I hardly expected the movie to be so drenched in Tarkovsky (“The Zone” and Solaris, maybe a bit of The Sacrifice), and the now-famed sex scene draws from Bergman’s Persona. Overall, the colors and palette were stunning, and the use of sound was as impressive as in any movie, do see this one in IMAX. It hardly makes any concessions to the Hollywood vices of this millennium and indeed much of the Tysons Corner audience seemed to be baffled.
Think of the main plot line as showing a world where the Christ miracle is inverted and what that would have to mean for everything else. Much of the plot is sprawling, some of the references are too heavy-handed or scattered (Moses and the Dalai Lama and Kafka and Star Wars 1-2 are thrown in for good measure, and few will grok the Galatians reference), and the whole thing could have been fifteen minutes shorter. Still, this is a worthy sequel to one of the best movies of the 1980s or is that the 1990s? Carla Juri steals the show, and furthermore it resolves the main plot puzzle of the original Blade Runner rather economically.
Also on the plus side, Adam Driver does not appear in this movie.
strangely enough, why has no one explored bladerunner from a monopoly perspective? See https://priorprobability.com/2016/06/23/blade-runner-forever/ and https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=1991411
The whole thing could have been 50 minutes shorter. Had I known it was almost 3 hours I would have not ordered a large soda and have had to crawl over half a row to run to the bathroom.
Sure this is a love letter to the original, but I yhink the director/studio believe they have a better film than they actually produced.
What was the main plot puzzle of the original?
By the way, who did see another other movie of Rutger Hauer, The hitcher? What do you think about it?
I assume TC is talking about that which is hinted at more aggressively in the later releases. Google differences in the director’s/final cut if you’re still confused. I’m not so certain that it is resolved in this one, so I am a bit confused myself.
If you want to see it as the cinematographer intended, don’t see it in imax. Wasn’t originated in that aspect. See it in widescreen 2D in the best theater (with the best sound) you can.
https://www.rogerdeakins.com/film-talk/blade-runner-2049-2d-or-3d/
The sex scene seems to owe something to Spike Jonze’s Her.
Galatians is good, but it is subject to misuse by those who are not very attentive: factory farming of intelligent and friendly hogs (even Wodehouse and E.B. White ate bacon -sad!) and coastal towns built on lobster-trapping (average age of the lobster – from 5 to 100 – think about that), and trapping of innocent small mammals, left to die alone in pain, and hunting as the basis for wide-spread frontier (barely acceptable) and settled land (unacceptable) economies, and lack of humility as to one’s own theology (here is one big connection to the stupid questions about the poem beloved by the selfish, stupidly eloquent and unloving Kinbote, whose only very apparent virtue, up until the end, was painting the past in better colors than it deserved – the only type of kindness he understood at the time – think about “Out of the Past” and then either of the “Blade Runners” to see what I mean – the foolish, ” not very nice ” Kinbote could not in a million years have understood “Out of the Past”). Philippians – the letter from Paul to the church at Phillipi, where Paul had no criticisms to make (and hence no rhetoric for the resentful and the cruel to exploit) is better in the sense that is it less easy to misuse. Galatians if of course, good, but, like I said, more subject to misuse. If you read much Philip Dick, you notice that the Galatians and the “genitum non factum” themes show up a lot, even in his almost unreadable early pulp novels; they are easy things to talk about without sacrificing the various forms of gluttony that drug-addicts, even the really well educated ones, do not want to sacrifice. Again, Philippians has more worthwhile answers for the Philip Dicks of the world – speaking to them where they are – than the wonderful letter to the Galatians. Just saying, feel free to disagree. Personally, I like them (the letters to the Galatians and Philippians) equally but can’t imagine being a drug addict; if I could I too would probably lean more to Galatians. Gene Wolfe does Philippians type themes a lot – “what would the world be if (insert some themes from Philippians here)”, and you get the theme of several of Wolfe’s best novels and stories. There are currently no full-length Gene Wolfe movies, of course (although I am sure there are lots of references and homages here and there in the thousands of SF movies and TV shows I have not seen).
Whether you read that long comment or not: or wondered why someone would write it, or didn’t wonder : “May, 2007, that day at the zoo, our favorite animals were the pet Italian goats, and we held each other’s hand for the first time”: “Cor ad cor loquitur.” Everyone should have such good memories. That is what those of us who pray everyday pray for when we pray for the rest of us. Remember how Francisco and Jacinta were taken away so very very long before Lucia was – the plot of a better novel than any novel ever written: imagine going back to those days a hundred years ago and imagining/knowing that one of the three siblings had 80 more years to live. Wonderful years, for Lucia. A hundred years ago today – things were slower in Portugal then than they are now – so many people came home and talked about yesterday (a hundred years and a day ago).
Galatians in “30 words or less” – “the Old Testament rules do not, after the efficacious sacrifice of Christ, control Christians’ lives, but God’s Spirit, which convicts us of our sinfulness and leads us to Heaven, should”. (Galatians 5:16 is a key verse)
Or “instead of thinking that the suffering involved with being a human gives you the right to act like a human, and to follow your desires as far as you legally can, recognize that being saved gives you the opportunity to fully live your life as the daughter or son of the Lord”. (Galatians). (more than 30 words 🙁 …). Philippians, on the other hand, can be explained in 3 words (one noun, doubled, one preposition, one verb) ” Cor ad cor loquitur”.