Sorority rush consultants those new service sector jobs

Grant, a former Auburn University sorority girl, founded Rushbiddies in 2009 after helping see her own daughter through a successful recruitment week at Auburn. She now works with girls, and usually also their moms, in private consultations in person or over the phone (prices start at $100 for a 90 minute session) and through group workshops, covering everything from what to wear to what to say. She’ll also suggest who to ask for recommendations and how to get in if your GPA is under 3.0—essentially preparing girls for every scenario, question, dress code requirement, and trap that will come up.
That is by Alyssa Giacobbe.
This may seem rather stupid, but in the South the connection between social standing and economic success is more apparent (and accepted). That’s not to say that social standing isn’t important in other regions, it’s just that (we) Southerners embrace it as part of the culture. And yes, the Junior League thrives in the South; pity the poor young woman (and her husband) who is rejected.
This is a phenomenon of the South.
In the north, where I teach undergrads, it’s a different kettle of fish: there are no groups of concerned parents or devoted consultants to tell the “girls” (and I use the term girl fearfully since I’ve been told that in the hands — mouth? — of a straight male like myself it can be a vicious weapon capable of making The Handmaid’s Tale a reality) what tattoos to get, or what piercings go well with spiky purple hair and flannel shirts.
We are just that much more deprived of community in the north, sadly. Someone could update Putnam’s “Bowling Alone”, perhaps “Inking Alone”?
Well in the North (and CA) there’s no shortage of lunatics who devote their entire lives to ensuring that their kids go to a slightly higher ranked USNWR university, and pay good money to “consultants” who will help/fleece them on this journey.
Who’s to say whether the marginal distinction between Tri Delt and Delta Gamma is greater or lesser than the marginal distinction between Tufts and Cornell? Is a pillow more soft than a rock is heavy?
Drinking alone?
Well, it’s difficult to succeed at “casual dressing”. Some coaching will never hurt anyone.
I am sure there are northern colleges where there are few or now sororities, and those that exist, nobody gives a hoo about. But I know that they are all still going at most larger public northern unis, such as Big Ten schools. I am sure that the social pressures are not what they are in a lot of southern schools (and never were), but the culture is still there. However, probably this woman’s business will only do well in the Deep South.
But I would suggest that people suggesting that there is no soror culture in the North are naïve and mistaken. it still exists, even if in a watered down form.
I would like to offer my services to sororities to show how best to detect and respond to candidates that have been professionally coached. $1000 for a 90 minute session.
