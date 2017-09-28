India Fact of the Day

IBM now has more employees in India than in the United States.
Some 130,000 employees in India out of 380,000 worldwide with less than 100,000 in the United States.
More of interest from the NYTimes.
by Alex Tabarrok on September 28, 2017 at 9:31 am in Economics | Permalink
Some good news for a change!
I wonder how this compares to their payroll distribution?
And yet, as the article notes, they have also “posted 21 consecutive quarters of revenue declines.”
There is a famous graph:
http://fortune.com/2015/04/03/chart-of-the-day-35-years-of-ibm-microsoft-and-apple/
One lesson is that “there can only be one” leader, but maybe the other lesson is actually that “the one” is falling in total share.
Apple is powerful, but not like IBM in 1985.
Vertical axis: US technology sector market value, % of total.
So, IBM hiring people in India is going to make IBM smaller in that plot simply because those 130K employees in India do not count for that plot.
Looking at global numbers for 2014 total revenue (software + everything else), Apple has just 2x the revenue of IBM. https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/industries/technology/publications/global-100-software-leaders/explore-the-data.html
The surprise in the revenue ranking is McKesson, never heard of the 2nd place in global revenue just below Apple. Meddical supplies distribution + IT?
Yeeeaah, depends on what you are looking for. Even if technology is much bigger, I think that share represents power.
I am old enough to have worked briefly in the “no one was ever fired for buying IBM” era. That was more extreme in reality than in the later era when “Microsoft” was substituted.
And now “nobody was ever fired for buying Apple [products]” is not even a thing.
Yes, IBM rode the PC revolution in the 1980s. Every city had an army of PC salesmen, with their blue suits and white shirts, as company after company converted from mainframe to PC. Every college graduate with an interest in business sought a plum job with IBM. My wife worked for IBM in those days and I attended several parties where everyone there was an IBMer. They all looked alike, acted alike, and thought alike. Have things changed? Today we associate tech with geeks not salesmen. But the most successful tech companies (Google and Facebook) derive their revenues from selling, selling advertising (ironically, not for tech but for goods made the old-fashioned way, in factories). The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Using the Watson technology to come up with three dress designs is a real breakthrough for the slum dwellers of Mumbai.