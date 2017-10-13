“Sachs looks to turn conservative tide in US state governments”

Economist Jeffrey Sachs is joining with a scion of the wealthy Pritzker family and a former New York state legislator to fund candidates for local offices in the hope of reversing a conservative tide that has put Republicans in control of most US state governments.
Their group, called Future Now, was scheduled to announce its first donations on Monday — about $160,000 to be distributed to 10 Democratic candidates running this year for Republican-held seats in the Virginia state legislature.
…To qualify for Future Now’s funds, candidates must agree to pursue 21 objectives ranging from a “liveable” wage for all jobs to universal health coverage, an end to the mass incarceration of non-violent offenders and support for “clean, safe energy”.
Future Now’s founders say their goals are meant to be reached by 2030. In the meantime, they say they will measure progress through such means as the publication of state-by-state statistics.
I guess this is an admission that the sorosphere’s Secretary-of-State-Project didn’t provide enough magically-appearing ballots to give them what they want.
Jeff Sachs already blew $100 million or so of George Soros’ money on the Millenium Villages Project, if I recall. I guess he felt like he could soak the guy for another $10-20 million or so? Nice work if you can get it.
n 2011 Sachs called for the creation of a third U.S. political party, the Alliance for the Radical Center. He is a radical Marxist socialist who wants to Make America Terrible Again (MATA). Interesting that he now sees his path to do this through the Democrat party…
In my anecdotal experience, more conservative at the city and state level correlate with much better governance, and even better achievement of liberal causes like standards of living for the poor.
My sample size is only 8 cities across 3 states (Utah, California, Washington) but the difference is strong enough that I would be very hesitant to support replacing one ideology with another. I’d rather have religious nuts run a state well than liberals run it poorly.
Note that I’m very well aware my anecdotal experience has serious limitations.
I’m just saying it’s not so clear this would be a good thing if successful, whether or not you have liberal values.
My experience also in RI and FL.
Also TX seems to me to be the best governed state.
Yea, those Houston zoning ordinances work great.
21 objectives ranging from a “liveable” wage for all jobs to universal health coverage, an end to the mass incarceration of non-violent offenders
You mean a claque who can afford to live in gated communities and buildings with doormen, security cams,and house dicks are pleased to turn loose the world’s drug dealers, burglars, and car thieves on the rest of us? Color me unsurprised….
I think these folks are planning to build on their widely remarked success in Detroit, Baltimore, Chicago, etc., where they have been in control for generations. Who wouldn’t want to take that to the state level – clean and transparent government, prudent fiscal management, sparkling infrastructure, exemplary public services, wonderful schools … the list goes on.
One wishes them all the success they deserve.
A liveable wage whatever that means is a good idea (http://earlyretirementextreme.com/how-i-live-on-7000-per-year.html, http://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/21/nyregion/kiryas-joel-a-village-with-the-numbers-not-the-image-of-the-poorest-place.html) How to get there with absolutely full employment, I do not know.
Universal health coverage seem much better at the state level than federal level so I’m with him on that.
An end to the mass incarceration of non-violent offenders, I am 100% on board with that. He might be able to flip some GOPers on that because it saves money. You need the fads to help with that by not standing in the way of legalization of all drugs. see:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OP56H_ZpEsE&t=179s
Of course democrats like to limit building to drive the poor away so he must deal with that.
Oh and I think more and better police would really help the poor. Is that on the list.
http://un-thought.blogspot.com/2017/06/what-are-best-things-we-could-do-for.html
End the War on Drugs, and amnesty for non-violent drug prisoners, and criminal justice reform with the aim of reducing incarceration rates. What has done more economic harm to the poor than having their working-age men locked away
Wipe out the mosquito see: http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/12/14/504732533/to-fight-malaria-scientists-try-genetic-engineering-to-wipe-out-mosquitoes
And more and better police. http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2013/01/more-police-fewer-prisons-less-crime.html Poor people are too often victims of crime and fraud. It is better to live on a corner of the roof than share a house/neighborhood with crime, violence or biting insects.
Allow any subdividing and residential building that increased overall density and some that does not.
Yes, increasing the availability of opiates over the past 20 years has been an unalloyed public benefit. Can you believe some far right attorneys general are trying to sue the sellers? It’s like we’re heading to the bad old days when there were restrictions on the availability of powerful, addicting drugs.
Maybe Sachs figures this will get Barkley off his back.
I really wish people would use less overloaded terms than “Future Now.” The Google search is ridiculous. A gazillion people think they have the future, now.
I had hoped to see all 21 objectives. Those 4 sound fine, in mild forms of each.
Next time do FuturaNow or something. Minimal footprint, you’d own the Google rank in a day. Idiots.
Further semantic difficulties lurk.
“The future” presently enjoys no baryonic existence, if our astrophysicists are leveling with us concerning temporal realism (which helps explain just why we are not being visited by distant time travelers each hour): in which case any invocation of “Future Now” succeeds as an invocation for “Non-existence Now”, that is, “bringing non-existence into the present”–and arguably we have more than enough to spare just now.
A good riff.
Ha ha. Personally, I’m glad the movement is a metaphysical impossibility.
I do not understand the idea of running left-ideology on right-leaning seats. You should tack to a slightly more right-wing position to take votes. Otherwise you’re just making the seats MORE secure for the GOP, not less.
Dems emphatically believe that they are right in all matters, and if they spend (ie, launder) enough money, everyone will see that.
This is why Hillary outspent Trump 3:1 and won the highly historic 2016 US Presidential election.
Or fake news?
If there is no Google footprint for “future now 21 objectives” maybe there is no such thing.
Journalists are innumerate! I’m all for free-speech, but I’m about ready to support banning journalists from using numbers. Period!
“The number of obese children and adolescents rose to 124 million in 2016 — more than 10 times higher than the 11 million classified as obese 40 years ago, in 1975.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/10/health/child-adolescent-obesity-global-increase/index.html
*Yes I know that the total number of children and adolescents did not increase 10 times in 40 years, but it certainly increased. I wonder how many journalists would be shocked to find out there are more literate people in China than there are in Sweden? Maybe Sweden ought to fix its education system to be more like China.
Fair enough, but when between one-third and half of your population is obese minirs, your country is near self-destruction.
Why can a poor, totalitarian country like China afford so many people and educate them Sweden, one of the richest countries in the world, can’t?
As a Republican, I was worried for a second there… until I realized it was the Millennium Villages guy.
I still remember the time Russ Roberts ripped him a new one.
Social decay and economic stagnation beset America. American “Conservantism”, like Mr. Hinderburg’s (the German officer and president, not the famous lighter-than-air vehicle), is a bluff, a farce, if you will, little more than the waiting room of the complete downfall of the democratic civilization and rule of law in America. The same way the social democrats of Ebert, Rudolf Hilferding, Bernstein and Woitinsky and were powerless to stop the mounting tide of Fascism and the Mensheviks of Martov, Dan and Tsereteli, the Democrats and Mainstream Republicans are totally innefective and can not stop the new Conservantism that emerging. The question is, what is Mr. Trump being the Hindemburg to?!
In America conservatives are fixated on shutting down birth control and abortion (the same thing to Them). Liberals are fixated on raising the minimum wage and instituting single payer. Why can’t America have a party fixated on reducing restrictions to the labor market and letting people have sex. There must be too many chemicals in the water.
Sex outside the wedlock demeans and dehumanize people and deatroy the families.
So I cannot read the article, why is he unhappy with conservatives running state governments. Seems to me you need spending restraint at the state level. Is it because of things like the war on drugs?
“an end to the mass incarceration of non-violent offenders”
So… freedom for Bernie Madoff?
I would be fine with him ankle braceletted to his luxury apartment. It would be demeaning enough. Trump too, while you’re at it.
Brazil has pioneered the use of ankle braceletts and domestic prison to cooperative white collar criminals. Thise who do notmcooperate with the legitimate authorities (former minister Dirceu or have nothing of value to offer such as former Riod e Janeiro State governor Cabral) are sentenced to decades in jail.
On Millennium Villages (a good search term), if this paragraph is true, Sachs ended up on the Right and success came from the true Left:
“When compared to the Ekwendeni village of the Soils, Food and Healthy Communities (SFHC), the Millennium Villages obtain only similar achievements at far greater expense. This is a result of the Millennium Villages’ use of artificial fertilizers and hybrids seeds (often of plants such as corn, which are not indigenous to the area). SFHC, on the other hand, uses diverse legume crops to improve soil health: “The SFHC research project attempts to improve child nutritional status, household food security and soil fertility through use of different legume options which can improve the quality and quantity of food available within the household as well as provide organic inputs to improve soil fertility.” According to Rachel Bezner Kerr, use of fertilizers and genetically modified seeds leads to dependence of the farmers on expensive products being marketed by large industrial companies. By contrast, the use of crop diversity to improve soil health is a low cost, and thus far more sustainable, solution. Note this comparison is only to one component of the Millennium Villages Project which works in many different sectors including agriculture, education, health, infrastructure and business development.”
Hippie, organic, legume eaters beat out transplanted American corporate agriculture.
Jeff Sachs is a complete loser who has been wrong about nearly everything in his entire life.
All people opposed to “mass incarceration” should themselves be incarcerated. Or at least forced to live in a black neighborhood.
Then why the Bolivian and Russian governments have asked his guidance?
Damning with faint praise.
They’re cargo cult losers who think that a prestigious Western economist who has collected lots of prizes actually has something going on between his ears.