“A Perfect Fit,” by Isaac Asimov

Gold said, “You underwent due process in great detail, and there was no reasonable doubt that you were guilty–”

“Even so! Look! We live in a computerized world. I can’t do a thing anywhere — I can’t get information — I can’t be fed — I can’t amuse myself — I can’t pay for anything, or check on anything, or just plain do anything — without using a computer. And I have been adjusted, as you surely know, so that I am incapable of looking at a computer without hurting my eyes, or touching one without blistering my fingers. I can’t even handle my cash card or even think of using it without nausea.”

Gold said, “Yes, I know all that. I also know you have been given ample funds for the duration of yoiur punishment, and that the general public has been asked to sympathize and be helpful. I believe they do this.”

“I don’t want that. I don’t want their help and their pity. I don’t want to be a helpless child in a world of adults. I don’t want to be an illiterate in a world of people who can read. Help me end the punishment. It’s been almost a month of hell. I can’t go through eleven more.”