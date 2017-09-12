Will China invest $30 billion in Haiti?

The People’s Republic of China is preparing to carry through with plans to invest a massive US$30 billion in developing Haiti’s infrastructure, including power plants, sanitation works, water systems, railways, affordable housing, and marketplaces, in an agreement that is expected to have a major social, economic, and developmental impact.
This week, workers have started to be contacted for the approximately 20,000 jobs needed to carry out the ambitious initiative, Haitian press has reported.
Here is further information. To put the sum in perspective, Haitian gdp is about $8 billion at market exchange rates.
But a Chinese presence in the Caribbean? Priceless.
Cuba helped bankrupt the Soviet Union.
Good luck with Haiti, China.
I don’t know what they’re looking to get from Haiti, I hope they really trying to help that country but for all the fuss about Chinese built infra-structure in Africa very little is said about how fragile those structures actually are. Chinese billions have poured into Angola in the last decade with the same purpose and a significant number of roads, rail-roads, hospitals, schools, bridges, housing projects and so on have very poor quality, a Chinese built hospital in Luanda actually collapsed when only 4 years old and to save face the Chinese government gifted Angola with a shiny new hospital “free of charge”.
When you spend billions to build roads and schools that need to be rebuilt 2 years later you are not investing, it’s a scam.
Couldn’t the US just sell its own basket case in the region, Puerto Rico, to China instead?
I’d pay China $30 billion to take Puerto Rico off our hands.
Remember, most of China’s massive “investments” in these developing countries will take the form of loans, not grants or equity purchases. For the most part, the projects will be required to use only Chinese outside contractors. Rather than address pressing current needs, they usually take the “if you build it, they will come” Field of Dreams approach to infrastructure, assuming future growth without study – which puts the ability of the governments of these poor nations to ever repay. This is how Russian “investment” led to a controlling interest in Venezuela’s national oil company.
OBOR is mainly an attempt to buy both influence & assets with poor countries’ own money. The only difference between it & a classic con game is the con artist leaves you alone once he cashes in.
“… which puts IN DOUBT the ability…” etc
What’s the downside from Haiti’s point of view? If the investments work then they pay China back. If they don’t then they default. China can hardly take the Haitian assets back to China in that eventuality, and even if they did take over the governance of Haiti how will that be worse for Haitians than their current government. I guess the more worrying trend would be for the US if the Chinese did decide to put a navel base on the island, but in reality, given the trade between China and the US, I doubt they would want to cause such troubles.
If you default, we get the port and port facilities.
If they are lending Haiti a sum equal to almost four times its GDP, then I think it is indeed a fair bet that it won’t be repaid. Not sure who is conning whom here.
There is a tendency to ascribe more rationality to Chinese decisions than we would to a Western investor. It is striking how many people have been impressed at the wisdom of China in buying up land in African countries, for example. Invest in immobile illiquid assets in a state like Madagascar, anyone? Not for me, thanks. Western investments in water and other immobile infrastructure in more advanced countries than Haiti has not always gone well. My guess is that the Chinese are simply the latest ‘greater fools’: not having yet been burnt enough to factor the default risk into their calculations.
This is also an opportunity to bribe local officials, an asset that does not appear on the books, but is of lasting long term value.
So, when the next hurricane comes to Haiti, will the US or China be the one to mount the relief effort.
Hurricanes are more of an infrastructure feature in Haiti than roads.
Will the US be eager to go in and do a clean up of a country that moves in a different orbit. Haiti ought to think twice.