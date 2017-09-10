Is the Great Chocolate Stagnation over?

I say no, but some disagree:
There hasn’t been an innovation in the world of chocolate since the white variant was introduced in 1930, which is fine because — in the immortal words of Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast” — if ain’t baroque, don’t fix it.
But still, we’d never turn away a new kind of creamy, chocolate-y thing to munch on while we binge-watch Netflix.
And thanks to some Swiss chocolate scientists over at Barry Callebaut — the world’s leading manufacturer of the good stuff, producing 1.8 million tons of cocoa every year and with a revenue of almost $10 billion — that’s exactly what we’re getting. A brand new chocolate flavor called Ruby, developed from the Ruby Cocoa bean, colored a pleasingly millennial pink hue and that tastes like sweet, sweet berries despite having no added color or flavoring.
“Ruby chocolate is the fourth type of chocolate [after milk, white and dark] and is an intense sensorial delight,” a spokesperson for Barry Callebaut said after launching the chocolate to a panel of experts in China.
Here is the (noisy) link, via the excellent Samir Varma.
And yet cocoa from my home state, Espírito Santo, and from the neighbouring Bahia state are widely considered the world best by bromatologists.
Really? Are you in Brazil? Some good chocolate comes from the Philippines, from the south Davao region, and in fact we have cocoa plants in our backyard, we make balls of it, pure cocoa, it’s good. I prefer chocolate with high cocoa, though anything above 70% gets a bit too bitter. In the USA please make sure your chocolate is ‘fair sourced’. Almonds and milk go good with chocolate.
Bonus trivia: “Bromatologists” means, literally, stink-o-logists in Greek.
Globalization is pushing us backward. Godiva eliminated liquor-filled pralines for various reasons having to do with the religion of Islam, according to rumors and speculation.
http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/An-end-to-liquor-filled-Godiva-chocolates-causes-uproar-504390
The last reason makes sense. I suppose there might be some rule that you can’t get Halal certification for confections made in a factory that also makes liquor-filled pralines, even if they don’t sell liquor-filled pralines in Islamic countries.
The head hacking was bad. The attempt to resurrect the Caliphate was not good. The lone wolf nutcases driving their vans into crowds of innocents was appalling. But if this brazen attempt to eliminate liquor filled chocolate succeeds, dammit, we will really have give these Salafists a stern talking to!
So, these places where Godiva never needed to pull out as it could not legally sell its liquor filled products due to the concerns of people living there? Were you complaining about them in the past? ‘Combine two favorite indulgences—candy and liquor—and you’ve got a distinct gift or treat for the holiday season and other celebratory occasions.
And that would be a gift or treat for the grown ups. Because of the alcohol content, customers have to be over 21 to buy many spiked candies. (They’re banned outright in some states.) These are sophisticated confections, made with high-quality ingredients and filled or infused with top-shelf wine, spirits or beer.
————————————————
Some buyers need to navigate tricky selling rules around alcohol-filled or -infused candies that vary by state.“In Pennsylvania, we aren’t allowed to carry any of that stuff,” notes Doug Alprin, owner of Village Candy in Pittsburgh. “Around the holidays, I wanted to order those little chocolate bottles with liqueur in them, but the state liquor control board said no.”
Regulations on many of these confections are a patchwork that vary from state to state, with 16 states outlawing candies with alcohol completely.’ https://www.specialtyfood.com/news/article/candy-grown-ups/
16 sharia law states already in the U.S. – who knew?
Old laws in the books is not the same thing as trying to stem the dark chocolate deliciousness of modernity, Prior.
However, irrationality is widespread. For instance, my Buddhist friends frown on alcohol to such an extent — because even minimal intoxication allegedly inhibits insightful meditation — that they won’t have “alcohol” filled chocolates in their homes.
‘that they won’t have “alcohol” filled chocolates in their homes’
And what possible business would it be of yours whatever anyone has in their house? This may sound strange to you, but there are some people that won’t allow the remains of certain dead animals in their house either, whether the dead animal is swine, cattle, or horses. And so what?
Though if you wish to insult southern Baptists along with Buddhists for what they allow into their homes, it isn’t as if you are in the wrong place at this graciously hosted web site.
Surely coming soon: Clear Chocolate.