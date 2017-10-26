The Great Moderation Never Ended

In 2002, Stock and Watson pointed out that the volatility in the growth rate of real GDP between 1984 and 2001 was much lower than it had been between 1960 and 1983, a phenomena dubbed the great moderation. In 2004, Ben Bernanke credited better monetary policy for the great moderation–meaning, of course, better monetary policy under Volcker, Greenspan and (Governor and later Chair) Bernanke. Other people credited sectoral changes in the structure of the economy such as the shift away from volatile sectors like manufacturing to less volatile sectors like health care. Improved information technology that led to better inventory control and smoother adjustments is another explanation. Some even argued that the great moderation was due to financial innovation! Yet others said it was just dumb luck. The dumb luck view got a boost with the great recession in 2008. Subsequently, many people mocked the idea of the great moderation and those who had tried to take credit.
Yet it is now clear that the great recession interrupted but did not end the great moderation. Since the great recession ended, growth in real GDP has been much less volatile than in the 1950s to 1980s. Indeed, volatility has been lower even taking into account the great recession. In the graph, for example, I simply bound the peaks and valleys. More sophisticated measures show the same thing.
Of the possible explanations, we can now rule out luck. The economy isn’t confronted with fewer shocks than in the past but rather we are adjusting to shocks more successfully. Overall, however, I’d say the causes of the great moderation are still up for grabs.
One problem with most of the theories is that they predict more moderation over time. Manufacturing has continued to decline as a share of GDP, for example. Information technology has gotten much better since 1984. Financial innovation has, if anything, increased in scope. If you squint maybe the great moderation has gotten a bit more moderate over time but that isn’t clear.
Better monetary policy does fit the data in the sense that it could have been a one-time learning (thank you Milton Friedman). But I find it difficult to believe that policy makers are so much wiser than in the past or even that monetary policy has that much influence over the real economy. We also have to grapple with the fact that many countries have experienced a great moderation. In my view this pushes towards an explanation on the real side of the economy, albeit that is a judgment call that the world is more similar in real factors like technology than it is in policies.
We can rescue some of the real theories with limits or endogenous offsets. Inventory control, for example, can only get so good and not better. I find this plausible but it would be more convincing if we could pinpoint the key innovation. Some financial innovations might reduce volatility but ala Minsky also cause people to take more risks (an endogenous offset). That too has some plausibility but again it would be better if we could pinpoint which were the volatility decreasing innovations and which the volatility increasing innovations.
It’s striking that the great moderation never ended and we still have no solid explanation for why it happened.
If I saw that graph in any other context, I would say the frequency or method the variable was measured changed after about 1984. Are we sure something didn’t change then?
Perhaps demographics might help explain the real economy influence and some of the international occurrence? Aging populations, out of college, mostly settled into jobs and careers, and having fewer kids / less household formation? Choosing 1984 as the start, Boomers born in 1954 would have been 30 years old.
Perhaps what has declined is not the volatility of growth but the variance in the measurement of growth. A decline in the variance of measurement error is consistent with a worldwide decline over time. This is technology that can easily spread.
This is also testable. Measurement error leads to attenuation bias. Has attenuation bias declined over time: ie have relationships between real variables become stronger?
You claim that "In 2004, Ben Bernanke credited better monetary policy for the great moderation–meaning, of course, better monetary policy under Volcker, Greenspan and Bernanke." This despite the fact that Bernanke was a fed governor at the time of the Feb2004 speech you link to and he wasn't governor until Feb2006.
True, clarified.
It’s the dominant services apparatus that reduces volatility, particularly non tradable sector time based services, where utilization capacity responds differently (indirectly) to monetary shocks than what takes place via the direct response of tradable sector activity.
Measurement became more biased toward moderation?
Does anyone think “real GDP” measurements are measuring anything that can meaningfully be distinguish a percentage or two?
the volatility in the growth rate of real GDP between 1984 and 2001 was much lower
Shouldn’t this be:
the volatility in the growth rate of real GDP between 1984 and 2001 was much lower
The larger, countercyclical welfare state that began with The Great Society has produced less bumpy, but lower growth.
If the theory is correct, a country like France, with its larger welfare state, would be a more extreme version of this phenomenon. I think it is.
Today, the economy is not overextended and can likely continue to churn out steady if unspectacular 2% growth indefinitely, as long as the monetary authority doesn’t screw it up. Yellen deserves credit to date so far, erring only a bit on the tight side, but that is where the greater danger is right now in all the developed world. Lars Christensen has the best takes on this subject.
Declining growth, it is right there in the charts.
Less real growth, less volatility. great idea, lower growth, but there is some doubt that we can sustain a zero growth, we would be moderately dead. I suppose we could try negative growth, teach everyone to walk backwards.
The variance of 0*X is 0. There’s less variance in growth because there’s less growth.
A combination of NIMBY omni-regulation, paralyzed culture, and greying demographics has nearly eliminated any form of large scale risk taking. In the 1950s they were building nuclear power plants, mass-distributing jet aircraft, and eradicating polio and typhoid. Try accomplishing any of that today with the modern-day NRC, FAA, and FDA. The fast available jet travel is slower than it was 30 years ago. Let alone nuclear power, we can’t even build subways. At least not for 40 times the cost that our ancestors did with the technology of a hundred years ago. Heck even new roads and houses are increasingly a challenge to construct with modern-day risk aversion, and new supply is asymptotic to zero.
So the explanation seems pretty simple. Substantially less risk-taking on a micro-level translates into significantly less macro volatility.
“But I find it difficult to believe that policy makers are so much wiser than in the past or even that monetary policy has that much influence over the real economy. We also have to grapple with the fact that many countries have experienced a great moderation.”
I thought it was pretty much consensus view that monetary policy was responsible for the Great Moderation, Great Depression, and Great Inflation?? The fact that many countries have experienced great moderation coincident with having adopted inflation targeting would seem to favor, rather than call into question, monetary explanations. If one blames the Fed for the instabilities of the Great Depression and Great Inflation, then isn’t one implicitly saying that, if the Fed did something different, then those instabilities wouldn’t have happened? The Great Moderation is the Fed doing something different. Monetary policy may not have any influence over the real economy in the long run, but I thought its influence on economic cycles in the short run was commonly accepted, no?
This coincides with the rise of IT. Perhaps individual firms are simply better managed due to better information afforded by IT.
“But I find it difficult to believe that policy makers are so much wiser than in the past or even that monetary policy has that much influence over the real economy.”
Ahem – I’ll just quote Bernanke’s speech on Milton Friedman’s 90th birthday: “Let me end my talk by abusing slightly my status as an official representative of the Federal Reserve. I would like to say to Milton and Anna: Regarding the Great Depression. You’re right, we did it. We’re very sorry. But thanks to you, we won’t do it again.”
Maybe the advent of cellular technology? Beepers into phones? If it’s not the measurement error it’s got to be something very general that affects everyone worldwide… so not monetary policy 😛
