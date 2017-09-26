The Roodman Replication

David Roodman, working for the Open Philanthropy Project, has completed an absolutely tremendous replication and extension of many papers in the literature on deterrence and crime. He reaches two conclusions. First:
I estimate, that at typical policy margins in the United States today, decarceration has zero net impact on crime. That estimate is uncertain, but at least as much evidence suggests that decarceration reduces crime as increases it. The crux of the matter is that tougher sentences hardly deter crime, and that while imprisoning people temporarily stops them from committing crime outside prison walls, it also tends to increase their criminality after release. As a result, “tough-on-crime” initiatives can reduce crime in the short run but cause offsetting harm in the long run.
Second:
Empirical social science research—or at least non-experimental social science research—should not be taken at face value. Among three dozen studies I reviewed, I obtained or reconstructed the data and code for eight. Replication and reanalysis revealed significant methodological concerns in seven and led to major reinterpretations of four. These studies endured much tougher scrutiny from me than they did from peer reviewers in order to make it into academic journals. Yet given the stakes in lives and dollars, the added scrutiny was worth it. So from the point of view of decision makers who rely on academic research, today’s peer review processes fall well short of the optimal.
My paper on Three Strikes with Eric Helland was one of the papers that Roodman replicated. (Fortunately, it did replicate with the exception of one error in a table.) I can vouch that Roodman gave us tougher scrutiny than did the peer reviewers.
Not surprisingly, I don’t agree with all of Roodman’s conclusions but rather than pushing back I think it more important to underline how impressive the replication project is. There are many review papers in economics but a replication project of this magnitude is nearly unprecedented. In our paper on the National Science Foundation, Tyler and I advised the NSF to put more efforts into replication. We wrote:
The NSF could support replication studies on a significant scale. A significant fraction of economic research does not easily replicate…Replication and reproducibility studies are true public goods that are not rewarded highly by most top journals or by the tenure process at research universities.
Roodman and OPP have demonstrated the value of replication on a large scale.
I realize that Tabarrok’s post is about replication and not incarceration per se, but I have to add my two cents about mandatory minimum sentences. I was working for my state’s legislature (specifically the judiciary committee) when mandatory minimum sentences became the end-all solution to crime. Part of my job in writing the committee report was to estimate the cost of the mandatory minimum sentence, which I did by taking the difference in the minimum sentence and the average sentence served for the particular crime and multiplying it by the average daily cost of incarceration. The committee members strongly objected to my approach, believing as they did that the minimum sentence would be such a deterrent to crime that the number incarcerated would fall and the total cost to the state would plummet. That was back in the mid-1970s. Since, the number incarcerated, the number of prisons, and the total cost to the state exploded. And the legislature’s response has been to add more mandatory minimum sentences, believing that the minimum sentence would be such a deterrent to crime that . . . . groundhog day! Now that’s replication.
The mandatory minimum sentence is but an early iteration of the free lunch approach to policy. Today the free lunch approach is reflected in “dynamic scoring” and the belief that tax cuts, especially those at the upper end of the income scale, will more than pay for themselves with a surge in economic growth. Who should be blamed for this nonsense: the politicians who promote it, the economists who provide them with cover, or Americans who fall for it?
New York jailed so many people that crime collapsed. Now prisons are being closed. New York is saving a great deal of money not only from lower crime rates (what is the value of a girl not being raped by the way?) but also from lower costs of incarceration.
Your home town clearly did not jail enough people.
New York invested more in increasing the police census and modifying police deployments and tactics. However, New York also trebled the prison census as well. New York’s experience suggests that you could rebalance between police spending and prison spending to improve your results (which is a point distinct from one suggesting that imprisoning people has no effect on the frequency of crime. If it was the moderator’s point that we’d reached a plateau at some point in the marginal contribution of adding to the prison census, he could have said that).
Its always worth noting that New York has most likely been juicing its crime stats for some time:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/07/12/nypd-compstat_n_3587637.html
” In 2010, they released the results of a survey in which dozens of retired police officials complained that pressure from department brass prompted widespread statistical manipulation of CompStat data, specifically by downgrading reports of serious crimes to less serious offenses.
The outside audit released last week not only confirmed that such data manipulation takes place but found several weak points in the ways the department tracks and uncovers it.”
http://www.nytimes.com/2010/02/07/nyregion/07crime.html
“More than a hundred retired New York Police Department captains and higher-ranking officers said in a survey that the intense pressure to produce annual crime reductions led some supervisors and precinct commanders to manipulate crime statistics, according to two criminologists studying the department.”
“Others also said that precinct commanders or aides they dispatched sometimes went to crime scenes to persuade victims not to file complaints or to urge them to change their accounts in ways that could result in the downgrading of offenses to lesser crimes, the researchers said.”
Etc etc. There are more, worth looking at, YMMV and all that.
Tyler’s and Alex’s paper on the NSF linked above is well worth reading. Good work and good recommendations.
“Replication and reproducibility studies are true public goods”
it also tends to increase their criminality after release
Which seems a little contradictory. They say letting people out does not increase crime and yet letting people out causes an increase in crime.
The sensible solution is not to let people out. The problem is not with prisons. The problem is with releasing people. The longer they are kept in, the safer the rest of us are.
Is there any point reading this study? It looks like the usual pro-criminal nonsense we have all seen before. It is this sort of thing that gives academics a bad name.
…. The people we imprison are overwhelmingly our most disadvantaged: the poor & poorly educated, the black & brown, the mentally ill. Typically, they’re given extraordinarily long sentences compared to prisoners in the European Union, often for infractions that would not even warrant incarceration elsewhere.
There are hundreds of thousands of “offenses” for which YOU as an American might be imprisoned.
YOU (and all Americans) have no clue as to the totality of “law” you live under.
What do people think about corporal punishment or public humiliation? The latter especially, would probably be an effective deterrent, and isn’t really any crueler than locking a person up with a bunch of rapists and gangsters for years at a time.
We could try and make prison less rapey. Just a thought.
