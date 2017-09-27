Wednesday assorted links

1. Why David Roberts doesn’t write about overpopulation.
2. Larry Summers on antitrust against the tech companies.
3. What Tinder knows about you.
4. Rexford Tugwell’s New Deal collectivist dream for Puerto Rico.
5. “As cities are basically two-dimensional in space and one-dimensional in time, this implies that most visits to a place are by people who live nearby (not so surprising), and also by people who visit very infrequently (quite surprising).” Link here.
1. Don’t bother, it’s exactly what you think it is – we can’t discuss overpopulation because RAYCIS.
Also, David Roberts (link 1) is a LIAR about the Sierra Club. Roberts states that some anti-immigration insurgents with “help from powerful funders” tried to “take over” the Sierra Club, but “the Sierra Club won that fight” and drove those evil xenophobes “to the fringes.”
In fact, the dues-paying membership of the Sierra Club supported immigration restriction as Sierra Club policy for over thirty years, from the late 1960’s until the early 2000’s. Then one “powerful funder,” a hedge-fund billionaire named David Gelbaum, paid the Sierra Club Board $100,000,000 (a hundred million dollars) to never mention immigration again. That sole PRO-immigration “grass root” was a plutocrat whose portfolio companies depended on exploiting cheap migrant labor, and “the Sierra Club” (meaning the dues-paying suckers who thought their “membership” meant the Sierra Club belonged to them) LOST “that fight.” At the time, the annual total of dues paid by members was about $25 million/year and much of that money had to be spent on member service like sending out magazines. So to the Sierra Club Board, Gelbaum’s “one vote and only one magazine sub along with $100 million” easily outweighed all of the votes of all the members for maybe six years in a row!
Here are the LIES Roberts wrote:
“History is replete with examples, but perhaps the most germane recent episode was less than 20 years ago, at the Sierra Club, which was riven by divisions over immigration. A group of grassroots members, with some help from powerful funders, attempted to take over the national organization.
“These members advocated sharply restricting immigration, saying the US should be reducing rather than increasing its population. Their contention is that the country’s open immigration policies are hurting the environment by bringing in poor immigrants and making them richer, thus increasing their environmental impact. Of course, they swore up and down that xenophobia had nothing to do with it.
“The Sierra Club won that fight, and the “green anti-immigrant” movement has mostly been driven to the fringes, but conservative media is still getting ratings out of it.”
Here is a link to the TRUTH, recounted in her inimitable style by Ann Coulter:
http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/19/coulter-decide-between-a-green-america-and-a-brown-america/
That’s what happens when you tell a story without even checking Wikipedia.
“In 1998, 60.1% of Sierra Club voting members voted that the organization should remain neutral on America’s immigration policies, while 39.2% supported a measure calling for stricter curbs on immigration to the United States”
Votes! Imagine.
Why do you shill for billionaires?
Wierdo.
I am not a member, but since I live in the state with the actual Sierras, and I have camped and backpacked in them this summer, I do appreciate their preservation.
So I tolerate some weirdness on their part as well.
You did it again, Tyler. By including #1 in this set of links, you’ve ensured that MR comments section racists will talk extensively about it, crowding out those of us who wish to discuss things like #3 but don’t want to wade through Steve Sailer muck.
No one says we can’t discuss #3, which is basically a yawn considering most people should already be aware of the vast quantities of data these advertising companies are gathering on you.
Regarding #1 the real question that people are only now beginning to ask more frequently is, “with ‘quantity’ being easy and having been done to death, shouldn’t we really start talking about human ‘quality’?”
The last conservationist of national stature that I recall talking about overpopulation was a guy named Dave Foreman (you are unlikely to have heard of him, coincidentally – or not). I don’t recall a single thing he ever said having a racial component. Indeed, when population discussion was still permitted on the agenda, the thrust was usually – we ourselves shouldn’t have so many children. And whether it was wise or incredibly foolish: we enviros didn’t. I’m not sure what speaks louder than that. I think Roberts is mis-remembering the 1970s. And probably also that Sierra Club fight.
The Sierra Club has been irrelevant since, that’s for certain.
“I think Roberts is mis-remembering the 1970s. And probably also that Sierra Club fight.”
He is being incredibly dishonest:
http://articles.latimes.com/2004/oct/27/local/me-donor27/2
No more Edward Abbeys:
http://compassrosebooks.blogspot.com/2009/10/edward-abbey-on-immigration.html
Thank you for that Ed Abbey link. I think he was definitely a big inspiration for the people Roberts is gesturing at. And he did go dark, it seems like.
Roberts may or may not know it, but those are the same people – the only ones – who are dismayed at Trump’s effort to un-monument Escalante/Grand Staircase (reaching back to the Clinton years out of revenge, apparently).
I haven’t read “Desert Solitaire” or any of his essays in thirty years, but if memory serves, it misrates Abbey to say that he was a misanthrope – he wrote more often about people he knew than about animals or plants, for a “nature writer” – and to the degree that he detested people, no reader could mistake on whom he heaped the most scorn: bourgeois American businessman, wife,and kids in the Cadillac or station wagon, cluelessly motoring with insufficient appreciation through Abbey’s own private Utah, Arches National Park.
I’ve thought of that since, having been to canyon country quite a bit, but never to Arches even though that book meant a lot to me and the direction my life took. The number of people who visit Arches every year is surely vanishingly small. I realize now Abbey didn’t give those people enough credit! They were practically intrepid by current standards.
BTW, I’m assuming this David Roberts who wants questions phrased just so at his important speaking events (“Mr.Roberts, such an honor to talk to you – where do you stand on empowering women?”) is not the David Roberts who writes about climbing, and wrote a sort of travelogue on Anasazi [or insert whatever term is preferred now] archeology I really liked, “In Search of the Old Ones.”
1. Having only read the first two lines I’m already tuning out:
Impact = Population x Affluence x Technology
Technology and Affluence are BAD people. Got that?
Tuning out is exactly what people should do with your comments.
Thats what i thought as well. Maybe Technology is < 1?
It’s particularly odd, because I frequently meet environmental types who insist that they aren’t anti-technology, that they are actually pro-green-technology. Like with the solar and wind power advocates. They’re always hyping up advances in solar cell technology, and talking about “smart grids”, and stuff. It should be pretty obvious that the relationship between technology and environmental impact is far from linear, or even monotonic.
Yeah but even then the technology is only compensating for the other technology which creates pollution. The equation does describe human history thus far of course maybe there is a point out there where it flattens out and even starts decreasing. Of course technology affects affluence do those variables are not independent.
Well, not really. When you’re talking climate change you’re really talking about burning fossil fuels, which is just one particular technology. Lots of technology uses energy, but if your energy sources don’t burn fossil fuels then they are not compensating for something else, they’re just not producing carbon. But aside from that, “technology” can just mean thing like the development of a different kind of rubber or a more efficient way of compressing data, which might use less energy. It’s just really silly to think there’s some sort of direct relationship between technology and the environment.
Having read the rest … it doesn’t get any better.
The author argues, in all seriousness, that environmental impact can be reduced by reducing the number of wealthy people.
Another way to approach the problem would be, rather than prevent the birth of extremely wealthy people, prevent the creation of extremely wealthy people. In other words, prevent the accumulation of massive wealth. You could do that by, for instance, taxing the shit out of wealthy people.
The author neglects to notice that the “Richest 10% of world population” include basically the entire population of the US, Japan, and Europe. The inequality he wants to reduce is that between subsistence farmers in Africa and Americans who own a car. Effectively, that would mean “taxing the shit out of” the entire population of US, Canada, Europe and Japan, until none of us can afford to own cars or have air conditioning, in order to reduce our impact on the climate. Yeah. literally.
Hazel,
You’re actually missing the point. The math and statistics is mere window dressing. The real reason he won’t discuss population is TEH RACISMS: When political movements or leaders adopt population control as a central concern … let’s just say it never goes well. In practice, where you find concern over “population,” you very often find racism, xenophobia, or eugenics lurking in the wings.
Hazel supports that part of the essay. The mask slipped yesterday and her anti-white leftism peaked out from her soi disant libertarianism.
Indeed, you’ll notice the slight of hand too. He leads you to believe its something like taxing the top 10% of the first world, not the entire first world. In reality, his whole premise is that we should tax the first world into oblivion, though hopefully what we give to the third world won’t make them rich either. He also dodges the immigration question. Makes you feel he’s against immigration restriction (that be racist), but then his whole argument is that if you bring third worlders to the first world and make them first worlders that would increase the number of affluent people fucking up the environment.
And he doesn’t want to reduce inequality by raising the third world up to first world standards because that would increase environmental impact according to his model.
The stuff on teaching third world women not to breed by getting them to watch western television is nice and all, but otherwise its a mess of contradictions.
Right. He’s opposed to third world countries becoming affluent developed countries, because that would create more wealthy resource consumers. Basically, he’s against all of the industrialized, developed world, and thinks that as many people as possible should remain at third world living standards.
And the irony is he thinks that would be good for the environment.
The only people that support the development of the third world are immigration realist that believe the talented 3rd worlders should stay in their own countries and foster development there.
Open borders is tantamount to global third worldism so you and David Roberts are working to the same goal- he’s just a lot smarter than you. Not that your anti white animus doesn’t make you an easy mark.
Environmentalists often have a misanthropic flavor.
Considering his focus on the non-human part of the world, I see why he doesn’t like population or affluence. What I don’t see, is how technology possibly causes larger environmental impact, given population and affluence. Seems like it would be a inverse relation, if one exists at all.
The entire equation is completely absurd from the start. It’s like a sign that what is to follow is not worth reading.
You’re assuming that a larger impact is always bad and that the marginal impact of technology is always in the same direction.
Exactly. I mean, HE is. More technology and affluence can and often do reduce environmental impact.
No, he is not. You are.
Wow. Some people reject terms before the discussion.
FWIW the equation works as a swag for me. I like a hot shower in the morning (technology!) But obviously the more people who take them (population! affluence!) the greater the environmental impact.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scientific_wild-ass_guess
Some people reject terms before the discussion.
Shouldn’t you examine the terms and identify any assumptions and question begging that are smuggled into them before the discussion starts?
The equation begs the question – it presents, as if it were fact, a linear relationship between technology and environmental impact. It would be stupid to accept such a thing as a given, I’d be conceding the argument before it began.
Those second order details matter, but only then.
Consider the automobile. Its impact has been much more by population and prosperity than technology. So far. We hope and dream of Teslas for everyone, of course.
If you go back over the history of automobile technology, it has certainly not been a simple linear relationship in which better cars = more pollution. As fuel efficiency has increased, cars have polluted less. Just look at the smog statistics. The air is getting cleaner despite both increasing affluence and advances in automobile technology. Indeed it’s getting cleaner *because of* increasing affluence and advances in automobile technology.
I think you have gone to the iteration that proves the point.
We got so many cars and so much pollution that we had to attack the problem, yes.
And the problem was solved by more technology, not by making people poorer or preventing them from being able to afford cars.
Come on Hazel, was “so let’s use less technology” ever on the table?
That equation is not a recommendation, it is a swag at impact.
Impact to be addressed, including by different technology. Note not necessarily newer. Bicycles are better than Teslas.
So all technology produces a greater environmental impact? Solar panels? New version of windows? Fiberglass bicycles?
Hazel rejected it because its nonsense, makes as little sense as impact=time X tomatoes X TEDx talks.
Not all, no. But as a swag, yes.
1. “So if you are concerned about the growth in population, make yourself a champion of female empowerment in the developing world.”
If by “you” he means me personally, I’m not going to make myself a champion of female empowerment anywhere. I liked it when men made the mess and women cleaned it up. http://nailheadtom.blogspot.com/2014/09/according-to-oswald-spengler.html
4A: cool photos! Moar!
#2…Larry Summers is a George McClellan award recipient. He can only go so far advocating policy. Real solutions, like Narrow banking, strict enforcement of actual competition, or Buiter’s helicopter money, terrify him.