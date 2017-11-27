The best films of 2017

I thought the year started very slowly, but later picked up, here were my favorites. There are reviews behind the linked items, or occasionally a link to outside information. With the foreign films, as always, I classify these according to the year I saw them, not the year of their initial overseas release. Here goes:

Toni Erdmann (rollicking German satire about parents and children)

After the Storm (Japanese complacent class, plus pending doom)

Magnus (the chess prodigy)

Tower (animated with graphics, about the Texas tower shooting in Austin, history of violence and how people respond to it)

Wonder Woman

Paths to the Soul

Dunkirk (uses angles better than any movie ever)

Get Out (racial discrimination, plus a satire on both horror and Sidney Poitier)

Columbus (architecture in the Indiana town, when to leave home)

Two Trains Runnin’ (history of rediscovering the blues)

The Florida Project (the Brazilians and Cubans find American lower income groups tough to deal with)

Faces, Places (Agnes Varda, travel, memories, art, and the transience of it all)

Thor: Ragnarok

The Square (European intellectual mainstream is bankrupt)

For visuals and the staging of scenes, the winner was Dunkirk. For social science, Get Out and The Square and Paths to the Soul (pilgrimage) were the richest. If I had to pick a single winner, it would be the Chinese-Tibetan Paths to the Soul, replete with tales of signaling, social cooperation, journeying, and life and death, especially when see on the large screen.