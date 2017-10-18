Is Leonardo da Vinci overrated?

The Mona Lisa is not the best artwork ever, and as a painter I am not sure Leonardo is much better than either Mantegna or Piero della Francesca, neither of whom is much known to the general public, much less Titian. He has no work as stunning as Michelangelo’s David, and too many of his commissions he left unfinished or he never started them. The Notebooks display a fertile imagination, but do not contain much real knowledge of use, except on the aortic valve, nor did they boost gdp, nor are they worth reading. Much of his science is weak on theory, even relative to his time. In Milan he was too content to serve as court impresario, and he seemed to have no idea of how to apply his own talents in accord with comparative advantage.
His ability to take an idea and turn it into a memorable sketch was his most remarkable ability, and in this he is without peer.
Plus he painted “woman as gorgon” very very well, but with a sweetness too.
I can recommend Walter Isaacson’s new book on Leonardo as a wonderful introduction, but it does not change my mind on these points.
You can always nitpick credential. I would ask, for the Renaissance who is greater than Leonardo da Vinci and why?
Prophet Bandarra was contemporaneous with Mr. da Vinci.
Well clearly da Vinci is greater than Bandarra, or the much better known Nostradamus for that matter. But I was really looking for people who had, arguably, greater accomplishments than Leonardo da Vinci.
Prophet Bandarra ( https://www.google.com.br/search?q=bandarra&num=40&client=tablet-android-samsung&prmd=insv&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiqy9He7PrWAhXCfZAKHR1bBg0Q_AUIEigB#imgrc=W20ECR_NFctUYM: ) predicted the rise of Brazil. He found the key to unerstand the Old Testment’s prophecies.
Well, the Prophet Bandarra was an good American, just like Jesus Christ. So please stop insulting his nation.
He was not. Prophet Bandarra was a Portuguese shoemaker. Some think he was of Jewish stock, some people think he was not. He predicted the coming of the Hidden One.
The Hidden One is Trump, right?
If you agree that he’s overrated, you might want to read the new book on Vasari to find out how that came to be:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/books/for-the-juiciest-gossip-on-renaissance-artists-listen-to-giorgio-vasari/2017/10/03/c38fe8a4-a45a-11e7-b14f-f41773cd5a14_story.html?utm_term=.44af90d9dbc1
Is your evaluation of his painting in some way notable? Well, it is your blog. Say, when was your last gallery show? And when’s your next? Did you watch Charlie Rose’s interview of the author? His opinion (but of course, if he’s not “a painter” then it hardly qualifies as a significant opinion, right?) was that Da Vinci did some really impressive things with light and perspective. He was self “educated” so your statement about him being “weak on theory” is hardly news, or even a minority view. While I don’t disagree that as a painter he is an “also ran”, comparing his painting to Michelangelo’s sculpture of David is apples and oranges. I continue to be puzzled about why the self-anointed illuminati seem to believe their opinion on art is any more significant that anyone else’s. I hold that art is in the mind of the beholder, and any attempt to compare my art to your art is about as foolish as comparing any other of our feelings. Which gets to the crux of my problem with this post. “Overrated” by who? What a waste of space. I’m sure no one will be looking up my bio in 500 years, how about you?
Well, no one will be commenting on your blog let alone looking up your bio. Do you think of yourself as clever and edgy with these posts?
+1.
-1. +1 – 1 = 0, which is Anon and msgkings, to the extent they are not the same person.
Thank you, Ray. At least someone here agrees with my insults of Tyler.
From Benjamin Franklin to Steve Jobs to Leonardo (da Vinci is not part of Leonardo’s name, but rather signifies his birthplace), what connects these three (besides being subjects of Isaacson biographies)? This review (https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2017/1017/Leonardo-da-Vinci-may-be-Walter-Isaacson-s-most-unusual-subject-ever) finds a connection in enigma, the three subjects being enigmas. I read the Franklin biography (who hasn’t) and I think I read the Jobs biography (but I’m not sure – am I losing my memory or was the book unmemorable?). For those who haven’t seen it, the Louvre (the location of Mona Lisa) is enormous. In fact it’s so enormous, that visiting for only one day (or two days or three days, you get the idea) seems ridiculous, racing through while glancing for a few seconds at the enormous inventory of art. I suspect that many visitors are there to see the Mona Lisa, once having seen it moving on to the nearby Eiffel Tower.
I also went to see Hammurabi’s code.
But yes, it does seem like you’d need a week to really enjoy it.
For my money Sandro Botticelli, more or less contemporary of Leonardo, is the world’s best painter–and Primavera is the world’s best painting.
Good pasta dish, too.
Quality science fiction has always been appreciated by a only few highly imaginative minds. Leonardo da Vinci was under-rated.
Good grief, what a reductive way to look at an artist. “Boost GDP”? You must be kidding.
Some of us just grinned and let that slide….
Americans worship the Almighty Dollar and bow before Mammon, the god/Prince of Hell associated to greed.
I really must insist you come in again, is Thursday at 11:00 ok for you?
Da Vinci was more than an artist. He was a polymath that worked in engineering, invention, architecture, and science among other things. It is appropriate to think about the greatness of someone across these fields in terms of how they changed the productivity or standard of living of fellow man.
Cowen was clearly viewing Da Vinci as more than an artist. He mentions his scientific theories, unfinished commissions, and lack of “real knowledge of use”.
I’m ok with reducing Leonardo in status a bit, but he really should be given credit for just that, being an accomplished polymath in a time when almost no one knew or cared about the things he did. He’s pretty much on par with Ben Franklin and Leibniz and others. If he’s so unworthy who are his contemporaries that we should venerate instead (as JWatts asks above)?
It boosts Paris GDP 😉
I always thought more of Michelangelo who could paint AND sculpt. Jealous Leonardo dismissed his Sistine chapel works as a ceiling painted by a sculptor. I think Michelangelo was as much of a human anatomist as Leonardo. Leonardo was more outgoing and much more connected than Michelangelo who was somewhat boorish and not very worldly.
Michelangelo had a fantastic memory for drawing ( according to Vasari) and could remember every line that he had drawn in his lifetime and never drew the same line twice. None of the figures in the Sistine ceiling have the same pose. He was constantly creating and never wanted to repeat himself or take an easy road. I think Leonardo is not overrated as a painter but as a scientist/genius/polymath I agree that he is.
Not sure about MIchelangelo as an anatomist. Women don’t look like this: https://twitter.com/philipcball/status/919957447598632961
So why does Leonardo’s investigation of the aortic valve receive a special nod of approval? What recommends that one line of exploration above all the rest he examined and conceptualized?
There are two Leonardos, the man and the Renaissance symbol.
The man may look flawed 5 centuries later but anyway impressive.
As a symbol, he represents Florence and the Renaissance. I hope you’re not underrating period in Europe.
Imagine someone writes a history book by year 2400 and takes Warren Buffet as a symbol of capitalism in early 21st century. Perhaps the guy is not the “best”. But the question you should be asking yourself should be: is this guy representative of the idea I want to explain?
Same for Leonardo, the symbol represents concepts, a period, a region, many things happened. If you worry about the man, you’re not reading well the history book.
+1
@Tyler: also read the “patronage” article in Wiki:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patronage
Rulers, nobles and very wealthy people used patronage of the arts to endorse their political ambitions, social positions, and prestige. Some patrons, such as the Medici of Florence, used artistic patronage to “cleanse” wealth that was perceived as ill-gotten through usury.
The Medicis were the patrons of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Galileo and many others……….so Leonardo da Vinci is the symbol for all of them, even the bankers.
Perhaps Tyler sees Leonardo as merely an Elon Musk.
But in that sense, the incomplete man may more define the age.
Which artists were greater scientists than Leonardo? Which scientists were greater artists than Leonardo?
+1
“Las Meninas” by Diego Velasquez is the greatest painting, with “Along the River During
Qing Ming Festival”,by Zhang Zeduan a close second.
Yes but, there’s a connection between Leonardo Da Vinci and Pacioli. It may be that Leonardo assisted or influenced Paccioli in his understanding of mathematics? And wasn’t Paccioli the man who published the first widely known work on double entry booking? And wasn’t it double entry booking that forever changed the world of finance, and thus Economics? So, how could an Economist think that Leonardo is over-rated? ( A stretch, I know..)
I tend to agree that he is overrated. From a purely aesthetic point of view, I’m not a fan of his artwork, though I understand it is important. He may well be rated correctly as far as that goes, I’m not an artist. It’s in the sciences that I find him to be terribly overrated. He was obviously very bright and had ideas ahead of his time, but none of those ideas actually came to fruition or changed the course of history. It’s one thing to have an innovative idea, but turning that idea into an actual thing is far more difficult and important.
Among general public he’s over-rated for the reasons Tyler gives. But among specialists I think the correction might be over-done, at least in the artistic sphere. I personally prefer Mantegna and Piero, but they’re not better artists. He really was a giant. In retrospect it’s hard to appreciate how inventive and influential the High Renaissance masters were, because they were assimilated so completely. There’s also a certain inverted snobbishness (which I share) at the Mona Lisa’s place in popular culture.
Here’s why Leonardo is so important…http://entertainment.theonion.com/four-or-five-guys-pretty-much-carry-whole-renaissance-1819571215
Las Meninas: Is This The Best Painting In History?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKRKrpz09Fk&list=FL7sBIz9lCUSL8H-Wl1tMMZQ&t=293s&index=69