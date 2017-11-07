Who are the real fly-over people?

The state flown over the most actually is…Virginia.
Next in line are Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.
In part this is because so many flights from the very busy Atlanta airport cross Virginia. Yet the airport with the most flights above Virginia is Toronto, including most of its flights to the Caribbean and Latin America.
Other than Hawaii, the least flown over state is — surprise — California. Hawaii is also the “most flown under” state, if you look at the opposite point on the globe. Most of the continental U.S. “opposites” into obscure parts of the Indian Ocean, but Hawaii opposites into Botswana.
That is all from Randall Munroe’s What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd and Hypothetical Questions.
I think a better measure of fly-over people would be the states with the highest ratio of flights over to flight landings.
What if? started as a series of web posts, and there’s a lot of free content at his website: https://what-if.xkcd.com
Business Insider reprint of the whole Flyover States article.
However, my kids — in agreement with many Amazon reviewers — were not happy with his next book The Thing Explainer.
“In part this is because so many flights from the very busy Atlanta airport cross Virginia.”
Charlotte-Douglas International, snubbed!
I describe my community as fly in-fly out America (as opposed to fly-over America): the very wealthy fly in on their private jets on Thursday or Friday evening (landing at the small airport with runways that can accommodate Air Force One – which it has – even though there are no commercial flights), stay at their “cottages” at the nearby resort, and then fly out Sunday evening or Monday morning.
If we’re going to verb an innocent noun for this article, couldn’t it be “antipode” rather than “opposite”?
https://www.antipodesmap.com