Water Runs Downhill: Toronto Edition

Globe and Mail: More than 1,000 planned purpose-built rental units have instead been converted to condominiums in the Greater Toronto Area since Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government expanded rent control in the spring, according to a new report that warns the region’s rental supply crisis is poised to worsen.

And given how rent control can destroy cities this is a foreboding sign:

The report also warns that 85 per cent of the province’s existing stock of purpose-built rental buildings are more than 35 years old and will require higher levels of investment to maintain.

1 Anonymous September 25, 2017 at 10:56 am

I would be happy to see rent control struck down on a national scale, by the Supreme Court or something.

Relatedly, I did not have the heart to criticize these poor guys, but it is just sad. What do they think a high vacancy rate does to rents?

https://twitter.com/LACANetwork/status/911270658839011328

2 TMC September 25, 2017 at 11:04 am

Don’t worry about these guys. All pre-printed signs. These guys don’t care about a new building. Someone else printed the signs and are paying these guys $8/hr to hold them.

3 Adam September 25, 2017 at 12:10 pm

Or one of them borrowed an A3 laser printer and made some signs for the rest. Or they went to a random copy shop. Probably costs less than buying crayons or whatever you’re supposed to use to prove you’re a real protester.

4 A Definite Beta Guy September 25, 2017 at 12:14 pm

I hope rent control isn’t struck down by the SC. It’s quite a stretch of the takings clause to suggest it’s a unconstitutional.

Federal pre-emption of local regulation leaves a poor taste in my mouth. Even states doing it for local communities seems questionable.

5 Art Deco September 25, 2017 at 12:27 pm

It’s quite a stretch of the takings clause to suggest it’s a unconstitutional.

The physical entry is palpable, the compensation is wholly inadequate, and the foundational justification expired some time around 1947. Good deal less of a ‘stretch’ than Roe v. Wade, Obergefell, Wickard v. Filburn, among other ‘landmark’ decisions.

6 Benjamin Cole September 25, 2017 at 12:14 pm

First, let’s strike down property zoning.

7 Art Deco September 25, 2017 at 12:28 pm

Why? There are externalities incorporated into land uses.

8 rayward September 25, 2017 at 11:03 am

airbnb is decimating the supply of long-term rental housing. Is that an example of the “dynamic tech sector”?

9 TMC September 25, 2017 at 11:06 am

I’d be interested in where you got that idea. I have no clue whether you are right or not, but I can’t see how airbnb would encroach much on rentals.

10 James Carr September 25, 2017 at 11:27 am

You can’t see how some landlords would prefer to rent out properties to short-term AirBnbers paying high daily or weekly rates, rather than make less money by renting their properties to long-term residents?

11 Doug September 25, 2017 at 11:30 am

AirBnb can’t conjure visitors out of nowhere. If people are staying at AirBnb, that means they’re not staying at hotels, executive suites or short-term rentals. That’s empty square footage that has to leave the short-term market, and re-enter the long-term market.

12 Jonathan September 25, 2017 at 11:04 am

“And given how rent control can destroy cities this is a foreboding sign
The report also warns that 85 per cent of the province’s existing stock of purpose-built rental buildings are more than 35 years old and will require higher levels of investment to maintain.”

Ontario has had rent control for a very long time. All buildings built before 1992 had capped rate increases. 25 years later, they appear to be fine.

13 anon September 25, 2017 at 11:24 am

At what rate where purpose built rental units converted to condos prior to this new regulation?

I am not a fan of rent control, but this seems like very scant/bad data on which to base a conclusion. I would expect better from an economist.

14 Benjamin Cole September 25, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Remember: rent control=bad
Property zoning and resulting skyhigh rents=not a topic

15 A Definite Beta Guy September 25, 2017 at 12:17 pm

Wut? http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/04/regulatory-arbitrage-deal-of-the-year.html

16 Art Deco September 25, 2017 at 12:29 pm

Not everyone lives in Palo Alto or Malibu, so, generally not a topic.

17 Art Deco September 25, 2017 at 12:30 pm

She’s a progressive. Businesses are entities that are just there to be looted for your clientele.

18 RobH September 25, 2017 at 12:48 pm

Was pretty frustrating to see this response to economy lifting seemingly structural “overinvestment” into housing in TO and Vancouver when I think they could have highly incentivised rental use for second properties and overseas buyers. I’ve heard someone in Van sold their house to a Chinese buyer and now rents it from them, and none of the checks have ever been cashed.

