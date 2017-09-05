Social media are making price gouging too difficult these days

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column. Here is one bit:
Let’s say bottled water was selling at $42.96 a case at the local Best Buy, as shown in this photo. A customer can take out his or her smartphone, snap a photo and post it on social media. The photo may go viral, and many people, including the legal authorities, will be mad at the company.
The reluctance to raise prices is especially strong for nationally branded stores. A local merchant may not care much if people in Iowa are upset at his prices, but major companies will fear damage to their national reputations. The short-term return from selling the water at a higher price is dwarfed by the risk to their business prospects. More and more of the value of business capital is intangible capital, more than 84 percent of the S&P 500 by some estimates. That’s why Best Buy so quickly apologized for its store selling the water at such a high price, blaming the incident on an overzealous local manager.
Consider an alternative: Instead of raising prices to very high levels, let’s say that the local big-box store sells out quickly during an emergency and has empty shelves for water. If those photos circulate, they will be interpreted as signs of general tragedy and want, rather than selfish corporate behavior. It’s too subtle an image to snap the price tag at pre-storm levels, contrast it with the empty shelves, and lecture your Facebook friends about the workings of market-clearing supply and demand and the virtues of flexibly adjusting prices.
Beware the culture of the image! As I’ve said before, we should levy a micro-tax on photos on Twitter.
Here is Don Boudreaux on price gouging. Here is David Henderson on price gouging. I agree with them both.
Reputation has a market value. Amazing the sorts of things that economists notice which people who actually make a living selling goods and services have known for as long as goods and services have been sold.
No dumdum, the post is about how social media makes reputation management more difficult for national brands, not that reputation matters. Man are you stupid.
Show people pictures of Venezuela and the joys of 21st century Bolivarian socialism instead.
But make no mistake, a race to the bottom in the retail price of a good is a race to the bottom. How many independent local retailers will survive the race to the bottom? Not many. How many hard-working Americans experienced success and raised their families fortunes, and their place in class, in retail? Who are the most loyal and vocal members of the local Chamber of Commerce? Small business will not survive the race to the bottom. Be careful what you ask for, because you just might get it.
I’ll take my chances. Correlation between a country’s GDP and the average number of employees per company in that country is positive.
How much of this is due to monetary expansion bidding up asset prices, with tangible assets being more elastic?
It doesn’t matter.
In situations so dire that water can command $42 a case, no retail method of allocation will get water to everyone. Certainly not to folks who can’t find their wallet in a flooded bedroom.
You have reached a situation that demands large scale disaster aid. Whether that aid is government or charity hardly matters either. Who can get a fleet of trucks to distribution points faster? Let there be a race.
(19 generator guy might have been doing good at some margin, but again, 19 generators were not a solution.)
This exists in the online retail sphere. A good example was Cheaperthandirt during the 2013 gun craze. Due to explosive demand they defaulted to ridiculous pricing for in-demand items like high-capacity magazines, some firearms and ammunition. The gun community was infuriated (despite there being a legitimate shortage of some items) and their reputation has never recovered. They’re considered the least popular online retailer of shooting supplies in many circles for that and only that. People by and large don’t care about supply and demand in everyday life, they just take personal offense if they feel someone is trying to screw them regardless of that impression being based on real world economic realities.
How about Best Buy take a loss, and sell the water at cost or less? They’d get great publicity and be doing a public good. And the monetary loss would be in the very short term only.
Many companies already make large donations to charity. Instead of giving $1 million to relief efforts, they could spend it on delivering all that extra water to their stores from across the country. Why wouldn’t this work?
Because then the first guy through the door buys forty cases.
…I always thought Supply & Demand determined prices, with or without social media (?)
I’ve never seen Best Buy selling water (or shoes) — where did they get the water to sell in that situation (?) … why bother for the relatively tiny profit involved — just give it away for positive publicity/advertising value (one case limit per customer).
(And Pigovian Taxes are dumb & unjust)
Pigovian taxes are dumb and unjust. That’s quite the claim. I’m sure you have a fantastic rebuttal. We’re all ears.
No, because then the story would be: “Best Buy sold out immediately, they didn’t care enough about people to stock sufficient quantities, they bait-and-switched us into coming into their stores when they knew they didn’t have enough inventory, it was all a publicity stunt, all they care about is profit, etc.”
I think people understand that retail has less “stock in back” than ever before. Especially electronics stores and bottled water!
+1. Loss leaders only work when most customers aren’t desperate.
BTW, the best observation from this disaster was that we need “Uber but for (volunteer) rescues.”
An “Uber for rescues” that required you find your credit card and accept a bit would be more dystopian-than-not for me, ymmv.
“accept a bid”
I wouldn’t worry about it. Once skynet goes online, it is going to scan those twitter posts and know who to wipe out for the good of the universe.
Does anyone have any data on what actually happens?
Do the stores that keep their prices gain market share from those that didn’t, at least temporarily thereafter? Do the stores that raised their prices actually manage to keep their shelves stocked long enough and well enough to meet the need? Do supplies actually move from other areas to the place of acute need? Do they do so in sufficient time to meet the need?
And since we’re talking about water, a life necessity over a very short time span, the most important question is: is there enough potable water to go around for everyone, and does everyone manage to get enough?
I’m not an economist, so maybe the answers to these questions are well known and I’m just not aware of it. But, frankly I’m not impressed with theoretical arguments about how markets are supposed to work. Even if I buy into those theories for ordinary circumstances and ordinary commodities here we have something rather extraordinary: an acute shortage of a commodity that is necessary for survival itself (and can be foregone for only a short period of time) and is normally readily available at a price that everyone can afford. Demand, I would imagine, is very inelastic, and moving water supplies from one place to another is neither easily nor quickly accomplished. So pardon my skepticism. Show me the data, please.
Excellent comment.
Only in libertarian fantasyland is it desirable to charge newly impoverished people, who have few alternatives, $42/case for water.
Bold hypothesis: demand curves exist but not supply curves. You should submit that as a dissertation.
Idea for a title: Supply curves only exist in libertarian fantasy land, or, Says law does not exist because supply does not exist, a novel approach.
Or maybe Prices: not a source of information and incentives, but rather a tool of imperialist capitalist pigs; free Mumia.
“does everyone manage to get enough?”
Not necessarily, but no one is arguing that they do. The issue is whether “price gouging” makes more of the scarce commodity available on the margin than otherwise (e.g., keeping inventory is expensive and being able to charge a higher price during peak demand allows inventory to be higher) and the corollary, namely, whether suppressing “price gouging” makes less of the scarce commodity available on the margin and thereby increases suffering but allows people to engage in sanctimonious moral preening.
Behavioral econ in action…people regard a price increase because of circumstance over which they have no control as unfair, even though the economic rational man would say that’s just the market working.
Coke had a vending machine whose prices rose during hot weather. That was soon nixed because people regarded it as unfair, although, if you choose to go to a high end resort, you will pay the same high price for the Coke. The difference is that you chose to go to the resort, while in the the former case you did not choose to have the temperature increase.
I think there is a Harvard Business School case study on this.
Rational econ v. behavioral econ. Fairness is ignored by econ man, but dwelt on by human man.
A micro-tax on publishing comments, photos, and any kind of information to the internet would fix many problems, from “fake news” propagation to issues with managerial accounting for information-based firms.
And imagine what would happen to the quality of comments on this blog!
If Best Buy had sold each bottle for $1.99 it clearly wouldn’t be price gouging. So why is it an outrage that they’re selling 24 bottles for $43?
Shouldn’t some enterprising water provider be happy to know that he can drive down to Houston and sell his water for 42 dollars a case? If the point of price gouging is to get more supply into the market shouldn’t we want the high prices advertised as far and wide as possible?
” A local merchant may not care much if people in Iowa are upset at his prices, but major companies will fear damage to their national reputations.”
I remember in 2009 when people argued that major financial businesses would never risk their reputations conducting the kind of nefarious practices they were accused of. Wrong. A person I know checked into a major hotel chain only to find the room’s toilet not viable. He complained and complained and got no response. He then threatened to call the CEO of the hotel chain. Did that work? Of course not. “Hey CEO, we’ve got a guy on the phone here from Stockton complaining about a toilet.” “Tell him I’ll come out and plunge it myself, Mr. Lackey.”
“…that’s why Best Buy so quickly apologized for its store selling the water at such a high price, blaming the incident on an overzealous local manager.”
That’s called damage control when caught. Can you keep your eyes focused on the moving apology and excuse?