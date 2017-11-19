This seems whacky, yet I cannot refute it (from the comments), tax incidence department

Here is an unrelated topic, but part of the general topic of tax incidence. Do federal employees pay income tax on their wages? I know they do nominally, but that tax goes back to their employer, the federal government. So, doesn’t that mean that, while their actual salary may be lower than their official nominal salary, they actually don’t pay any tax? (NB: this is quite different from a private sector employee whose after-tax salary is less than the pre-tax salary. In that case, the difference between the two does *not* go to the employer, creating a gap between what the employer pays and what the employee receives.)
For example, suppose a private firm and the federal government both value a worker’s output at $100k/yr and the tax rate is 20%. The private firm offers the worker $100k and the worker receives $80k after paying taxes. The federal government, however, can offer the worker $125k in nominal salary, *knowing that it will receive $25k back in income tax*. The net result is that the federal government pays $100k and the worker receives $100k after taxes, i.e., the worker earns $100k tax free, $20k more than he or she would earn at the private firm. Another way of seeing this is to note that taxes paid by employees are economically equivalent to taxes paid by employers. So, if employers received rebates for income taxes paid by employees, then the net income tax would be zero. Well, the federal government *does* receive a rebate for all income taxes paid by employees!
Doesn’t this mean that taxes are doubly distortive? Not only do they discourage employment by creating a gap between what (private) employers pay and what workers receive — the usual cited distortion — they also distort the *composition* of the workforce by allowing the federal government to crowd out other employers.
That is from BC.
Nah. By hiring a worker, the government takes him or her away from the private sector, where his or her wage would have been subject to tax. The money the government pays in income tax isn’t free, even though it pays it to itself, because it’s forgoing the income tax it could have gotten if someone else had hired the worker.
Regarding this comment:
“The federal government, however, can offer the worker $125k in nominal salary, *knowing that it will receive $25k back in income tax*.”
Doesn’t this ignore the opportunity cost of the labor? If the employee in question were not working for the government, he’d be working in the private sector. Either way the government would collect $25,000 in income taxes. So the government deciding to hire that worker doesn’t result in more tax revenue going to the government, as compared to the situation where he works in the private sector. Thus it does actually cost the government $125,000.
I’m ignoring the (vulgar) Keynesian argument where the decision to hire the worker boosts GDP.
But doesn’t private sector hiring and pay hikes boost consumer demand resulting in businesses having greater pricing power, thus higher profits?
Zero sum.
Replying to both @Nominull and Scott Sumner, that’s a good point, but the worker could also choose leisure (or a lower paying job). The worker pays a tax for working for a non-government employer, not for not working for the government. Granted, if the worker works for the government, then he is precluded from working for a non-government employer, so there does seem to be some opportunity cost to the government there.
Suppose the tax rate were 100%-epsilon. No private employer would be able to afford to hire any workers, but wouldn’t the government still be able to by offering extremely high nominal pre-tax salaries offset by high income tax rebated back to itself? (Assume the government also levies non-income taxes which allow it to pay the after-income-tax wages since there won’t be any net income tax collected if everyone works for the government.)
One more comment about the opportunity cost. The private firm keeps hiring until the next worker is worth slightly less than $100k. The firm will not hire that worker because he requires $80k after tax income to give up leisure, working for less pay at a less stressful job, etc. The government, however, does not face the $20k tax “gap” because that tax is paid to itself. Then, on the margin, doesn’t the opportunity cost of forgone income tax disappear? Doesn’t the government keep hiring beyond the point where the private firm stops so that the alternative to working for the government is leisure, working part time, working a lower output job, etc.?
This doesn’t make a ton of sense beyond a very theoretical model. The government isn’t a single agency with one giant piggy bank and a uniform set of incentives. The budgeting and payment approaches for federal agencies don’t really allow the above to play out as suggested.
Can we at least say that the nominal tax that appears on federal employees’ tax returns bears no relationship to the actual tax that they pay? For example, suppose we accept Scott’s and Nominull’s point that the government loses opportunity cost of taxes when it hires a worker that would have otherwise worked in the private sector. Suppose also that the government exempted federal employees from income tax. Then, in the original example, the government could hire the employee for $80k instead of $100k due to the tax exemption. However, it would cost the government $80k plus the $20k that it would have otherwise collected had the employee worked in the private sector. So, the employee would produce $100k of output for the government, it would cost the government $100k, but the employee would receive only $80k. Even though, nominally the employee was paying no income tax, in reality he was facing the same tax rate as in the private sector. So, depending on assumptions about opportunity cost, is it fair to say that government employees either pay no income tax, pay the same rate as everyone else, or pay something in between, *regardless of their nominal tax rate*, i.e., it’s impossible for the government to set government employees’ tax rates independently of non-government employees tax rates because the tax is paid to itself?
By the way, before thinking about government employees, I had a similar question about whether anyone pays income tax on US treasuries given that the tax is paid to the borrower, again the federal government. Muni bonds are tax exempt so their pre-tax yields are lower than comparable taxable bonds, roughly by enough to offset the tax advantage for those with the highest marginal rates. The end result is that the tax exemption allows municipalities to borrow at lower rates. What if US treasuries were also tax exempt? Their pre-tax yields would be lower but, in this case, whatever the US government gained in lower borrowing rates, wouldn’t it just lose in tax revenue? (Neglect, if necessary, the fact that some US treasury holders may be tax exempt already.) When the US government pays interest and takes some back as taxes, doesn’t it all just net out to some other equivalent tax-free interest amount? Similarly, when the government pays wages and takes some back as taxes?
The word “distort” invites comparison to some “undistorted” composition of the workforce. But markets are artificial constructs with rules decided by humans. Why isn’t any ruleset you pick is just as “natural” or “undistorted” as any other?
Of course, some rulesets are more efficient and more likely to result in good incentives. But it seems better to argue that directly? If you think the salaries of government employees are systematically too high, explain why they should be lowered without reference to “undistorted” markets.
Isn’t this really what BC is pointing out:
If the federal employees ever had possession of the federal taxes paid and then had to write a check each pay cycle, then, yes, federal employees pay income tax. However, like most income tax payers, they never get the money in the first place- all they get is a notation on a pay stub about what their nominal salary was before they were actually paid- in the end, the employer is who paid the income tax, which of course the federal government then pays to itself in the case of its own employees.
…..”they never get the money in the first place- all they get is a notation on a pay stub about what their nominal salary was before they were actually paid- in the end, the employer is who paid the income tax”.
Not always true. Say you are at a salary level where you have 1 eligible exemption on the W-4 but put in 10 (the max allowed without having to be reported to the IRS) and consequently have no Tax exemption , come the Ides of April, you will be writing the check to the IRS.
Employer paying it is just a book-entry ; withholding at sourcedoesn’t take away the reality that employees pay the Tax, private or federal employees.
Why would the government pay +25k instead of +1 to attract the worker?
Second “the government” is not a single entity: the tax is lost to the department doing the hiring, sure in theory the department may be able to get its share back, but then again: is it the department to which marginal tax dollars are assigned? Or does it havy any influence over tax distribution over departments? Seems to me that this is enough for departments to act like other firms.
Ok, except government employees are often paid uncompetitive wages compared to the private employer market. Benefits are usually the carrot to get applicants.
‘The federal government, however, can offer the worker $125k in nominal salary’
Yet again, time to link to an explanation of the GS pay scale – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Schedule_%28US_civil_service_pay_scale%29
The only people ‘offered’ $125k in salary are GS-15s, steps 8-10. And to imagine that the federal government gets 25k of that back seems hard to imagine in most cases.
The broader point seems to completely ignore non-profits. Let us say that someone is paid $125k a year at a public policy institute to publish what is called research (some easily get double that, according to their IRS 990 filings – https://www.citizenaudit.org/ ) from money that was donated. And such donations reduce tax income. Depending on just how well a donor takes advantage of tax laws, to a considerable degree which means that the tax not being paid due to the donation may be considerably higher than the tax received from the salary of the non-profit employee.
Linking to concrete examples is unnecessary here, as this web site seemingly prefers hypothetical discussions compared to those using actual data.
Nonetheless, a non-profit also knows that much of the money it receives is not taxed (again, we will keep this theoretical, as compared to empirical when talking about how to structure planned giving opportunities which can both reduce paid tax through the donation while also generating tax free income for the donor over decades, for example), though of course, many non-profits pay even worse than the GS scale, with distinctly inferior benefits.
‘The government’ hiring the worker and ‘the government’ receiving the taxes are not the same thing. The former one does not benefit from, and is hence not motivated by, benefits to the latter one. Also, in the former we are dealing with individuals making hiring decisions, while the latter is an abstract entity. So it seems to me this argument is based on false equivocation.
When I was young my mother took a job as a school crossing guard. At the time I thought it was odd that she was paying property tax to the city when they were paying her. Why not just credit her property tax? The result would be the same.
Then again, my mother and aunt would give each other $20 as a birthday gift. (Their birthdays were 25 days apart.)
Here is an unrelated topic, but part of the general topic of tax incidence. As the result of the employment tax increase adopted during the Reagan administration, the government has collected about $2.6 trillion more in payroll taxes than it has spent on benefits. Is the excess sitting in a bank somewhere? No, it’s all been spent, on wars, farm subsidies, you name it. The payroll tax increase was combined with a large income tax cut, and another, and another, and soon enough, another. Didn’t the payroll tax increase serve to partially offset the income tax cuts, the latter mostly benefiting persons of high income whereas the payroll tax hits low and middle income working Americans? Doesn’t this mean that the Reagan payroll tax increase has been doubly distortive? Not only did it discourage employment by creating a much higher tax on what employers pay to workers, it also distorted the composition of taxes, higher regressive payroll taxes and much lower progressive income taxes.
One way that I’d partially dispute it is to note that the federal government is not a monolith, and different divisions and departments fight for money. “Money to general revenue” is not quite the same as “extra money in the division’s budget.” The same thing in reverse is part of why federal agencies don’t try to save money, as (partially thanks to the 1974 Budget and Impoundment Control Act) money saved by an agency goes into general revenue and really means less money in that agency’s budget next year, because they “obviously didn’t need it.”
In other words, that the Federal Department of Transportation encouraged transit leaseback deals (which directly deprived the federal government of money) while the Treasury Department objected is at least some evidence that the transfer isn’t quite as pure as depicted here.