Is there a Rawlsian argument for redistribution as a form of social insurance?

Here is one presentation of such an argument, but keep in mind these points:
1. The strongest argument for redistribution is when redistribution boosts economic growth and benefits all or most of society. That is by no means always the case, but it is sometimes true and of course it is not a Rawlsian argument.
2. The second strongest argument for redistribution is that it is sometimes intrinsically better if a poor, needy person has a resource, as opposed to a wealthier person having that same resource. That is in fact what most people think, no matter what argument they give you.
3. As we’ll see, the Rawlsian argument is parasitic upon #2, so why not use #2 directly? Admittedly, #2 is a difficult conclusion to establish in a scientific manner, but the Rawlsian gloss, upon examination, makes it weaker not stronger. It does however make the argument look a) more academic, and b) apparently more in line with neoclassical economic modes of thinking.
4. Most political philosophers, or indeed most philosophers, are not Rawlsians, even if they have been influenced by Rawls, which is frequently the case. So why should you, if you’re an economist, be a Rawlsian? Is it that you read Rawls and the critics, sided with Rawls, and then sat down to derive its implications? Or did you find it a convenient rationalization for something you already believed or wanted to believe?
4b. Rawls is almost always invoked selectively, rarely being applied across national borders or across the generations, cases where it yields screwy results. Rawls himself hesitated to approve of economic growth, because it does not maximize the well-being of the original “worst off” generation, which of course has to do some saving. He had sympathies with the idea of Mill’s stationary state. It’s fine to reject those conclusions, as indeed you should, but again maybe you’re not really a Rawlsian. You are a selective Rawlsian, if that.
4c. Most people — rightly I might add — believe just as much in redistribution or maybe more when the position of the unfortunates is certain in advance. How many times have you heard social immobility cited as a problem that requires redistribution for its solution? That argument is fine on its own terms, but again we’re back to #2. The funny thing about econo-Rawlsians is that they want to cite the uncertainty of the wealth distribution as a reason for redistribution, and then they wish to turn around and cite the certainty of the wealth distribution as yet another reason for redistribution!
Yes, maybe you can apply a Rawlsian transform to those situations with certain allocations, using a “…but*if* these people were all behind a veil of ignorance…” But look, a Rawlsian transform is appropriate with only some probability, so if you adhered to Rawls as the “most likely correct moral theory,” you still in these cases of certain distributions ought to believe in less redistribution. But that is not how people’s opinions are structured, nor is it how they should be structured, so in other words again we are not really Rawlsians but rather again motivated by #2.
5. When it comes to redistribution as social insurance, the biggest problems with the Rawlsian method is this. People have all sorts of preferences across the distribution of income. Some are merit-related, some liberty-related, some non-Rawlsian-fairness related, some insurance-related, maybe even some rooted in prejudice. The list of motives and reasons is long. As the veil is typically used by economists, it strips away all of those preferences but…the preference for insurance. So it is no wonder that the final construct produces an argument for insurance. You get out of the construct what you put into it.
6. If you already believe in #2, #5 won’t bother you much. But #2 is doing the real work here.
7. Almost everyone stops applying #2 at some point or margin. For instance, do you always and everywhere favor boosting the scope of the Obamacare mandate? It would save lives. If you don’t favor increasing the mandate, are you a despicable killer? In fact what I observe is people taking the status quo, and its current political debates, as a benchmark of sorts, and choosing sides, yet without outlining the “stopping principles” for their own recommendations. That’s a pretty sure sign a person is not thinking about the issues clearly.
8. Even #2, which I think of as a kind of “brute egalitarianism,” isn’t as straightforward as you might think. We do not always apply it to people in other countries, wealthy people who are poor in net terms because they are about to die, ugly men who cannot get sex, and many of the disabled. Just about everyone is more of a particularist, situation-based egalitarian than they like to let on.
In sum, the arguments for (some limited) redistribution are stronger than the arguments for Rawls.
My god is this an unwieldy and unpleasant read. I’m sure it could be written better. I’m half temped its written so poorly so as to intentionally make it hard to follow. (I also think it’s a pretty poor account of Rawls, but that part doesn’t surprise me.) It’s too bad it’s so poorly written. It’s useful to have clear and useful accounts. This isn’t one.
4b. I think it’s a “Rawlsianism in One Country” sort of thought process for most people
4c. Seems like a garbling of the veil. Ex ante, we are uncertain about where we’ll land up. One of the possibilities is that we will land up in a position that ex post is almost certainly very negative. Both the uncertainty and certainty are relevant to the Rawlsian argument. obvi
5. what is merit? isnt talent/merit something that is as arbitrarily distributed as any other factor (wealthy parents etc). merit is easily subsumed into the veil.
How about ‘social insurance’ in the sense that when a large section of the population becomes economically insecure, we have crazy political positions gaining popularity. Also leading to economic positions which economists dont like. So, libertarianism without some social insurance is self-undermining as we get even more economic controls, after a populist takeover, than in the alternative.
All these recent events should lead to a change in the important of consequences of economic vulnerability.
* change in the importance we assign to consequences of economic vulnerability. *
These discussions (in the pdf and above) are great, but their distance from practical politics seems wider than they have ever been in my lifetime. Congress really seems dedicated to embarrassing themselves, and then (just now in the news) expressing shock that campaign donations large and small are drying up.
I really hope that we get a turn to something where Rawlsian-not-Rawlsian matters, but I fear tax reform will be another 12 car pileup. Some will want blatant passthrough tax benefits for the rich, and a few might stubbornly believe deficits matter. I fear that will be the whole fight, tax giveaway straight from national debt, or not. Far from theories of redistribution or government.
And yes, #2 is very strong directly. Especially with #1 as the sweetener.
‘when redistribution boosts economic growth’
Or, slightly rephrased, acceptable as long as the rich continue to get richer.
What is public education? 2 with 1? Or 1 with 2?
On #8, we do try to distribute extra years of life to people who are close to dying and accommodation/accessibility to people with disabilities. Many argue that we overspend in trying to do so.
These occasionally involve redistribution (e.g., of parking spaces), but usually do not because it’s easier to buy medical care and ramps with money than with illness and inaccessibility.
I’m more a Senian type of economist making emphasis on loss aversion. Redistribution of what? Opportunity to avoid pain. A safety net is then important. At the same time redistribution has a very important political dimension: it’s important for me to think of rights and citizenship as a question of positive liberty plus as a right to be called by your name: when to attend to school and the teacher names you in order to take attendance, or when you are waiting at the public health care system and you are named by the nurse. Being named, being attended by, is a very important dimension of citizenship. You can play the game when you have put your team shirt on with your number on it.
It’s striking how sensible Rawls was on immigration policy:
“Concerning the second problem, immigration, in #4.3 I argue that an important role of government, however arbitrary a society’s boundaries may appear from a historical point of view, is to be the effective agent of a people as they take responsibility for their territory and the size of their population, as well as for maintaining the land’s environmental integrity. Unless a definite agent is given responsibility for maintaining an asset and bears the responsibility and loss for not doing so, that asset tends to deteriorate. On my account the role of the institution of property is to prevent this deterioration from occurring. In the present case, the asset is the people’s territory and its potential capacity to support them in perpetuity; and the agent is the people itself as politically organized. The perpetuity condition is crucial. People must recognize that they cannot make up for failing to regulate their numbers or to care for their land by conquest in war, or by migrating into another people’s territory without their consent.”
https://www.unz.com/isteve/john-rawls-immigration-restrictionist/
I read that as saying that a “definite agent” can choose and administer any policy for the benefit of citizens. That could be moderate immigration for higher economic growth. (Rather than isolation, a geriatric shift in demographics, and decline.)
That has to be joined, on Rawls’s account, with a duty to end poverty and misrule in so-called “burdened societies”, something which is obviously not close to being done, so as-is, you’re pulling the bit out of context. In context, I am pretty sympathetic to it. Out of context, when you make it try to stand on its own, it’s not a position Rawls would accept, nor should others.
Rawls and his followers (whether faithful or distorted) are trying to make a logical the primitive sense that we all have that there is something called “fairness”. Of course now we understand that this sense of fairness is almost certainly an evolutionary kludge, with evolution creating necessary instincts in humans so they can cooperate together in small groups. As such it is unlikely to be able to extrapolated to anything other than small hunter gathering groups trying to survive, and certainly not applicable except in a very distorted sense to our modern economy. Rawls didn’t have this understanding so perhaps we can forgive him for this mistake. But we should know better now. There is not such thing as logical fairness – it can’t be defined more than as a set of non-logical instincts inserted into our genes by evolution. But of course another instinct is that people like to ascribe logical justifications to their instinctual actions.
+1 ChrisA. Cooperation is necessary when ape-men live in the savanna, it is less so now. How is Asia treating you?
Unfortunately I am no longer in Asia, moved to Europe.
Dontcha think evolutionary “hangovers” like “fairness” should follow a distribution, a “bell curve” if you will?
If so, who are the normal humans? The outliers or the median?
“who are the normal humans” – like most philosophic questions, simply a matter of opinion.
Boring. I studied Rawls in law school before I flunked out. The teacher called on me and asked me to explain Rawls. I told her that Rawls is simply making a mountain out of a molehill by observing most people are risk-adverse rather than risk-neutral or risk-loving (I flunked that class). I mean, what if you, behind the ‘veil of ignorance’ take a gamble that you’ll be in the 1% the way Ray Lopez is? Does that invalidate Rawls?
As for TC’s point “The second strongest argument for redistribution is that it is sometimes intrinsically better if a poor, needy person has a resource, as opposed to a wealthier person having that same resource. That is in fact what most people think, no matter what argument they give you” – this is simply because the poor, needy person has the potential to tear down society through violence. The rich person does too, but there’s lots more poor than rich, so Christian ideology, which idolizes the poor, makes it imperative that you placate the poor by buying them off. This in fact was the impetus behind Keynesian “make-work” and “Big Government” economics, as well as the Progressives before Keynes, and the labor union movement of the late 19th century: buy off the working man so that they don’t make trouble.
“You get out of the construct what you put into it.”
And that’s why Rawlsian theory is mostly a waste of time.
