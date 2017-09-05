Where does the gravity equation come from?

From Thomas Chaney, in the latest JPE:
The gravity equation in international trade states bilateral exports are proportional to economic size, and inversely proportional to geographic distance. While the role of size is well understood, that of distance remains mysterious. I offer an explanation for the role of distance: If (i) the distribution of firm sizes is Pareto, (ii) the average squared distance of a firm’s exports is an increasing power function of its size, and (iii) a parameter restriction holds, then the distance elasticity of trade is constant for long distances. When the firm size distribution follows Zipf’s law, trade is inversely proportional to distance.
Here are earlier, ungated versions.
I would look more at the marginal cost of increasing distance to ship, the profit margins of firms and the rate of entry into tradable sectors. Since profit margins are a fraction of the cost of the good, increased shipping cost may make an outsized contribution to local and nearby trading partner’s willingness to enter and compete with long distance suppliers, and the opposite effect on market entry by distant suppliers.
Excellent example of what’s wrong with modern macro.
“When the firm size distribution follows Zipf’s law, trade is inversely proportional to distance.”
This seems silly. It’s proportional to shipping costs. How much does it cost Google to export it’s latest software to Europe or Asia?
How much does it cost to ship a package 800 miles across Texas versus 400 miles from Texas to inland Mexico?
And here I was gonna say GR after reading the title…