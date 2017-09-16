I find it remarkable that cement is exported at all

Below are the 15 countries that exported the highest dollar value worth of cement during 2016:

China: US$692.4 million (7.6% of total cement exports) Thailand: $612.2 million (6.8%) United Arab Emirates: $544.4 million (6%) Turkey: $494.8 million (5.5%) Germany: $486.3 million (5.4%) Spain: $477.3 million (5.3%) Vietnam: $403 million (4.4%) Japan: $391.3 million (4.3%) Canada: $368.7 million (4.1%) India: $267 million (2.9%) Greece: $248.6 million (2.7%) Senegal: $209 million (2.3%) United States: $205.9 million (2.3%) Pakistan: $185.6 million (2%) South Korea: $162.9 million (1.8%)

