John Cochrane defends equity banking

In part his blog post is a response to my recently published email, but it is also a more general presentation of the equity banking idea. Here are his closing bits:
The equity of 100% equity financed banks would be incredibly safe. 1/10 the volatility of current banks. It would be an attractive asset. The private sector really does not have to hold any more risk or provide any more money to an equity financed banking system. We just slice the pizza differently. If issuing equity is hard, banks can just retain profits for a decade or so.
Or, better, our regulators could leave the banks alone and allow on on-ramp. Start a new “bank” with 50% or more equity? Sure, you’re exempt from all regulation.
And, in case you forgot, we live in the era of minuscule interest rates — negative in parts of the world; and sky high equity valuations. All the macroeconomic prognosticators are still bemoaning a “savings glut.” A scarcity of investment capital, needing some sort of fine pizza slicing to make sure just the right person gets the mushroom and the right person gets the pepperoni does not seem the key to growth right now.
He chose the excellent title “Tyler: Equity financed banking is possible!” Do read the whole thing, it is a very good and useful post.
I would add a few points in response. First, I think equity banking would have to be very tightly regulated to remain as such, more than the status quo. There always would be incentives to take on more off-balance sheet risk for higher returns. Second, a much bigger commercial credit sector would have its own maturity mismatch problems. It might be better than the status quo, but it too likely would end up with a lot of bad regulation, or maybe it would become a no-less-dangerous form of shadow banking. In general, I don’t think our current form of government can precommit to “no regulation.” Third, money market funds work pretty hard to maintain fixed nominal value for their depositors. Admittedly this is a theoretical puzzle, but that we don’t understand the prevalence of debt at various levels (and that prevalence is all the stronger outside the U.S.) does not lead me to think we can alter it as we might wish. That the theory of capital structure is so weak I do not take to mean that capital structure is so remarkably flexible. Finally, I don’t think the savings glut is all that relevant for SMEs, and traditional banks still seem to be more efficient at matching borrowing and lending at the local level. Again, this is a phenomenon we do not understand very well (Fama 1985), but I am not so confident we can undo it. I also don’t think the savings glut will last much longer, given Asian demographics.
That all said, I would gladly experiment more with equity banking and indeed have written as such in the past. I am less sure it will do away with our current regulatory dilemmas. I don’t think it is easy to get around having a part of the economy which is both systemically risky, and also debt-intertangled, as the evolution of shadow banking over the last fifteen years seems to indicate.
The problem with 100% equity banking is that it does not serve the saving purposes of those wanting to participate in the economy but not being able, or willing, to give up their needs for short term access to their savings.
In other words such 100% equity banks would then produce negative interests on all bank accounts. Is that the way to go? Not for me.
‘more than the status quo’
Mission accomplished – because the status quo of 1975 would have probably been up to the regulatory task.
” If issuing equity is hard, banks can just retain profits for a decade or so.”
What would be the effect on share holder value of this option?
Investors have to fear losing their capital to (1) insiders with asymmetric information/side deals (2) future increases in regulation. These factors are small compared to market risks for a leveraged bank, but significant for an all equity bank.
Banks put a lot of effort into keeping their best traders from making side deals that favor the trader over the bank — conflict of interest rules; monitoring; giving a %of returns as a contractual bonus; and sometimes letting an employee leave and investing in the ex-employee’s new fund.
I think Tyler underestimates how easy it would be to regulate banks in a world without political malfeasance.
Calomoris and Haber explain a political theory of banking highlighting the differences between the US and Canada (Canada has never had a banking crisis) in their book: Fragile by Design.
I think you have to consider the impact on local banking. At the national level it doesn’t look like a problem. But how is a community bank going to function? Through equity issuance? It seems very likely to me that the relative costs of equity financing versus FDIC-insured deposit financed are much higher for small banks compared to regional/national banks. And how well are they going to serve the needs of small, local business borrowers? It seems to me a near certainty that lending costs for these type of borrowers will rise in an equity-financed big bank only finance world. If your loan type doesn’t fit a specific template and cannot be bundled with a bunch of similar loans, it won’t be served as well. And maybe that’s fine – maybe it’s worth the cost of stability in the banking business and allow some cost shifting among different classes of borrowers. Maybe you could move to an equity financed model for banks above a certain size or doing business in multiple states and try to get the best of both worlds.
On a related question, aren’t the historically low interest rates a problem for banks and investment in general? My mother has accounts in several banks, all of which can be liquidated immediately. The difference between that and a CD account is so small that it’s not worth the lesser liquidity, just in case she should suddenly need the money. Bonds also pay so little it’s not worth considering putting any money there. If inflation was higher, interest rates would be higher, and the wasting value of cash would require chasing after investment vehicles that preserve value. But at today’s inflation, there’s no strong reason not to be in cash.
She also has about an equal amount in her Vanguard accounts, so she has participated in the stock market run up, but at her age (about to turn 90) most people would say she should have her money in low-risk vehicles. Half in cash and half in Vanguard seems about right. But if inflation was high, she’d have to be entirely in bonds, T-bills, or Vanguard just to prevent the money from evaporating. Inflation spurs investment, so aren’t today’s low inflation and low interest rates a hinderance on the economy?
We already had this. This is what shadow banking was. Didn’t work out so well, at least for other than Goldman, though one could say it worked out great for those who cashed out or exited. After all, they would never do something so risky as jeopardize their existence, right?
One motivation for the constitution convention in Philadelphia was that states, those laboratories of democracy, were running amok, printing their own money, adopting debtor protection laws, restricting the remedies of creditors, devaluing debt instruments. The delegates at the convention, often depicted as revolutionaries, were anything but revolutionaries. The were conservatives trying to reign in the anarchists and libertarians. Not much has changed in all these years. Source: The Founders Coup by Michael Klarman.