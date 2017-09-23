1. “”Globally more and more men and women are stepping away from clinical (medical) sperm donation environments and choosing to find each other through online connection websites such as the UK-based PrideAngel through which we conducted our study,” said Mr Whyte, from the QUT Business School.” Link here.
2. Does linguistic bias limit English-speaking investment into Quebec?
3. Have I mentioned that Sixthtone.com is a great place to read about China? And on Twitter.
4. Cops should get more sleep.
#2 — bias! Or could it be that Quebec has had, for decades, the best of both worlds : heavy regulatory burdens combined with a special type of lawlessness that is not seen in the rest of the G8?
Wait, I know the answer: those evil hedge fund managers who only care about profits and nothing else are secretly racists. Even more amazing no one picks up these hundred dollar bills lying around. I’ll pick up my humanities PhD now.
“Special type of lawlessness that is not seen in the rest of the G8”? Please elaborate.
The Anglo-Saxon tries to subject the Latin, but, as Italian leader Mussolini famously pointed out, the tuxedo barely disguises the savage Caesar triumphed over and brought culture to.
Does no link to WiIl equal weekend complacency?
#3 that was great, thanks. Only one Baizuo article on the front page, a welcome change from the western press.