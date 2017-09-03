French cities are Roman sites rather than by the sea

Here is the amazing fact: today, 16 of France’s 20 largest cities are located on or near a Roman town, while only 2 of Britain’s 20 largest are. This difference existed even back in the Middle Ages. So who cares? Well, Britain’s cities in the middle ages are two and a half times more likely to have coastal access than France’s cities, so that in 1700, when sea trade was hugely important, 56% of urban French lived in towns with sea access while 87% of urban Brits did. This is even though, in both countries, cities with sea access grew faster and huge sums of money were put into building artificial canals. Even at a very local level, the France/Britain distinction holds: when Roman cities were within 25km of the ocean or a navigable river, they tended not to move in France, while in Britain they tended to reappear nearer to the water. The fundamental factor for the shift in both places was that developments in shipbuilding in the early middle ages made the sea much more suitable for trade and military transport than the famous Roman Roads which previously played that role.
These days, the French model is looking somewhat better, as Toulouse has held its ground more readily than has Liverpool.
That is from A Fine Theorem, discussing a recent paper by Guy Michaels and Ferdinand Rauch.
Read abit more about Police : drug dealers are now confident enough to use billboards to threaten the inhabitants to prevent them to talk to the police. The surrounding of “Canal du midi” is now basically a giant refugee camp. Since the Mayors made it a car-hostile city, firemen and policemen can now hardly reach quite a few places in the center town.
If you’re looking for failed town management, Toulouse might be a perfect example. But of course it’s business firendly : the twon now needs boatloads of money to get out of the situation it’s now.
“These days, the French model is looking somewhat better, as Toulouse has held its ground more readily than has Liverpool.”
Straussian reading?
And another amazing fact – Britain is an island.
The farthest point from the sea in England is 70 km while in France it’s probably 450 km. It seems it’s much easier to be far from the sea in France than in England. That would explain how it ended up that way.
It is striking how land-oriented Roman culture was despite emerging on the Italian peninsula where no place is very far from the sea, the land is mountainous, and the sea is relatively safe. In contrast, England has fairly mild terrain and the Atlantic ocean is more tumultuous than the Mediterranean sea.
Maybe the explanation is that British rivers were better for transport than Italian rivers south of the Po due to more rain and less severe slopes, so it was easier to get started with inland shipping and then continue out into the ocean as your technique improved. But Italian rivers tended to be short and steep and go dry now and then, so they weren’t as good launching pads for eventual saltwater navigation.
When the British finally did get around to concentrating on land transportation in the 19th Century, their railways set the model for the world. But Paul Johnson complains that the early Victorians should have gone right to building roads for automobiles, but they didn’t and wound up ceding most of the great industry of the 20th Century to the Americans, Germans, and Japanese.
The sea was still important to the Roman Empire. Rome shipped in a big part of its grain supply across the Mediterranean from North Africa. The advent of intercontinental transport by ship meant that those European countries with coasts on the Atlantic or the North Sea (England, France, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands) had a major advantage over those that were isolated inside the Mediterranean.
In the real world, England barely touches the Atlantic Ocean.
“The fundamental factor for the shift in both places was that developments in shipbuilding in the early middle ages made the sea much more suitable for trade and military transport than the famous Roman Roads which previously played that role.”
Maybe this is analogous to the recent shift from landline telephone networks to wireless telephone networks. Landline networks, like Roman roads, required a lot of social organizational capital to build and maintain, as Americans had in the AT&T era, but many other countries did not. Lots of cultures, such as the 20th Century Italians, had a hard time maintaining a landline system.
In contrast, cell phone networks don’t require a society to be good at cooperating, so even Somalia can have decent cell phone. You just have to have a few people who knew what they are doing.
Similarly, medieval shipping networks required concentrations of technically advanced shipwrights here and there, but didn’t require a giant Roman-like state to keep the roads repaired.
The major French cities are built on rivers, not the sea, as is London. Marseille is the exception, but then again as a Greek colony it predates even the Romans. Bordeaux as well.
That doesn’t seem to have hurt their trading prowess. The influence of the Catholic Church and the stronger centralized state would be better explanations for differences in development. The fact Britain has poorer soil for agriculture also meant trading has always been more vital for its survival.
Perhaps part of the reason only 2 of the 20 biggest cities in Britain are not built on former Roman cities is that the Romans stayed well clear of lots of it.