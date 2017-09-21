Google City!

Amazon is looking for a city for its new headquarters. Boring! Google is looking to build a city. The FT reports:
Google’s parent company was working on a sweeping plan to build a city from the ground up, the executive in charge of its urban innovation business said on Tuesday, in an attempt to prove that a technologically-enabled urban environment can improve quality of life and reduce cities’ impact on the environment.
…“We actually want to build a new city, it is a district of the city, but one that is of sufficient size and scale that it can be a laboratory for innovation on an integrated basis,” said Dan Doctoroff, head of Sidewalk Labs, at a talk to the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association.
Sidewalk was “quite far along” in its search for a city with which to partner to build a testing ground for new approaches to transport, infrastructure and possibly even governance and social policy, he said.
As I said in my NYTimes op-ed on private cities (with Shruti Rajagopolan):
The world is building more cities, faster than ever before. China used more cement in the last three years than the United States used in the entire 20th century. By 2050, India will need new urban infrastructure to house an additional 404 million people — a task comparable to building every city in the United States in just 35 years.
…As the world urbanizes, we need to experiment with new urban forms and new forms of urban planning, and privately designed and operated cities — proprietary cities — like Jamshedpur, India, or Reston, Va., may provide answers.
By the way, Virginia’s private city, Reston, was just named by Money magazine as one of the best places to live in the United States.
Errm, don’t know anything about this field, but still I can’t help reading this as “Development company owned by big conglomerate wants to develop new neighbourhood near existing city”.
In other news: dog bites man!
Not everyone likes “new urbanism” (living, working, shopping, etc. all within a short – walking – distance), preferring instead the suburbia and exurbia for which metropolitan areas are known. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Google’s new city would conform to new urbanism.
No, not everyone likes new urbanism. But a lot of people think it is a great place to live in theory.
New? That’s how large swaths of Europe has lived more or less forever. The monstrosity we have in the US hails from the 50s. If anything, what you call new urbanism is trying to make cities for humans again, instead of making them for cars and for segregation. We are not seeing those places thrive, with the possible exception of Houston, which isn’t doing all that great this month.
It’d do wonders for the midwesteners’ health if, instead of 20-40 minute commutes by car, they had 20-40 minute commutes mostly by foot.
Brazil has pioneered the division of cities (in Brasília, for instance) in sectors: commercial sector, hospital sector, hotel sector, military sector, press sector, military sector, administrative sector, living quarter sectors, etc.
What will Google name it “Leningrad”?
My new urban solution: move to the mountains of rural Wyoming.
Or maybe Celebration? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celebration,_Florida
Reston is not a ‘private city.’ Fairfax County is responsible for the schools, transportation infrastructure, policing, and water/sewage among other things, for example.
Reston is a planned community, which is hard to see as the same thing as a private city, otherwise Greenbelt and Columbia MD would also be ‘private cities,’ which in the case of Greenbelt is absurdly ironic – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenbelt,_Maryland
+1
Why would he give a talk to the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association? If you’re seriously looking for innovation in urban development, I’d think that there is nobody anywhere in California you’d want to talk to.
Too bad Walt Disney was a smoker. I wonder what would have become of EPCOT.
Huh. I bet they’ll have borders and strict rules about ingress too. And if you decide to quit working for Google, you have to leave.
To expand on this novel idea, people who don’t have controlling interests in multi-national corporations could band together and draw lines in the dirt, say, “borders,” and pay money to a central authority which arms a force to maintain them, say, a “Border Patrol,” and set rules about ingress as well.
Revealed preferences.
