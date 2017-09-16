I find it remarkable that cement is exported at all

Below are the 15 countries that exported the highest dollar value worth of cement during 2016:
- China: US$692.4 million (7.6% of total cement exports)
- Thailand: $612.2 million (6.8%)
- United Arab Emirates: $544.4 million (6%)
- Turkey: $494.8 million (5.5%)
- Germany: $486.3 million (5.4%)
- Spain: $477.3 million (5.3%)
- Vietnam: $403 million (4.4%)
- Japan: $391.3 million (4.3%)
- Canada: $368.7 million (4.1%)
- India: $267 million (2.9%)
- Greece: $248.6 million (2.7%)
- Senegal: $209 million (2.3%)
- United States: $205.9 million (2.3%)
- Pakistan: $185.6 million (2%)
- South Korea: $162.9 million (1.8%)
Here is the link.
Exports could be to countries very close by.
That is quite an equal distribution. I’m surprised England is not on it, a place where doofuses in tats you’d think work the streets. For me, the psychology does not change to much and is elementary logic. And then to yield. And understand Dorset is in Vermont as well as Portland and also England and to understand the chicken and the egg.
How much cement do you think they could produce on the US Virgin Islands?
My guess is Milton Friedman would give a number of reason why Congress should promote rebuilding on the US Virgin Islands using funds authorized by Congress to buy imported cement from China.
Starting with China taxpayers subsidizing cement exports. Plus paying Americans to transport cargo costs US taxpayers too much. America taxpayers are better off paying Asians to do as much US infrastructure work as possible.
Much prettier.
However, it is not remarkable that a GMU econ dept professor is seemingly unaware that cement is a broad term, encompassing a wide variety of specialty products – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cement#Modern_cements
Which is why comparing the total weight exported with the dollar value would be the sort of thing that one would never expect to find here. For example, it seems as if Vietnam exported 15 million tons of cement in 2016 at around $26 per ton. China’s comparable figures seem to be 8 million tons at $87.5 while Germany’s are 6.5 million tons at $80 per ton (and Germany is a net cement importer, by the way – https://www.vdz-online.de/en/latest-news/press-releases-detail/news/32-per-cent-increase-in-cement-consumption-in-2016/cobj/20680/ )
This list would look considerably different if ranked by weight, as Vietnam’s exports alone are larger than China’s and Germany’s combined.