Intangible investment and monopoly profits

I’ve been reading the forthcoming Capitalism Without Capital: The Rise of the Intangible Economy, by Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake, which is one of this year’s most important and stimulating economic reads (I can’t say it is Freakonomics-style fun, but it is well-written relative to the nature of its subject matter.)
The book offers many valuable theoretical points and also observations about data. And note that intangible capital used to be below 30 percent of the S&P 500 in the 70s, now it is about 84 percent. That’s a big increase, and yet the topic just isn’t discussed that much (I cover it a bit in The Complacent Class, as a possible source of increase in business risk-aversion).
Here is one option Haskel and Westlake lay out, though I am not sure to what extent they are endorsing it, as opposed to merely presenting it:
1. More intangible capital means greater spillovers across firms. Consider Apple inventing the iPhone, and many other companies free-riding upon the original R&D. Of course Apple itself was free-riding upon earlier attempts to build smartphones and tablets.
2. In essence, free-riding companies receive more intangible assets, a kind of free lunch on the side of what otherwise would be expenditures on fixed costs. But receiving these intangible benefits itself requires a kind of scale, so they are not available to each and every potential entrant.
3. Corporate profits go up for some of the winners, but monopoly has not risen in the traditional sense. In fact, more companies are competing for the smart phone market.
4. Eventually those profits will fall, as for instance iPhone imitators will force Apple to lower prices for its devices. But that long-run can be quite far away, and as you probably know after ten years iPhone prices have pretty much held firm.
5. Now how big a productivity gain comes from those cross-firm externalities? It might depend on how many other firms are sufficiently well-scaled to receive the intangible external benefits from the first-mover innovators (this part of the argument in particular I am not sure I find in the book).
6. The so-called “superstar” firms are those that scale up to capture intangible externalities from many other sources, not just one or two. That includes Google and Facebook, but most firms don’t have the talent or cash pile to make that leap. Therefore these gains remain concentrated, income inequality goes up, both in general, and across business firms, as indeed we observe in the data. Since entry into “holding a position to capture a broad swathe of intangible externalities” to tough to accomplish, this state of affairs can persist for some while. Yet, still, in no particular market are mark-ups over marginal cost worse, nor are monopoly problems worse from the point of view of consumers. Profits of the superstar firms are much higher. Arguably that is a pretty decent description of the American economy today.
7. You can think of these conditions, collectively, as arranging a big transfer to some leading businesses, yet without distorting too many other margins.
Now, I’ve put that all into my language and framing, rather than theirs. In any case, I suspect that many of the recent puzzles about mark-ups and monopoly power are in some way tied to the nature of intangible capital, and the rising value of intangible capital.
The one-sentence summary of my takeaway might be: Cross-business technology externalities help explain the mark-up, market power, and profitability puzzles.
You should all pre-order and then read this book, due out in late November. I thank PUP for the review copy.
‘monopoly has not risen in the traditional sense’
Ever looked at how many companies can make the tangible smartphone screen? Whether one wants to call it a monopoly or not, it is most distinctly a bottleneck, one that companies competing in the smart phone market are extremely aware of.
For that matter, ever looked at how many companies can actually assemble a tangible smartphone? Or countries – the U.S. is not among them, after all. Americans apparently prefer getting rich from the intangible, while accepting that the rich get richer, with the gains concentrated, and income inequality going up.
I think it is important to understand that “moats” as in Buffett’s parlance are not the same as monopolies. For instance Coca-Cola is able to charge premium prices for its flavoured sugar water due to the historical advertising and the fact that they were the first global company in this area. But the soft drink industry, globally or locally, is not a monopoly. This is similar to the Apple I-Phone, I continue to buy them as I know there product will work, plus I want avoid all the inconvenience of changing to another brand. Again this does not mean the smart phone category is an Apple monopoly. The question is, is there a good reason for Governments to regulate against moats as well as monopolies? I can see than many people on the rent seeking side trying to make such arguments so they get the rent themselves or for their pet policies, but is it really good policy to disincentive companies from creating moats? When I look at the smart phone industry, I would bet that the reason so much capital was pored into that industry over the last 10 years was in expectation of being able to get these extra rents, I would argue that if it had been seen as likely a commodity industry the investments would have been much lower, which would have probably deprived us of the progress made in this area.
This seems pretty plausible.
One thing that would be useful would be to put together a list of the ten biggest market capitalization firms in 1957,1967 … to 2017. Having examples to theorize off of is better than theorizing without examples.
Here is top 10 market cap firms on 3/31/2017:
Rank First quarter[10][note 1] Second quarter[11][note 1] Third quarter Fourth quarter
1 United States Apple Inc.
753,718
2 United States Alphabet Inc.
573,570
3 United States Microsoft
508,935
4 United States Amazon.com
423,031
5 United States Berkshire Hathaway
410,880
6 United States ExxonMobil
339,897
7 United States Johnson & Johnson
337,947
8 United States Facebook
334,552
9 United States JPMorgan Chase
313,761
10 United States Wells Fargo
278,516
And here’s the FT’s global list of top ten market cap public companies in 1997:
This Financial Times–based list is up to date as of 30 September 1997.[67]
Rank Name Headquarters Primary industry Market value (USD million)
1 General Electric United States Conglomerate 222,748
2 Royal Dutch Shell The Netherlands Oil and gas 191,002
3 Microsoft United States Software industry 159,660
4 Exxon Mobil United States Oil and gas 157,970
5 The Coca-Cola Company United States Beverage 151,288
6 Intel Corporation United States Computer hardware 150,838
7 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Japan Telecommunications 146,139
8 Merck United States Health care 120,757
9 Toyota Motor Corporation Japan Automotive 116,585
10 Novartis Switzerland Health care 104,468
By the way, looking at stock market trends, it really seems like the Current Era started c. 1995. I’m guessing that Newt Gingrich winning the House in 1994, followed by Bill Clinton triangulating away from the left in response played a big role in the huge growth of stock values in the second half of the 1990s.
Steve – here is my take – Apple – moat not monopoly (example: Samsung). Alphabet – moat not monopoly (Bing), Microsoft – moat not monopoly (Open Office, Linux), Amazon – moat (plenty of retailers, including online ones), Berkshire Hathaway – they invented the moat idea, Exxon – interesting one, I don’t think they are either just a damn well run company (make most of their money in downstream which is notorious for poor margins, Johnson and Johnson – good example of a moat company, Facebook – probably the strongest moat around, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are probably there due to regulators and too big to fail (I know the Government will rescue JP Morgan so I bank with them), so perhaps closest to monopoly but even there there are plenty of banks around if you don’t like them.
If you want to put a date on when everybody who was anybody had stopped caring about anti-trust, December 1, 1998 was the announcement date of the Exxon – Mobil merger. Symbolically, that reversed the 1911 break-up of Standard Oil.
Exxon have been doing a pretty poor job since then of keeping the oil price up. Must be something to do with them having less than 3% of world production. Truth is that Exxon makes most of its money in refining and chemicals which are the ultimate commodities.
Exxon makes most of its money [or, did] in its upstream business [exploration & development]
Its downstream business [which includes its refineries] runs off the fumes of an oily rag.