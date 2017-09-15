The education culture that is China

Students at a major university in Beijing are now required to scan their faces upon entering dormitory buildings, a process that may soon make security guards obsolete.
Beijing Normal University has installed 44 facial scanners on its 19 dormitory buildings, for the 18,000 students on campus.
It is the boldest move taken by a Chinese university so far to apply advanced digital technologies in campus management and has drawn attention from administrators at other universities.
The machines have been placed at all entrances to dorm buildings. Students entering the building will have to pause and look at the sensor for a few seconds. They are then required to swipe their campus ID card. If the face and card match, the machine will open the gate and say “welcome home.”
The machines also come with voice recognition. Students who forget to bring their ID cards can scan their face and say the last four digits of their card number, said Yang Hailiang, general manager of Beijing Peace and Joy Technology, which produces the machines.
The system can recognize 26 Chinese dialects and has achieved an accuracy rate of 98 percent, Yang said.
98% accurate, eh?
That reminds me of the ‘Better Off Ted’ episode where the sensors couldn’t detect black people:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMy5YpJysy4
Yeah, 98% is too poor. And the hackers have not yet begun.
It depends on how critical dorm security is. A system that prevents casual entry and makes it harder (but not impossible) for a skilled person determined to enter might be just fine.
How many were detected as gay? (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.)
Japan had these more than 10 years ago. I remember visiting Osaka in 2007 and there were face scans on highschool kids who bought concessional tickets to get into Universal Studios
Such that is life under a totalitarian system, where every person is nothing more than a cog of a faceless machine.
On the other hand if it had been introduced first in the US it would have been hymned as an example of that old Yankee ingenuity.
To be frank, it is remarkable how much Americans seem to like totalitarian approaches nowadays. I do not know if it is just vicarious enjoyment or a taste of things to come.
What a lot of silliness. Verifying your identity is a key security requirement in many contexts. Having your face scanned is one technical solution to do that, and it is no more intrusive or “totalitarian” than any other solution.
The technology is, of course, the same technology that can be used for things like surveillance. But the application, not the technology itself, is what is relevant. Spies use cameras. So do people taking pictures of their dog to post on Facebook. We shouldn’t consider the latter to be suspicious surveillance activity.