Does Online Dating Increase Racial Intermarriages?

Today about a third of all new marriages are between couples who met online. Online dating has an interesting property–you are likely to be matched with a total stranger. Other matching methods, like meeting through friends, at church or even in a local bar are more likely to match people who are already tied in a network. Thus, the rise of online dating is likely to significantly change how people connect and are connected to one another in networks. Ortega and Hergovich consider a simple model:
We consider a Gale-Shapley marriage problem, in which agents may belong
to different races or communities. All agents from all races are randomly
located on the same unit square. Agents want to marry the person who is
closest to them, but they can only marry people who they know, i.e. to whom
they are connected. As in real life, agents are highly connected with agents
of their own race, but only poorly so with people from other races.
Using theory and random simulations they find that online dating rapidly increasea interracial marriage. The result happens not simply because a person of one race might be matched online to a person of another race but also because once this first match occurs the friends of each of the matched couples are now more likely to meet and marry one another through traditional methods. The strength of weak ties is such that it doesn’t take too many weak ties to better connect formerly disparate networks.
Interracial marriage, defined to include those between between White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, American Indian or multiracial persons, has been increasing since at least the 1960s but using the graph at right the authors argue that the rate of growth increased with the introduction and popularization of online dating. Note the big increase in interracial marriage shortly after the introduction of Tinder in 2009!
(The authors convincingly argue that this not due to a composition effect.)
Since online dating increases the number of potential marriage partners it leads to marriages which are on average “closer” in preference space to those in a model without online dating. Thus, the model predicts that online dating should reduce the divorce rate and there is some evidence for this hypothesis:
Cacioppo et al. (2013) find that marriages created online were less likely to
break up and reveal a higher marital satisfaction, using a sample of 19,131
Americans who married between 2005 and 2012. They write: “Meeting a
spouse on-line is on average associated with slightly higher marital satisfaction
and lower rates of marital break-up than meeting a spouse through
traditional (off-line) venues”
The model also applies to many other potential networks.
Reagan was elected. Pope John Paul II visited Brazil, including my hometown, the Shah died, Mugabe was elected president.
In 1998, Posner “defended” sex discrimination (harassment) in the workplace because, with so many women working, the workplace serves as an important site for courtship. See Cowen’s blog post before this one by Tabarrok. Now that online dating is so popular (did it even exist in 1998?) and an alternative to the workplace as a site for courtship, Posner may have changed his view about sex discrimination (harassment). It’s probably just a matter of time before courts recognize a new class of sex discrimination (harassment) in online dating, perhaps borrowing from Posner’s distinction between “low status women” and “high status women” in the workplace, providing the “low status woman” a claim for rejection by someone who only will accept a “high status woman” in online dating.
Forms of online dating have existed for a very long time – like singles ads and also back in the mainframe days, matching organisations where they basically matched people using probably similar algorithms to the existing ones used by Tinder. And of course mail order brides also was a big thing in the 1990s. What has changed seems to be attitudes towards these things, people used to hide the fact that they had to find partners in non traditional ways, it was probably a matter for shame that they could attract a partner via their existing networks. But now people seem much more OK with it, so these trends shown by Alex are probably a reflection both of new technologies but also changing attitudes.
Did they control for the share of the relevant age group which is non-white?
I think online dating probably definitely helps break sub-bubbles between bigger bubbles but I’m with Art Deco on this.
I think a large part of this trend is due to the fact that the share of non-whites among millenials is higher than previous generations and you have increased college attendance where you’re more free of familial/community prejudices (for both ways of the racial equation)/can meet more non co-ethnics from other cities, regions and countries.
Interrmarriage seems both as a good metric and good tool for cohesion in diverse societies so nice to hear.
They really should have controlled for the share of the relevant age group that’s nonwhite and nonblack, and there’s no way they did that. My guess is that the online dating effect is hitting at the same time that the assimilated children of the Hispanic/Asian immigration boom (who are much, much more likely to marry outside their race than whites or blacks) reach marriageable age.
In addition, we know that online dating isn’t resulting in more sex partners. I’m skeptical that it results in increasing the number of potential marriage partners.
+1 This. Absolutely. Correlation is not causation. More interesting is several dating sites (OKC etc.) have run there own metrics using their own data and show distinctly the desirability ratios by certain age and race populations have gone down, not up in several assertive populations online.
I am very skeptical of their conclusions.
Note the big increase in interracial marriage shortly after the introduction of Tinder in 2009!
It sure looks to me that there is a noticeable increase in _2008_, a drop in _2009_, a continuation of trend at the lower level in 2010-11, and then a bump up (followed by a drop again) in 2012. That doesn’t seem like a pattern that’s easily fit with a big increase coming from Tinder in 2009.