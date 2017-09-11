Fischer Black’s classic 1986 essay “Noise”

Here is the pdf link, every now and then I feel I should put up an “oldie but goodie.” This is one of the essays that has influenced my thought the most, noting that Fischer had his own language and could be quite opaque. Here is the abstract of his 17 pp. essay:

The effects of noise on the world, and on our views of the world, are profound. Noise in the sense of a large number of small events is often a causal factor much more powerful than a small number of large events can be. Noise makes trading in financial markets possible, and thus allows us to observe prices for financial assets. Noise causes markets to be somewhat inefficient, but often prevents us from taking advantage of inefficiencies. Noise in the form of uncertainty about future tastes and technology by sector causes business cycles, and makes them highly resistant to improvement through government intervention. Noise in the form of expectations that need not follow rational rules causes inflation to be what it is, at least in the absence of a gold standard or fixed exchange rates. Noise in the form of uncertainty about what relative prices would be with other exchange rates makes us think incorrectly that changes in exchange rates or inflation rates cause changes in trade or investment flows or economic activity. Most generally, noise makes it very difficult to test either practical or academic theories about the way that financial or economic markets work. We are forced to act largely in the dark.

Both of Black’s books are worth studying, as well as the Perry Mehrling biography of Black.