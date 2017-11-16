“A Perfect Fit,” by Isaac Asimov

Gold said, “You underwent due process in great detail, and there was no reasonable doubt that you were guilty–”
“Even so! Look! We live in a computerized world. I can’t do a thing anywhere — I can’t get information — I can’t be fed — I can’t amuse myself — I can’t pay for anything, or check on anything, or just plain do anything — without using a computer. And I have been adjusted, as you surely know, so that I am incapable of looking at a computer without hurting my eyes, or touching one without blistering my fingers. I can’t even handle my cash card or even think of using it without nausea.”
Gold said, “Yes, I know all that. I also know you have been given ample funds for the duration of yoiur punishment, and that the general public has been asked to sympathize and be helpful. I believe they do this.”
“I don’t want that. I don’t want their help and their pity. I don’t want to be a helpless child in a world of adults. I don’t want to be an illiterate in a world of people who can read. Help me end the punishment. It’s been almost a month of hell. I can’t go through eleven more.”
That is from the short story “A Perfect Fit,” from 1981, reproduced in the volume The Winds of Change and other stories. I’ve been rereading some Asimov lately, in preparation for my chat with Andy Weir, and much of it has held up remarkably well.
Also re-reading the complete robot – so much that is relevant, not just on ethics (various takes on the runaway trolley problem) but also I’d completely forgotten that the economy was centrally planned by robots.
“[7.] The crucial sentence in his [the Judge’s] decision was: “There is no right to deny freedom to any object with a mind advanced enough to grasp the concept and desire the state.” ”
-“The Bicentennial Man” by Isaac Asimov (1976)
It’s like the move “The Matrix” was a great predictor!