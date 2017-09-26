NBER conference on Artificial Intelligence

Here is the program, here are the videos, many luminaries were present. My role was to comment on Korinek and Stiglitz.
Joshua Gans has set up a website to curate research into this topic.
by Tyler Cowen on September 26, 2017 at 2:12 am in Economics, Web/Tech | Permalink
I like when a bunch of people with no actual practical knowledge of a topic but who are REALLY prone to Boosterism get together and discuss the topic.
Summers, Stiglitz, Autor, Sachs and Cowen as speakers on A.I. at the same conference… Apparently Krugman was busy.
Make the pain stop.