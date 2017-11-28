Sex Offender Hysteria

Illinois Public Radio has an astounding story on sex offenders who have completed their sentences but are still behind bars because they can’t find a place to live. How hard can it be to find a place to live? Sex offenders in Illinois cannot live close to:
- Elementary and High Schools
- Day Care Centers
- Public Parks
- Pools
- Libraries
- Malls
In addition, they can’t live in a house with a minor. One convicted offender could not return to his mother’s house because his sister was 17 (his conviction did not involve the sister). Sex offenders also cannot live in houses with devices that can access the internet including computers, smartphones and televisions.
Contrary to popular belief, sex offenders have low rates of recidivism relative to many other crimes. It’s almost impossible, however, to argue against a law that is supposed to protect the public from sex offenders. What kind of monster could argue against a law preventing a convicted sex offender from living near a day care center? And who would want a pervert at the mall? Add up every semi-reasonable law, however, and the result is unreasonable and unconscionable. Many people remain in prison for years after their sentences are complete because they cannot find a place to live that satisfies all of the restrictions. Madness.
Why, in Germany we keep them behind bars even after they have completed their sentence, in many cases until they die. It’s perfectly legal, called Sicherheitsverwahrung.
And it is a disgusting misapplication of the law, being ex post facto. Though technically, they are no longer imprisoned, they are simply being held in a psychiatric facility which the inmate is not allowed to leave. That technical distinction is absolutely meaningless, of course, and is simply a way to avoid confronting the fact that a prisoner’s court ordered sentence has been extended until they die, an extension that is not actually based on criminal law..
(As a note, however – these abhorrent German rules only apply to convicted pedophiles, and not to all the myriad categories of ‘sex offender’ found in the U.S. For example, public urination in the U.S. can get you placed on a sex offender list – ‘Juan Matamoros was arrested for public urination in Massachusetts in 1986. And that branded him a sex offender to this day in Florida, which lists his crime as “Sex Offense, Other State (Open and Gross Lewd & Lascivious Behavior—2 Counts).”
In 2007, Matamoros had to move his family because he was not allowed to live within 2,500 feet of a city park, and his registry entry now lists him as “transient.”’ https://www.menshealth.com/guy-wisdom/you-might-be-sex-offender-and-not-know-it )
That is only done when the Sicherheitsverwahrung is ordered at the time of sentencing (as the European High Court has ruled, rightly, that post sentence Sicherheitsverwahrung is a violation of human rights). It applies to the most severe offenders with truly horrendous criminal histories and who exhibit a mental abnormality. In the US, a person who committed crimes like these people would get life in prison or thousands of years in prison as their criminal sentence, making Sicherheitsverwahrung or anything of the sort moot.
It has NOTHING to do with not releasing someone who has served their criminal sentence (as it is part thereof) who cannot find a place to live in a society that makes residing in most of residential real estate a criminal offense (such a concept, or a naming-and-shaming web site, is completely foreign in Germany).
Stop spreading misinformation.
Apart from those other cases where the Germans keep them in a different sort of institution. Usually for life. The European Parliament for instance:
It is now fairly common in the English-speaking world to keep sex offenders deemed irredeemable in some sort of life-long administration detention. Including the US:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_confinement
Mr. Cohn-Bendit’s (self-reported) exploits have been discussed ad nauseum and he is hardly “kept” in the European Parliament. But funny, funny….
I fail to see your second point…. it was also fairly common in the English-speaking world to, say, keep slaves. Or burn those accused on “convicted” of witchcraft. Something being common does not make it right. Even if it is “legal”. Especially when said “legality” is based on the now completely disproven claim of “frightening and high” recidivism.
Ad nauseum? So you are basically taking the Clintonian position that it is time to “move on”? The fact that the German tax payers have been giving a generous salary and even more generous pension to a self-confessed politically radical pedophile is not important? The German tax payers sure are nice people. Or perhaps you mean that because he confessed it, it must not be true?
The Greens had – and largely continue to deny – a pedophile problem. Even worse than the British Labour Party.
I am not saying it is right. I am just pointing out that pretty much everyone has thrown Civil liberties out the window in the on-going Witch hunt that is the Satanic Sex Offense Craze. The idea that in Britain a minister could impose a life-long prison term by signing a piece of paper – without any hearing at all – as they can in America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand as well – would have been unthinkable a generation or two ago. Although I think that Canada actually requires a court decision.
We caught the perp. He gave us a full self-report.
If they don’t like being behind bars, maybe they should not commit crimes… The wages of crime is punishment.
https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/amendments/amendment-viii
There is no reason to interpret that amendment as banning the States from taking reasonable measures to protect the populace from aggression. “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Alex posts about excessive punishment, you post a comment “wages of crime is punishment” (duh), I inform you about the bill of rights and excessive punishment. Nobody here saying there should not be “reasonable measures”. Slow down. Think.
These days all felons live similar lives. Used to be before modern technology a person who wanted to go straight could find a place to start over and go straight. Now the can’t find a place to rent or get a job,any job. This condition IS partially responsible for high recidivism rates.Do people feel after these days with all the Hester Primm coming Dawn.Ha
Sex offenders can’t live in a house with a minor? Then how are they expected to raise their children?
They aren’t. Child Protective Services will swoop in and take children out of a home for a far less serious offense than that.
This is truly an abysmal situation. It wouldn’t be so bad but we’ve lowered the bar on sex offender down.
Public urination can result in being a registered sex offender in several states.
As noted here – https://www.menshealth.com/guy-wisdom/you-might-be-sex-offender-and-not-know-it
This is really the main problem. There simply has to be differences in punishment and labeling of rapists, pedophiles, and the ‘crimes’ of public urination or having sex with your 16 year old girlfriend when you are 18. Perhaps if the true sex offenders (rapists, pedophiles) were forced to be castrated (chemically), we could drop all the restrictions on living arrangements.
Even in the case of an older adult having consensual sex with a 16+ minor, the first offense ought to be a suspended sentence. The sex offender roles should be reserved for non-consensual or repeat offenders. Wrecking somebodies life over one incident with little to no actual harm is a ridiculous miscarriage of justice.
Why on earth should a 16 year old not have consensual sex with anyone they please? Why should this be any crime? In every state 14 year olds are routinely prosecuted and sentenced as adults….
I’m certainly not opposed to that.
Alex, I feel like this statement “Contrary to popular belief, sex offenders have low rates of recidivism ” is part of the problem.
Treating “sex offenders” as a homogeneous group causes us as a society to over punish some offenders while likely letting other sex offenders (a minority) back out under not enough supervision. The devil really is in the details and it would be best to move past the one-size-fits-all thinking about these people.
Western culture is sexually repressed and hence they demonize excessively sexual deviations. A man having sex with a 16 year old is regarded as a crime so severe that it results in the complete destruction of the man’s life. Even though it’s part of man’s biology to be attracted to 16 year olds. Clearly, this is a really f*cked up culture that is in denial of biology. Similar to the progressives’ denial of biological origins of wage differences between the genders.
“Western culture is sexually repressed and hence they demonize excessively sexual deviations.”
Well 16 is the age of consent in a good many areas. But even saying that, I wouldn’t call this “western culture” or at least I don’t know how widespread the issue is. In America, this has developed over the last 30 years. For most of American history a man having voluntary sex with a 15 year old would either be forced to marry her or be publicly shamed or potentially run out of town. A public official (usually a school teacher) might lose their job, but that probably only really occurred if it was a repeated occurrence.
Hardly….. in some states a school teacher having a relationship with an 18 year old student will be criminally convicted and forced to register as a sex offender. In Illinois a school teacher having a relationship with a 17 and 364 day old willing student will be labeled a “sexual predator” for life.
That’s a different aspect. Those would be a case of a person with authority over someone else abusing them. It’s illegal for psychologists to have sex with adult patients, it’s illegal for public school teachers to have sex with students, prison guards to have sex with inmates, etc. I don’t think they should be sex offenders. But they should lose their license and/or be fired.
“A man having sex with a 16 year old is regarded as a crime”: oh balls. UK 16, France 15, Italy 14, etc, etc.
Didn’t France just have a debate on the introduction of an age of consent with one minister suggesting it should be 13?
It’s not going to get any better: http://tucson.com/news/local/arizona-lawmaker-wants-to-outlaw-marriage-for-those-younger-than/article_b19f85aa-7c14-51ff-921c-3c190617f17b.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-2
Surest way to win an election in a society where post-Puritan sexual hysteria reigns is call for forever punishment for deviants, however they’re defined. Just a segment of the growing number of felons, who will never pass a background check, be able to rent an apartment or get a job, they will form a new class of untouchables. Businesses are already serving and employing these people. That’s the inevitable future.
But in sexually progressive Alabama, they’re putting that man in the Senate! (But maybe that’s because the US Capitol is far from malls, not counting the national mall.)
Halfway houses are cheaper than prison.
According to the article, sex offenders are not allowed to live in halfway houses. As I said, madness.
Rather than half-way houses, a remote facility like a secular monastery, with lifetime residence. Much cheaper for the state than prison, and considerably less punitive. Easy to control access, no internet, etc.
Another option is to admit that forcible rape and pedophilia are actually capital crimes, and should receive capital punishment.
I was thinking the other day that the State of California kept Charles Manson in prison for 50 years. At $50K a year, that’s a quite a lot of resources that the State chose to spend on virtue signaling.
Meh, California has an endless bucket of tax payer money, don’t you know.
We shouldn’t allow former thiefs to live near goods!
Alex is just soft on crime.
I say if someone is convicted of a mind crime, he shouldn’t be let anywhere near ideas.
Malls?
Sly, Alex. Sly.
There are things about this that just don’t jive with me. We hear these stories about people having consensual sex with minors (that is, a 30-year-old having sex with a 15-year-old) and it destroying there lives. I had a personal interest in this subject a few years back so I looked up every sex offender in the registry in my town. About 300 of them. NONE of them fit this description. Not one. They all seemed like pretty bad people to me.
Hmmm, kudos to you. I wonder if this is an example of cherry picked examples?
M’yes, I wouldn’t be surprised if like the guy-serving-20-years-in-prison-just-cuz-he-smoked-pot meme it’s mostly bullshit.
Fourth Amendment violation. Straight up.
And in Illinois. What a surprise. /snark
It would seem, but maybe no lawyer wants to fight the case up to the Supreme Court
There has to be more to this. Someone convicted of having consensual sex with a 15 year old can never have internet?
According to the Illinois state site, sexual offenders are on the list for 10 years, but sexual predators are on it for life. I would guess that it’s a 10 year ban. (presumably there’s a work exception.)
http://www.isp.state.il.us/sor/faq.cfm?CFID=49187076&CFTOKEN=ea069e13054db862-04A9BB47-9DA2-9B98-54B1DE021DEA40EC&jsessionid=ec30fca4affa6fab079e697712355be6c443#register
Oh and this:
“Illinois laws says a person who commits a sex offense on or after January 1, 2010 and is convicted of this offense on or after January 1, 2010 must refrain from accessing or using a social networking website while on probation, parole or mandatory supervised release.”
That doesn’t seem to ban internet usage in general.
I skimmed that website also. The restrictions are great, but I’m not sure if the article Alex linked to give a completely honest picture.
Yes, thank you for the link – I didn’t find it myself but it is interesting to see how sloppy the reporting was. In particular, the following two FAQs seem at odds with the report. But since there is a class action lawsuit pending, I’m sure I don’t understand what the statutes really say (not that this makes the policies much less absurd than they truly are):
Is it a violation of Illinois law for a sex offender to be on a social networking website such as Facebook or MySpace?
Illinois laws says a person who commits a sex offense on or after January 1, 2010 and is convicted of this offense on or after January 1, 2010 must refrain from accessing or using a social networking website while on probation, parole or mandatory supervised release.
Can a child sex offender live with children?
There are no Illinois laws which prohibit a child sex offender from being around children, unless it is at a park, school, or any location designed exclusively for people under the age of 18.
@Tyler Cowen “And who would want a pervert at the mall?”
In two weeks Alabama voters will tell us.
The only mall they want him by is the national mall!!!
Well it does make Alabama a little safer and at least he’ll be among like company. I guess you could consider this a work release program.
Sounds like the old joke where the average IQ of both places goes up.
Alabama gets to vote on whether Anthony Weiner can go to the mall?
Anthony Weiner can go to the mall. Carlos Danger cannot go to the mall.
Sorry about misattributing this post to Tyler.
Since this is an Alex post let me propose that sex offenders be considered sex addicts and treat them with drugs. Then the FDA can be in charge of managing sex offenders. 🙂
The problems with Americans is that the simple mention of sex, in any context other than purely biological/medical, makes them hysterical. Too bad, because otherwise they are very nice people in general. But this problem with sex make them unbearable.
These are almost always violent offenders. In my town of 200,000, there is not one person on the sex offender registry that is there for statutory rape. The list is filled with people whose victims are under 10 years old. Wether or not they can go to the mall is not high on my list of priorities.
Of the over 860,000 registered sex offenders, about 20-25% landed on the list when THEY were children themselves. As young as 10.
Maybe when you are someone close to you has their basic rights, such as going to the mall, curtailed, this may become of greater interest to you. Afterall… 1 out of every 150 adult males in America is a registered sex offender.
*you OR someone*
I am surprised that they have low rates of recidivism. Naively I would expect the opposite, since you can’t “cure” a gay person by putting them in jail. Are the public urinators bringing down the average of the pedos or something?
As an aside, banning people from the Internet has always seemed to me a cruel and unusual punishment. In my head I understand that the idea is to prevent them from using it to contact children, but it sounds horrible.
No, it’s reflective of real pedos. You can’t cure the attraction but you sure can deter them from acting on it. If society punished heterosexual sex the way it punishes pedophilia, would you do it? I wouldn’t.
In Palm Beach County FL, there is a village for sex offenders. It is way out west in reclaimed swamp land, and was once a village for migrant sugar cane cutters: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miracle_Village_(community)
I’m not sure what prompted Cowen to post his blog. In any case, if there is a libertarian case to be made for forgiving sex offenders, it’s the 18, 19, 20 year old kid who has consensual sex with a minor who is 16 or 17. Yes, it’s a crime even with the minor’s consent (because minors can’t give consent). Where I reside there’s a web site to locate where sex offenders reside, and that includes the kind of sex offenders I have described. Of course, this isn’t very different from conflating rape with boorish behavior, or Weinstein with George H.W. Bush. My view is that we live in a highly sexualized society, so it’s not surprising that men act like boors. That’s not to defend boors but to at least provide an explanation why men and women at times act like dogs. I’d like to believe that we come out of this period of moral outrage over boorish behavior of men with both better behavior of men and less outrage, but I suspect neither.
I have long thought that Czarist Russia had A very sound policy in exile to Siberia. Drunk drivers don’t need to be in costly jails, exile them somewhere with no cars. Make child molesters to go a prison colony with other Adult males. We could use the Brooks Range in Alaska, or some of the Aleutian Islands. We could also leads land from Russia for exile colonies. No need for walls or fences, let guys take of whenever they feel like it. Offer nearby residents a bounty for the heads.
I call Polanski 😉 Always disliked all of his defenders in Hollywood and the Democratic Party.
Didn’t work out very well for Czarist Russia, as can be seen in the biographies of the Bolshevik leaders. They commonly escaped from exile.
In Alaska a popular method for females to retaliate against uncooperative mates is to accuse them of molesting their own very young children. Ordinarily this can’t be proven, but on the basis of the woman’s testimony the father goes to the slammer and is a registered sex offender for the rest of his life. This has little effect on his daily life post-incarceration but is a factor in dealings with the bureaucratic state.
“Sure, this ‘sex offense’* was neither violent nor remotely related to children, but, you know, we write laws; we can’t be bothered to think about them or be nuanced. We have votes to buy with hysteria!”
(* In some cases, not even related to sex, depending on the state and the offense.)