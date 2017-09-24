Sunday assorted links

1. “British people are second only to China in how much they want the government to control the internet, according to this survey.”
2. New Zealanders worry about their country’s pristine nature, given the onslaught of tourism and globalization. By the way, the NZ election results shows how proportional representation can be a bad system when the checks on nutty party opinion are otherwise weak. Imagine Winston Peters holding the balance of power, and perhaps not even being the nuttiest candidate in the race. This time, the Maori Party went to zero seats, the semi-libertarian ACT won one seat. NYT report here.
3. “…a school’s participation in the NCAA Tournament is associated with a 30% increase in binge drinking and a 9% increase in self-reported drunk driving by male students at that school.”
4. Ferroequinologists: India has a bunch of them. Recommended.
5. ESPN profile of Hou Yifan. And chess grandmaster Lev Alburt advises the financial community in NYC.
That internet regulation post is confusing me. It starts by showing a table and declaring that “The survey, carried out for the BBC World Service, found that 53% of the 1,001 Brits polled said the internet should be regulated.”
But then it says “They were asked to respond to the statement ‘The internet should never be regulated by any level of government anywhere.'”
it then shows the results of that question and the graph clearly shows 53% in the UK “strongly agree” that there should be zero regulation.
That’s the exact opposite of the lede which says 53% say there should be regulation.
6. There is no such thing as a DINO. The other party seems to have no urge to create wedge issues which divide themselves. They may disagree, but no one with fanfare or agony has to declare themselves an ex-Democrat.
It is really amazing, apart from which wedge issue in which year, that the Republicans did not spot this as an unfortunate dynamic. Instead they reveled in it, until:
79% of Republicans say Trump is taking the GOP in right direction, but only 29% of Americans hold a favorable view of the GOP.
That’s what happens when you divide down, then divide again, with wedge after wedge.
“Ferroequinologist” is a cute word.
A certain K. Marx was also interested in railways in India. He wrote of it at the time. Although often wrong, Marx got this right and saw this for what it was.