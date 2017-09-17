Sunday assorted links

1. New Hampshire income and addiction.
2. Why are Humpback whales organizing in such large numbers?
3. Washington Post’s robot reporter published 850 articles last year.
4. Godzilla director rents out London home with murals of dictators.
5. Chinese village makes giant QR code from trees.
#1 Such is life in America.
#2 They are planning to overthrow us.
#3 He is trying to overthrow us and sell us aubscriptions.
6. ” When I emailed him in March 2017, he wrote that he attributed Iceland’s peaceful history and outlook to its climate conditions: “With short summers and cold winters, it was essential that everyone worked together.””
I blame the recent murders on global warming.
“Single murders” have been changing cultural practices in Iceland since Leif the Violent smote Gunnar the Daft in 1102. It will ever be thus in small nations.
In Brazil — but to be fair, not just there — it takes 1,000 murders to change anything. Er, wait a second…
Then, things will never change. While Americans persecuted their loyalist brethen and segreagted Blacks, Brazil choose peacd. While the English, the Russians and the Frenchmen murdered their kings/Emperor, we overthrow peacefully our Emperors and sent them to Europe. Violence is antithetical to the Brazilian character! Even after the Republican Revolution in 1889, it was thus. Pasteur wrote to our last Emperor proposing to use Brazilian prisoners sentenced to death in his hideous experiments. The Emperor explained to him, that he – the Emperor, not Pasteur – actually commuted all death penalties, abolishing de facto de death penalty, one of the first countries in men’s history to do so. The 1889 Revolution abolished the death penalty de jure.
During the 1924 Revolution, one of the loyalist leaders remarked that the proof the rebels (who had joined forces with the Paraguayan aggressors) were still Brazilians deep in their hearts was that they treated well their prisoners – foreigners would surely have mistreated their prisoners.
As one Brazil’s anthems states:
“We cannot believe that in another age/Slaves there were in so noble a country./Now the rosey glow of dawn
greets brothers, and not hostile tyrants./We are all equal! In the future, united,/We will know how to take up/Our august banner that, pure,
glows triumphant from the altar of the fatherland!/If it is to be that from brave chests/Our banner will be bloodied/The living blood of the hero Tiradentes/Baptized this bold flag!”
