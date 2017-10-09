Further assorted links

1. Uber vs.taxi from the driver point of view.
2. Legislators with draft-age sons were less likely to support conscription.
3. The incentives surrounding journalists and Harvey Weinstein.
4. A Fine Theorem on Richard Thaler. Good piece on Thaler the person.
I’ll be the first to say this: more things Thaler! We want Thaler! Thaler x3!!
Number 1 is pure Thaler. Uber small business outsourcing ride contractors give up income guarantee based on the belief they will have more income by working only when marginal income is much higher than their marginal costs, something Uber will not allow. To drive when marginal income is higher than marginal costs, Uber requires driving when marginal costs are higher than marginal income. (Capital cost per mile are constant, ie it costs ~50 cents a mile for capital off peak and at peak.)
Unless there are non-financial reasons for preferring Uber. Then a purely financial analysis falls apart.
#3 – absurd recasting of the famed and well-known Hollywood ‘casting couch’ in modern terms: “Hollywood is full of connoisseurs like Weinstein, men whose erotic imaginations are fueled primarily by humiliation, who glut their sensibilities with the most exquisite refinements of shame. A journalist once told me about visiting another very famous Hollywood producer—you’d know the name—who exhibited for my friend his collection of photographs of famous female actresses—you’d know their names, too—performing sexual acts for his private viewing. As with Weinstein, this man’s chief thrill was humiliation, and the more famous the target the more roundly it was savored: Even her, a big star—these people will do anything to land a role; they’re so awful, they’ll even do it for me.”
This is news? This is like an ingenue who discovers dirty old middle aged men engage in fetishes and perversions. Hardly news.
It could go deeper than that. Rumor about Hollywood is that the mothers of aspiring child actresses give their daughters (and sons) to Hollywood producers to be abused for a chance of landing a role and becoming a star.
Yeah, but………why not be a porn producer? Humiliation gets you AVN awards, not several lawsuits.
“Why do wars occur?”
Someone already asked it: “If all men are brothers, Why are the winds and waves of the world so troubled, Why cannot all men live in peace?”
“Legislators with draft-age sons were less likely to support conscription”
In America, meanwhile, Stalin, Mao, Doctor Vargas, Mussolini sent their children to fight for the country. Our last Emperor sent his only son-in-law. Deodoro’s mother (he was to become our first president) sent seven sons to war and saod she would have all them buroed in Paraguay than bck without the final victory.
#3. I’m glad people are calling out the hypocrisy on Weinstein, Bill Clinton, and Trump. It’s all pretty disgusting. (As it was to see people who were rightfully disgusted with Bill Clinton defend Trump.)
But, man, I totally lost the columnist about a third of the way in. Don’t even ask me to interpret what that last paragraph means. No idea.
What is the hypocrisy on Trump? What is more, where is the hypocrisy? The Religious Right never liked Trump but if it is a choice between Trump and being forced to pay for the murder of children, they went with Trump. The Democrats have more choice. Trump never raped anyone. He does not even seem to have sexually assaulted anyone. Unlike Weinstein he did not have to. He is a real Alpha, not a pretend Wannabe still trying to get over the trauma of being a fat ugly boy in glasses during High School.
The last paragraph is obvious – the Clinton machine was built on operatives like Weinstein. Ugly corrupt Democratic party figures. The author is buying into the idea that Obama used social media to mobilize idealistic young people who were not willing to do the sort of trade offs that meant Weinstein got away with it for so long. It is not entirely true as Obama comes from Chicago after all. But it is partly true.
1. These results (“our virtual lease program was under-subscribed: many drivers who would have benefited from buying an inexpensive lease chose to opt out”) are consistent with earlier findings that ride-hailing drivers (Uber etc.) aren’t maximizers but rather are minimizers: they target an amount of earnings for a day then, once it’s reached, they quit. That might strike a typical economist as absurd, but not Mr. Thaler.
I assume the lease could be cancelled by the driver at any time, otherwise it offers much less flexibility than the commission system. It might anyway, if the driver doesn’t necessarily want to go full-time.
Some Uber/Lyft drivers who were formerly taxi drivers have told me they prefer the ride hailing companies for reasons of personal safety. Cab drivers carry lots of cash, and the passengers are anonymous. That leads to robberies, and makes being a cab driver a dangerous profession. Driving for Uber/Lyft avoids these two problems and is much safer.
It’s not clear to me from the abstract how these factors were taken into account.
#2 Unblesse-Unblige. “Ignobility unobligates”
#3 I have been watching this unfold and what’s fascinating is how quickly they are throwing him under the bus. None of the typical “wagon circling” we usually see with this particular circle (i.e. Hollywood). I imagine that there’s quite a bit that isn’t being revealed.
A lot of people in Hollywood hated that guy, the sharks smell blood and they are pouncing. The wagons get circled for the ones people like.
They circled the wagons for this guy for a long time. The New York Times used to be willing to spike articles on him. They are not now. He wasn’t any more likeable then than he is now.
But the rumor is that his brother spilled the dirt. You got to feel sorry for the guy when his own brother – and business partner – is stabbing him in the back.
This was made for people like you:
Can you explain the morality of Harvey and Donald without your head exploding?
They’re in the same photo, guilt is undeniable.
Stare at the photo while playing the Access Hollywood tape.
#4.b: A public choice critique of one sentence:
As behavioral economics gained approval, applying it to governments and other organizations of power became a natural progression.
should be
As behavioral economics gained approval, applying it in governments and other organizations of power became a natural progression.
3. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels has another idea why Weinstein wasn’t roasted(cowbells added):
“Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels has seemingly admitted the show chose not to roast Harvey Weinstein because the embattled film heavyweight is from (((New York))).
When Michaels was asked as he was leaving SNL’s after-party at 4am why the show avoided the Weinstein controversy, the producer smiled and responded: ‘It’s a (((New York))) thing.'”
Nevertheless, I see a similar kind of double standard on the alt-right. When a White man is accused of this crap, they are rightly skeptical. But when it’s a Black or a Jew, they take it on faith almost like feminists. I despise Weinstein as an enemy of my race, but I still consider, “hey maybe he didn’t do it?”
+1
It’s disappointing that the alt-right has largely descended into identity politics for White people.
Remember the 30 Rock gag.
They said it straight up, sue me style, in 2012.
Best show on TV since Seinfeld.
Makes you wonder about the guy, why didn’t he just sleep with prostitutes? He’s getting a $100,000 settlement here, $80,000 there, pretty soon that adds up to something. I presume he got off in defiling (relatively) pure girls.
“It’s a New York thing” is such a great line. I guess we can all agree that Ted Cruz did have a point after all.
However I don’t like the brackets thing but I notice that Trump did not get the benefit of those New York values even though he did not actually sexually assault anyone. So it is a subset of rich New Yorkers who seem to benefit from these values.
Why don’t you like the brackets? It’s helpful isn’t it?
I can see why you would want to make this story about us. But it isn’t. It is about Weinstein. And by extension the Left.
But hey, keep talking about Nazis and maybe no one will notice the actual victims here.
#4a was great. Everyone should read it.
Here’s Krugman channeling Friedman on the subject of the rational agent model:
“You might ask, why not represent people the way they really are? The answer is that abstraction, strategic simplification, is the only way we can impose some intellectual order on the complexity of economic life. And the assumption of rational behavior has been a particularly fruitful simplification.”
Sorry, folks, BE means some tweaking, not the hoped-for revolution.
Truly Brian will be able to reverse this Nobel, if we give him enough column inches.
Everybody is turning on Harvey Weinstein. We were at a party this weekend, and the caterer shared that he had done some high end Hollywood parties, awards after-parties and such, and dealt with some difficult people, but no one on the same scale as Weinstein. A bastard, someone asked? A bastard he confirmed.
There is some special Hollywood-ness to this story. Some women come to the casting couch with both eyes open, but Harvey was apparently enough of a pig to think everyone was, just like him.
The Trump parallel might be that Donald could not believe in an honest charity .. because why would anyone have an honest charity? It just did not compute.
#3. I think an element of the Weinstein story that is obvious but not emphasized is that he was an example of the old Hollywood Jewish male culture that other Hollywood Jews and Jewish journalists were not that excited about outing. Jewish Omerta as it were.
You would think that.
And we expect you to hand-wave it away.
So what? We are both anonymous pixels. I live my life my way, you live it yours. Be careful, those jooz are out to getcha!
And reality doesn’t cease to exist just because you “choose to live your life a certain way.” You don’t want to believe….
No doubt. I guess I’ll just have to keep living my reality and you keep living yours. Like I said, watch out there are jooz behind that tree over there.
Yep. Mine Turtle above provides a great example.
I might be a little slow. Before I endorse him, explain what “I despise Weinstein as an enemy of my race” means.
I was referring to the “New York” part, a great example of how they don’t even try to hide it anymore. I assume the “enemy of my race” is referring to the movies he has produced, such as the blood libel film The Hunting Ground.
But it wasn’t New York, it was (((New York))) paired with “enemy of my race.”
Presumably – as we have seen with the British rape gangs in Rotherham – it is easier to humiliate women for your own sexual gratification if they come from another culture. Did this have an aspect of that in it?
Well so far all the people complaining look like they do not come from the Jewish community. Plenty of actresses do. So this can be put to rest easily enough if it turns out he was an equal opportunity offender.
(((Jesus Christ))) would be disgusted with you ‘Christians’