Corporate income tax rates in Nash equilibrium

This is from the job market paper of Yang Shen, a candidate at Brown University:
I calibrate a three-country version of the model to data on trade, MP, and corporate tax rates for Germany, Ireland, and the United States. I then compute the Nash equilibrium corporate tax rates and calculate the associated welfare changes. The United States would undertake the largest tax cut in the Nash equilibrium, in an attempt to widen market entry of marginal firms. All three countries would experience welfare gains under the Nash tax rates.
In her model, the United States should cut its corporate tax rate by eleven percentage points. Shout it from the rooftops, as they say…
From the abstract: “The last two decades have witnessed worldwide corporate tax cuts. Countries that experienced the largest reduction in tax rates, such as Ireland, have become MNEs’ [multinational enterprises] favorite production locations.” Ireland is a tax haven, domestic production not anywhere near the reported income. The problem with this paper, the problem with almost all papers that rely on historic trade data, is that trade today, and the reasons MNEs “locate” in a particular country (whether they locate production facilities or locate reporting income), are far different than in times’ past. Shout it from the rooftops, as they say.
+1 ….(gnashing of teeth)
So money routes around inefficiency as well.
Note to Anon, As needed desean jackson
And, the EU would counteract by raising tariff and non-tariff barriers, and US multinationals with operations in both the EU and US would simply find ways to declare the income in the US as opposed to the EU. Maybe move some patents or trademarks around.
Just imagine if every company could pay the corporate tax rate that Apple did in Ireland – 0.005% in 2014. Though Apple was too stupid to go double Irish, and ended up getting hammered – ‘To understand this, a bit of background is necessary. US multinationals here have typically used Irish-registered subsidiaries to take in the revenue from sales across Europe – and beyond in some cases. They have done this in a way which has sheltered much of this income from Irish corporation tax. Apple achieved this in a way that was slightly different to most of the other big tech players who have established here, even though the outcome was very similar.
Central to most of these structures – though not Apple’s – was the “double Irish”, the rule that allowed multinationals to register companies in Ireland but have them resident for tax purposes elsewhere. The double Irish is being phased out by 2020.
Most multinationals worked the double Irish like this. They established one company registered in Ireland but tax resident elsewhere, often in a tax haven such as the Bahamas or Cayman Islands. This company “owned” the intellectual property (IP) rights for sales in Europe. In other words, it had an asset which represented all the research, development and marketing work done on whatever product was involved.
Typically, the multinational then had a second Irish company which took in the revenue from across Europe. This second company paid the first one a charge for the use of the IP . This charge usually represented a significant portion of revenue and so the profits declared by the second company – the one tax resident here – were typically low and most of the cash ended up in the company which was tax resident offshore.
This then left the US multinational with a pot of money sitting in a company tax resident offshore.’ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/economy/apple-s-irish-company-structure-key-to-eu-tax-finding-1.2775684
Where are the deficit hawks in this $1.5 trillion tax proposal?
Are they now the deficit chickens?
Or are they the deficit foxes who will be coming after your SS and Medicare, claiming later that the sky is falling.
There’s definitely a valid debate about the cost of this reform but I think Democrats are very ill equipped to try to make this a deficit issue… I mean, you guys spent 6 billion dollars with cash for clunkers…
http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/11/monday-smackdown-nine-republican-economists-being-unprofessional-on-tax-reform-edition.html
“note that they do not analyze the deficit-increasing tax bill on display, but rather something else: Robert J. Barro, Michael J. Boskin, John Cogan, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, Glenn Hubbard, Lawrence B. Lindsey, Harvey S. Rosen, George P. Shultz, and John. B. Taylor: HOW TAX REFORM WILL LIFT THE ECONOMY”
Definitely, do the corp tax cuts (& holiday), and raise the highest non-pass through individual rates to make up the difference, as well as rejecting all other individual code changes, which are, at best, utterly pointless, and in reality, destructive.
I wonder why the equilibrium rates are not zero.