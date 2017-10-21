Do tight labor markets cause inflation?

From John Cochrane:
That paragraph contains a classic economic fallacy, that of composition; the confusion of relative prices and the level of prices and wages overall. If labor markets get “tight,” companies finding it hard to find workers, then yes, one expects wages to rise. But one expects wages to rise relative to prices. You only tempt workers to move to your company by offering them wages that allow them to buy more. Similarly, if there is strong demand for a company’s products, its prices will rise. But those prices rise relative to other prices and to wages. Offering a company higher prices when its wages, costs, and competitor’s prices are all rising does nothing to get it to produce more.
So, in fact, standard economics makes no prediction at all about the relationship between inflation — the level of prices and wages overall; or (better) the value of money — and the tightness or slackness of product and labor markets! The fabled Phillips curve started as a purely empirical observation, with no theory.
To get there, you need some mechanism to fool people — for workers to see their wage rise, but not realize that other wages and prices are also rising; for companies to see their prices rise, but not realize that wages, costs, and competitors’ prices are also rising. You need some mechanism to convert a rise in all prices and wages to a false perception that everyone’s relative prices and wages are rising. There are lots of these mechanisms, and that’s what economic theory of the Phillips curve is all about. The point today: it is not nearly as obvious as newspaper accounts point out. And if central bankers are a bit befuddled by the utter disappearance of the Phillips curve — no discernible relationship, or actually now a relationship of the wrong sign, between inflation and unemployment, well, have a little mercy. Inflation is hard.
Are any companies fooling anyone in this manner? Bay area companies are attracting plenty of workers with high wages to an area with an even higher cost of living. If Amazon places its second HQ in an Alabama or Idaho with very low costs of living will people flock?
I am no economist, but I still suspect that the Phillips curve has been killed by cheaper and more widespread knowledge, and the usual counter cyclical effect of a efficient market. As always, transaction costs are lower, and shibboleths (like the curve) are shorter-living.
If Milton Friedman is one extreme (inflation always monetary) and Fischer Black another (inflation never monetary or not even logically such), where do you stand between them? Would appreciate/enjoy some degree of elaboration, or alternatively, why is the question dumb and reflective of massive ignorance?
I don’t see the necessity of “fooling”. If I need a worker and I can only get him by offering a loan above current market price, I will do that, even if I am aware this will start a inflation cycle. The same goes for the worker, I suppose. Etc.
If the quantity of money remains the same, your paying more for a worker will imply less money to buy something else, and the price of that will decrease. No inflation.