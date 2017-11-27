The best films of 2017

I thought the year started very slowly, but later picked up, here were my favorites. There are reviews behind the linked items, or occasionally a link to outside information. With the foreign films, as always, I classify these according to the year I saw them, not the year of their initial overseas release. Here goes:
Toni Erdmann (rollicking German satire about parents and children)
After the Storm (Japanese complacent class, plus pending doom)
Magnus (the chess prodigy)
Tower (animated with graphics, about the Texas tower shooting in Austin, history of violence and how people respond to it)
Dunkirk (uses angles better than any movie ever)
Get Out (racial discrimination, plus a satire on both horror and Sidney Poitier)
Columbus (architecture in the Indiana town, when to leave home)
Two Trains Runnin’ (history of rediscovering the blues)
The Florida Project (the Brazilians and Cubans find American lower income groups tough to deal with)
Faces, Places (Agnes Varda, travel, memories, art, and the transience of it all)
The Square (European intellectual mainstream is bankrupt)
For visuals and the staging of scenes, the winner was Dunkirk. For social science, Get Out and The Square and Paths to the Soul (pilgrimage) were the richest. If I had to pick a single winner, it would be the Chinese-Tibetan Paths to the Soul, replete with tales of signaling, social cooperation, journeying, and life and death, especially when see on the large screen.
I thought Get Out was a terrible horror movie. Predictable and dull, with enormous plot holes.
Spoilers.
If the bad guys could just kidnap black people off the street, as shown in the very first scene, why was the rest of the movie needed?
Would any of those win for best imagination? Or truest?
seen 3 billboards outside ebbing missouri? my favorite so far, but didn’t see many movies this year.
This was not a good year for movies. Which probably makes sense given that last year was a pretty strong year.
I will have to watch Paths to the Soul.
No Blade Runner 2049? I thought that film was totally sublime!
So they say. Idk though…
Wonder Woman?
Why don’t you grow up?
It’s freaking pathetic a grown up man listing some buxom babe movie as one of his favs.
It was decently acted and the leads had great chemistry. My wife loved it for being an action movie where the women were not put in ridiculous costumes for the purposes of slavering over.
Also I’ve never understood the concept of showing up to comment on a blog by calling the author pathetic. It’s akin to walking into someone’s house and insulting them. Definitely not grown-up behaviour. It would be like me going to your blog and saying your “neo-fascist” site reads like a parody site written by someone who has experienced constant rejection and humiliation by women.
Same man who said he didn’t like Amazon bookstores because there are comic books on display.
BABY DRIVER is obnoxious but ingeniously made by Edgar Wright, a true wizard.
Move of the year for me would be Logan. It delivered a fair number of heavy emotional punches. Dunkirk was good and another marvel of film-making by Nolan but the really spare character development and use of non-stars did not make it easy to be invested in the stories of those on the beach.