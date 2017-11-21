Books that had hidden influence over me

Way back when, I considered the ten books that influenced me most, a list I still stand by. In response, someone asked me to name the books that influenced me, but whose influence I probably was not aware of. Let’s ignore the semi-contradiction in that request and plow straight ahead! Here goes, noting that if memory serves I read most of these between the ages of 10 to 12:
1. Alexander Kotov, Think Like a Grandmaster. From this book I realized you could think you understood a chess position, but then later learn you didn’t really understand it at all. A huge lesson, one I learned again and to a higher degree when high-quality chess computers came along. Most of the commentariat on economic and social affairs could use a reminder on this one. This book also taught me that you learn by doing — trying to solve actual problems — not so much from pure reading. Or the two in close conjunction. It may be the distortions of memory, but still I feel this is one of the best books I ever have read. Hail the Soviet training system!
2. Bobby Fischer, My Sixty Memorable Games of Chess. Reflects a certain kind of classicism in thinking and method. Later, it was revealed much of the analysis was faulty and in part was from Larry Evans and not Fischer himself.
3. Reuben Fine, Basic Chess Endings. I wasn’t influenced so much by this book itself as by a long series of articles in Chess Life and Review, showing the analysis was full of holes. See my remarks on Kotov.
4. David Kahn, The Code-Breakers, The Story of Secret Writing. I read this one quite young, and learned that problems are to be solved! I also developed some sense of what a history could look like and what a history should report. I recall my uncle thinking it deeply strange that a boy my age should be reading a book of such length.
5. Rudolf McShane and Jakow Trachtenberg, The Trachtenberg System of Basic Mathematics. From this I learned how powerful the individual human mind could be, and also how much school wasn’t teaching me. It began to occur to me that the mainstream doesn’t necessarily have the best or only methods. That said, non-mainstream approaches still have the responsibility of coming up with the right answer. Query: does it these days ever make sense to actually use this stuff?
6. The Baseball Encyclopedia, or something like that. From this book I began to figure out statistics and how they fit into broader patterns of historical explanation. I spent a lot of time with this one even before the age of ten. It helped me understand my baseball cards in terms of a much longer perspective and also, if I recall correctly, it explained the underlying meaning of many of the statistics, albeit in what would today count as a very naive, non-Moneyball manner. I still know that Hack Wilson hit 36 triples in 1912.
Honorable mentions: Jonathan Livingston Seagull, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, and The Joy of Sex, all given to me by my mother. I believe they helped inculcate some of the 1960s-70s ethos of individual freedom into my thinking. I also consumed numerous sports memoirs, such as Jerry Kramer’s Instant Replay: The Green Bay Diary of Jerry Kramer and also the war memoir Guadalcanal Diary. From those I began to think about the relationships between character, work habits, teamwork, and success. The Making of Star Trek helped me master the details of what was then my favorite TV series, and also to think about cosmopolitanism across different kinds of intelligent beings. In addition to chess I also was influenced by playing paper and dice war games, most of all Barbossa (the exact title may differ slightly), a really scary game where you have to consider the possibility the Nazis could have won and thus think about the contingency of history. I began to understand that violence could be a reality that stood above all else and how important it was to avoid such a scenario.
Then there is youthful science fiction, though perhaps that someday gets a post of its own. I read a lot of books about music too, many about jazz solos and chord composition, including in American popular music. Much earlier, maybe ages 5-8, it was maps and books full of facts about the world (ahem) and animals, most of all the taxonomic arrangement of the animal kingdom.
Finally, at the time I was fully aware that I wasn’t getting a single one of these titles through my formal school system.
Curiously Zen and the art of motorcycle maintenance is a book I often return to. Have you figured out what quality is?
I LOVED the Baseball Encyclopedia. Still do. Still remember the font, and how when a player led the league in a stat, that stat was bolded.
I loved paper and dice games too, mainly war games with hexagon maps, my favorite being Third Reich.
I loved Advanced 3rd Reich, but with 30 years of gaming experience I now judge it was a fairly poor game and only mediocre in its historical representation. It had too many separate, complex rule systems and lacked unifying mechanics; too many separate tables for air, land, and maritime combat. It should have traded resolution for speed and simplicity at several points.
The main historical “wrongness” was from a military POV it was too focused on firepower and didn’t capture (early war) German advantage in operational art and strategic surprise well, whilst being unfair to the Allies from an economic POV throughout (though later oil rules helped). The fixed force pools didn’t help either; feeling very constraining or allowing too rapid recuperation/rebuild.
However, it is a worthy game due to the scope of its ambition and achievements at the time. The diplomacy rules were great fun and thoughtfully balanced, if broken by randomness. And the variant counters kept things fresh. Who didn’t love raising fascist legions in the Ukraine, or nuking Berlin in spring 45?
Avalon Hill was the king of those games, but the non-dice Diplomacy was the best at honing strategy and group dynamics.
In diplomacy it helped to have a metagame reputation as a truthful but vengeful B*****d.
“I still know that Hack Wilson hit 36 triples in 1912.”
Not Hack Wilson. Hack Wilson had 190 RBIs in 1930. Chief Wilson had 36 triples in 1912.
Chief Wilson’s 36 triples in 1912 is an interesting outlier. Nobody else has hit more than 26 in the modern era from 1901 onward. This record probably won’t be broken since triples are way down and homers are way up since 1912. The most triples since 1961 was Curtis Granderson’s 23 in 2007, so it’s not impossible for it to be broken, but it’s extremely unlikely.
What’s the story behind Wilson’s record? I don’t really know.
They introduced a livelier ball in 1911 (perhaps with a cork center?), so the hitting statistics in 1911 and 1912 are the best of the mid-Dead Ball Era. I’m not sure why offense faded after 1912 … perhaps pitchers threw more spitballs to counter the livelier ball?
Chief Wilson’s Pittsburgh Pirates had moved into Forbes Field a couple of years later. I don’t know about the year 1912 specifically, but Forbes Field generally had a big outfield so balls could roll a long way before they hit the fence and bounced back toward the pursuing outfielder. Thus Pirate Roberto Clemente who played mostly in Forbes Field has the most triples of anybody who started after WWII.
Here’s my 2014 essay on how baseball could get more triples:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/how-to-fix-baseball/
As Tyler suggests, triples offer a good lesson for thinking about how to evaluate data since they aren’t as abundant as other baseball statistics and thus have stranger flukes such as Chief Wilson’s record, which Bill James has described as the unlikeliest of records. We have such a huge sample size for most baseball statistics that studying baseball stats can be misleading in understanding how outside of baseball, small samples sizes cause more weird fluctuations like we see with triples.
So, Wilson’s 36 is a real outlier (he never hit more than 14 in another season), although it’s helped be explained by the lively ball of 1912 and his playing in Forbes with it’s big outfield.
Three guys hit 26 triples in one season since 1901, and they are not as much outliers as Chief Wilson: Shoeless Joe Jackson hit 26 in 1912, the same year as Wilson, playing for the White Sox in another ballpark with a long way to the fences. Shoeless Joe is one of the 4 most famous players not in the Hall of Fame, along with Rose, Bonds, and Clemens. He’s not in because of his involvement with the 1919 Black Sox throwing the World Series.
Kiki Cuyler hit 26 in 1925 in Forbes Field, where Wilson hit 36. Cuyler is in the Hall of Fame, although he’s one of the guys who benefited from the high batting averages of the time. He was an exciting player, but not that good.
And Sam Crawford hit 26 in 1914. Crawford is the all time record holder for triples, so it’s not too surprising he’s tied for second in the single season rankings. Crawford is in the Hall of Fame.
So, of the top four single season triples figures, three make quite bit of sense, but the top number is just weird.
The mission of school is to reduce friction between humans naturally inclined to be different. Don’t worry about interest about specific subjects, worry about learning to live and collaborate with others. Of course humans have always formed groups, but ensuring the can communicate with each other through a common language, basic math and science is more important.
“but ensuring the can communicate with each other through a common language, basic math and science is more important.”
If it is about teaching “a common language and basic math and science”, why did they use to teach Latin? Why do they teach Ruffini’s rule or aqueous electrolysis or the stages of photosynthesis? How many adults actually remember those?
The Trachtenberg System, by showing there’s more than one way to multiply two numbers, helps the thinking move away from rote memorization of the inputs and outputs of operations toward more of a choose-the-best-algorithm perspective. Regarding the query – does it ever make sense to use this stuff: First, there is the general aspect of doing mental gymnastics. The Trachtenberg system is a little like blindfold chess, you’re doing math mentally instead of with a paper and pencil, or pieces and a board. Personally I think people have blind fold chess causality reversed – It isn’t that very strong players become incidentally good at blindfold chess, but rather that in the process of becoming really strong players people are developing the skills that make them also good at blindfold chess, only those skills would be better developed by early on training directly at blindfold chess. I suspect the case of the Polgar sisters might provide some insight into this as they played a lot of blindfold chess together when young. Second, inexpensive calculators weren’t much plentiful prior to around 1969 – The Apollo Moon Landing math was largely done with slide-rulers. This bleeds into the issues around whether people are being somehow affected by having computers do more and more of our thinking for us.
Think Like a Grandmaster – It is actually a rare sort of thing when someone who is highly expert in an area can explain so well how they think to others in a way that helps rather than confuses.
Fine’s Basic Chess Endings teaches that there is much to learn even in deceptively simple appearing endgame positions. Also, much could be written (and probably has) about the importance of first learning to see the patterns where the complications are limited to only a few pieces and then gradually increasing the number of pieces to middle-game levels, and from what I’ve read that is generally the way teachers of serious chess students generally structured their lessons – starting with endgame positions first. Basic Chess Endings, written over the course of three months around 1941, had flaws. What is interesting is that in a process not totally unlike science holes were discovered in the analyses and endgame chess theory become less wrong over time. Incidentally, there’s a pretty good write-up on BCE at … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basic_Chess_Endings ..
>Honorable mentions: Jonathan Livingston Seagull, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, and The Joy of Sex, all given to me by my mother.
That’s kind of like saying that “Green Eggs and Ham” was a big influence.
> I believe they helped inculcate some of the 1960s-70s ethos of individual freedom into my thinking.
That’s “freedom” in the sense of “freedom to stare at your belly button” rather than freedom to actually think independently. And reading Strauss apparently didn’t cure you.
The Making of Star Trek helped me master the details of what was then my favorite TV series, and also to think about cosmopolitanism across different kinds of intelligent beings.
It is an interesting example of the Gramscian march through the institutions – and the use of things like the TV to push a hard left political agenda. Because when Star Trek talked about intelligent beings, most people seem to agree they were talking about race. But to do that they have to do massive violation to common sense and basic science. If we meet any aliens, they are unlikely to be fertile with humans. As leftist SF writers often point out – invading aliens are extremely unlikely to want to rape White women and so that trope has all but disappeared from SF. After all, we are closer relatives of squid than any plausible alien and we don’t interbreed with them. But if they are disinclined to rape, they will be disinclined to marry. Yet they do because it is a stand in for Black-White relations. Many writers manage to maintain both concepts in their head at the same time. After all, the indoctrination of children demands it.