When In India, Get a Haircut!

Here is the first of our MRUniversity videos made in India! It was a lot of fun to make. The video introduces the Balassa-Samuelson effect (also called the Penn effect) and why we need purchasing power parity corrections. Eventually, we will update our entire Development Economics course to the same production quality. Enjoy!
I look forward to the “parity corrections” video, but I will make one observation now. As many highly trained professionals in America have learned, some services can be shifted to relatively low cost countries. To take three examples, accounting, radiology, and tech support services, all made possible by computers. Think about that: computers are made in relatively low cost countries (China, for example), which in turn provide the technology for services to be shifted to relatively low cost countries (India, for example). Today, it’s not possible to be in America while getting a haircut in India or build a house in America with labor in Mexico, unless the Indians and Mexicans move to America. But one day it may be possible. Building a house, for sure, as more technologically advanced techniques are employed (such as prefabrication). But a haircut? Maybe someone will invent the hair cutting simulator, a 3D printer for haircuts. That could lead to other personal service simulators, such as the massage simulator or the, well, very personal service simulator.
Don’t you think Alex would look better in dreadlocks?
I would rather die than live under such a regime. They think they are better than we are, but they are not.
2:34 – Does the left hand v. right hand thing matter in India when passing money?
If price disparities are greatest for non-tradeable services, then wouldn’t we expect that, if we allowed more immigration, the immigrants would take mostly low-wage (by American standards) service jobs? Those are the supposedly undesireable jobs anyways. High-wage manufacturing jobs produce tradeable goods that can be made and shipped anywhere.
So, which is it? Are worries that immigrants take good jobs away from natives overblown because immigrants take mostly service jobs or are those service sector jobs actually good jobs after all so that we should stop carping about not enough manufacturing jobs?
Service jobs are all that Americans are left. The good manufacturing jobs won’t come back because Red China has American leaders in its pockets. Follow the money.