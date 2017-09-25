Water Runs Downhill: Toronto Edition

Globe and Mail: More than 1,000 planned purpose-built rental units have instead been converted to condominiums in the Greater Toronto Area since Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government expanded rent control in the spring, according to a new report that warns the region’s rental supply crisis is poised to worsen.
And given how rent control can destroy cities this is a foreboding sign:
The report also warns that 85 per cent of the province’s existing stock of purpose-built rental buildings are more than 35 years old and will require higher levels of investment to maintain.
I would be happy to see rent control struck down on a national scale, by the Supreme Court or something.
Relatedly, I did not have the heart to criticize these poor guys, but it is just sad. What do they think a high vacancy rate does to rents?
Don’t worry about these guys. All pre-printed signs. These guys don’t care about a new building. Someone else printed the signs and are paying these guys $8/hr to hold them.
Or one of them borrowed an A3 laser printer and made some signs for the rest. Or they went to a random copy shop. Probably costs less than buying crayons or whatever you’re supposed to use to prove you’re a real protester.
I hope rent control isn’t struck down by the SC. It’s quite a stretch of the takings clause to suggest it’s a unconstitutional.
Federal pre-emption of local regulation leaves a poor taste in my mouth. Even states doing it for local communities seems questionable.
It’s quite a stretch of the takings clause to suggest it’s a unconstitutional.
The physical entry is palpable, the compensation is wholly inadequate, and the foundational justification expired some time around 1947. Good deal less of a ‘stretch’ than Roe v. Wade, Obergefell, Wickard v. Filburn, among other ‘landmark’ decisions.
First, let’s strike down property zoning.
Why? There are externalities incorporated into land uses.
airbnb is decimating the supply of long-term rental housing. Is that an example of the “dynamic tech sector”?
I’d be interested in where you got that idea. I have no clue whether you are right or not, but I can’t see how airbnb would encroach much on rentals.
You can’t see how some landlords would prefer to rent out properties to short-term AirBnbers paying high daily or weekly rates, rather than make less money by renting their properties to long-term residents?
AirBnb can’t conjure visitors out of nowhere. If people are staying at AirBnb, that means they’re not staying at hotels, executive suites or short-term rentals. That’s empty square footage that has to leave the short-term market, and re-enter the long-term market.
Ontario has had rent control for a very long time. All buildings built before 1992 had capped rate increases. 25 years later, they appear to be fine.
At what rate where purpose built rental units converted to condos prior to this new regulation?
I am not a fan of rent control, but this seems like very scant/bad data on which to base a conclusion. I would expect better from an economist.
Remember: rent control=bad
Property zoning and resulting skyhigh rents=not a topic
Wut? http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/04/regulatory-arbitrage-deal-of-the-year.html
Not everyone lives in Palo Alto or Malibu, so, generally not a topic.
She’s a progressive. Businesses are entities that are just there to be looted for your clientele.
Was pretty frustrating to see this response to economy lifting seemingly structural “overinvestment” into housing in TO and Vancouver when I think they could have highly incentivised rental use for second properties and overseas buyers. I’ve heard someone in Van sold their house to a Chinese buyer and now rents it from them, and none of the checks have ever been cashed.