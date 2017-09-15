The education culture that is China

by on September 15, 2017 at 1:46 am in Education, Web/Tech | Permalink

Students at a major university in Beijing are now required to scan their faces upon entering dormitory buildings, a process that may soon make security guards obsolete.

Beijing Normal University has installed 44 facial scanners on its 19 dormitory buildings, for the 18,000 students on campus.

It is the boldest move taken by a Chinese university so far to apply advanced digital technologies in campus management and has drawn attention from administrators at other universities.

The machines have been placed at all entrances to dorm buildings. Students entering the building will have to pause and look at the sensor for a few seconds. They are then required to swipe their campus ID card. If the face and card match, the machine will open the gate and say “welcome home.”

The machines also come with voice recognition. Students who forget to bring their ID cards can scan their face and say the last four digits of their card number, said Yang Hailiang, general manager of Beijing Peace and Joy Technology, which produces the machines.

The system can recognize 26 Chinese dialects and has achieved an accuracy rate of 98 percent, Yang said.

Here is the full article.

13 comments

1 Some Guy September 15, 2017 at 2:04 am

98% accurate, eh?

That reminds me of the ‘Better Off Ted’ episode where the sensors couldn’t detect black people:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMy5YpJysy4

Reply

2 Dzhaughn September 15, 2017 at 2:12 am

Yeah, 98% is too poor. And the hackers have not yet begun.

Reply

3 dan1111 September 15, 2017 at 4:40 am

It depends on how critical dorm security is. A system that prevents casual entry and makes it harder (but not impossible) for a skilled person determined to enter might be just fine.

Reply

4 Thor September 15, 2017 at 2:56 am

How many were detected as gay? (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.)

Reply

5 Art Deco September 15, 2017 at 3:23 am

Cuck Cuck cooo Cuck Cuck cooo cuck coo cuck cooo

Reply

6 Sam September 15, 2017 at 3:25 am

Japan had these more than 10 years ago. I remember visiting Osaka in 2007 and there were face scans on highschool kids who bought concessional tickets to get into Universal Studios

Reply

7 Art Deco September 15, 2017 at 5:22 am

Cuck Cuck Cuck cluck cluck cluck Cuck Cuck. Cuck cawww.

Reply

8 dearieme September 15, 2017 at 6:40 am

This website is about the faggiest god damn thing I’ve seen since my time at Oxford.

Reply

9 sophia charles September 15, 2017 at 3:53 am

Great article, you have chosen such a wonderful article. Education in China is a state-run system of public education All citizens must attend school for at least nine years, known as the nine-year compulsory education, which the government funds EZcosplay Coupons. Keep posting such kind of content.

Reply

10 A Truth Seeker September 15, 2017 at 5:18 am

Such that is life under a totalitarian system, where every person is nothing more than a cog of a faceless machine.

Reply

11 dearieme September 15, 2017 at 5:28 am

On the other hand if it had been introduced first in the US it would have been hymned as an example of that old Yankee ingenuity.

Reply

12 A Truth Seeker September 15, 2017 at 6:36 am

To be frank, it is remarkable how much Americans seem to like totalitarian approaches nowadays. I do not know if it is just vicarious enjoyment or a taste of things to come.

Reply

13 dan1111 September 15, 2017 at 6:54 am

What a lot of silliness. Verifying your identity is a key security requirement in many contexts. Having your face scanned is one technical solution to do that, and it is no more intrusive or “totalitarian” than any other solution.

The technology is, of course, the same technology that can be used for things like surveillance. But the application, not the technology itself, is what is relevant. Spies use cameras. So do people taking pictures of their dog to post on Facebook. We shouldn’t consider the latter to be suspicious surveillance activity.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: