, the 21 millionth? No more mining, so who’s doing all the computing work to make the blockchain function?
This may be totally obvious but I don’t care if I’m embarrassing myself here, genuinely want to understand.
Two points. 21 million btc won’t be reached for another hundred years or more. In this case, computation costs could conceivably fall to 0. Second, and more important, the assumption has always been that once Bitcoin scales to a large enough size, transaction fees will be sufficienct incentive to serve as “miners’ revenue”. Hope that helps.
A “miner’s fee” market develops. Users attach a market based fee to the transaction to better their place in the transaction queue of miners. Miner’s collect these fee’s in place of the block reward. At scale these will replace the block reward when it goes to zero.
Every time you make a transaction, you can include an arbitrary transaction fee (it’s like a tip for the miners). Miners can decide whether or not to include your transaction in the next block based on how much of a fee they will collect. So if nobody wants to maintain the blockchain anymore, fees will rise until enough people are induced to maintain it again.