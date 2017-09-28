My philosophy of interviewing

After I do Conversations with Tyler interviews, I receive emails telling me I should have “stuck it to person X,” rather than “letting them off the hook,” etc. “How could you not refute them on that topic!” And so on. Just to be clear, here is my underlying attitude behind the series:
1. Appreciation is an underappreciated art and skill. These interviews are most of all about appreciation.
2. I hope to teach people how to learn from other people.
2a. For one thing, you can learn from what the interviewed person says, whether or not you agree with it. In fact, you do better if you don’t focus on whether or not you agree with it.
2b. You also can learn something through a better understanding of how the person built his or her career into a success, and usually I ask something explicitly along these lines. The broader conversation is implicitly all about this, of course.
2c. You also can learn something about how I try to learn from these people. And that is the part of the conversation I have the most control over. I am trying to teach the art of learning, and that art involves less rather than more contradicting and gainsaying.
3. Follow-up questions are overrated.
4. You want the interviewed person to be maximally open and relaxed, to bring out a steady stream of their best content.
5. If I leave a topic hanging, perhaps it is because I want you, the listener, to think more about it.
6. The best follow-up questions don’t sound like follow-up questions at all.
As I said to Ed Luce before my conversation with him: “You know, most famous people are used to someone trying to make them look bad. They actually should be more nervous about someone trying to make them look really good.”
Interesting points. Keep on doing what you’re doing. I like the interviews just as they are.
Scott Alexander on your list?
Could we also have a post on your philosophy of researching for an interview?
Most people are wrong about almost everything. Think about this: Proust, Joyce, Kafka, Faulkner, and Nabokov, and the rest of that crew, were tuned in to their zeitgeist but there is a reason why the 20th century had nothing more than them instead of another Shakespeare, the reason is what you just described, nobody challenged them to be better, to describe the world as it is, in all it personal spectacular ways. People with talent do not need to be appreciated Tyler they need to be challenged.
people with real talent. You have interviewed several. Ask them if what I said was true.
“in all its personal spectacular ways”. That being said, you are a really good interviewer.
I second anonymous above.
Can you snag an interview with Trump?
Conversations with Tyler is probably my favorite podcast because the questions are deeply researched, highly specific, and sometimes even surprising to both the listener and the interviewee. This tends to prevent the guests –many of them very practiced public speakers– from giving answers on autopilot. You can learn more about someone’s thought processes when you hear them puzzling through one of Tyler’s questions on the spot. That said, with more policy-oriented guests I think there is value in testing some claims and mapping out disagreements without making anything argumentative or personal. Ezra Klein’s podcast is a good model for this.
