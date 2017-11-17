My favorite or most influential Spanish-language works

Greg Irving emails me:
Hello Prof. Cowen,
I wonder if you might be tempted to create a blog post, at your convenience, of Spanish language works, ideally read in the original, that have most impacted either a) your appreciation for some till then unknown nuance or beauty in the language or b) your knowledge of/appreciation for some aspect of life in general. Might you?
Quizás obviamente, soy alguien que va aprendiendo el idioma poco a poco sólo de interés y no de necesidad. Si usted se digna a crear una respuesta por este correo electrónico, o en su blog, me alegraría mucho. Gracias por todo el conocimiento que nos da en sus escritos y por leer mi nota.
My Spanish-language reading is slow, but these are the works I found it profitable to devote a great deal of time to. They have influenced me significantly, and mostly I found the English-language version a poor substitute. Here goes:
1. Jorge Luis Borges, Ficciones. This was super-slow going, but it is one of my favorite books of all time, philosophical and conceptual and in Spanish deeply hilarious. OK in English, but this book alone is almost reason enough to study Spanish.
2. Juan Rulfo, Pedro Paramo. Imagine redoing parts of Dante, with more narrative, in rural Mexico and with lots of comedy. The English-language version does not come close.
3. Julio Cortázar, Rayuela [Hopscotch]. One of my very favorite 20th century novels, again unsatisfying to me in English, I would not recommend that you try at all. Also try his short stories, most of all Bestiario and Historias de cronopios y de famas.
4. Jose Donoso, El obsceno pájaro de la noche [The Obscene Bird of Night]. A masterpiece, quite neglected in the U.S., I found this one so hard I often had to juxtapose it with the English-language text to read it at all.
5. Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Noticia de un Secuestro [Notice of a Kidnapping], and Vivir para contarla [Living in Order to Tell It]. Oddly, I think his greatest works are the non-fiction. But these are at least pretty good in English too, unlike what is listed above.
6. Pablo Neruda. Non-Spanish readers certainly have heard of him, or maybe like him, but don’t really have a sense of how he is one of the very greatest poets of all time. It is Canto General, a book-length narrative poem retelling of the story of the New World, that influenced me most, but I love all the classic Neruda poems.
I don’t find it so profitable to read 17th century Cervantes in Spanish, though the defect is likely mine. The Savage Detectives and One Hundred Years of Solitude I find as good in English as in Spanish; Marquez himself suggested that was true for this work. Vargas Llosa is “good enough” in English, except perhaps for the inscrutable Conversation in the Cathedral, which I cannot follow in either language. Javier Marías I find “good enough” in English. The Goytisolo brothers are often too hard for me, not fun in English but I can’t quite manage the Spanish, perhaps in my dotage. Fuentes has never clicked for me, period. Hombres de maíz, by Asturias, is especially good in Spanish and pretty much neglected in the English-speaking world.
What else?
The Invention of Morel by Adolfo Bioy Casares is another classic.
Unfortunately its translation into English is pretty bad — even key sentences are not included.
See here: http://anagrammatically.com/2011/09/18/the-invention-of-morel-redacted/
fully agree, I almost listed that one as well…
Garcia Marquez worked as journalist, that explains his mastering of non fiction.
In a already long reading list I’ll just add Benito Perez Galdos and Fernando del Paso. Perez Galdos was a XIX century realist, such as Zola. Fernando del Paso makes history a pleasure to read in his novels.
Same question but for German.
Gleiche Frage, aber für Deutsch.
The idea that the English language cannot accurately capture the original is frankly absurd and academic.
You are a monolingual English speaker I assume.
“The English-language version does not come close.”
” One of my very favorite 20th century novels, again unsatisfying to me in English.”
I don’t see how these extreme statements are possible when English and Spanish are so close.
Perhaps the English language cannot accurately capture the original. Perhaps it can. The real problem is that all too often translations don’t. This is more likely to be the fault of the translator than of the language.
Mario Benedetti: La Tregua
Mariano Azuela: Los de Abajo
Miguel de Unamuno: Niebla
I find Tyler’s answer quite revealing of a fact often talk about in Spain, how unknown spanish culture is outside Spain. How can it be that he fails to mention more spanish writers from a country with such a rich history? He mentions Marías and the Goytisolo brothers and no word about the titans of spanish literature and poetry such as San Juan de la Cruz, Santa Teresa de Jesús, Quevedo, Calderón de la Barca, Lope de Vega, Unamuno, Azorín, Valle Inclán, Benito Pérez Galdós, Larra, Leopoldo Alas Clarín, García Lorca, Benavente, Juan Ramón Jiménez, Miguel Delibes, Camilo José Cela, just to name a few. That’s like asking about jazz and replying Return to Forever and the Mahavishnu Orchestra. Well, Spain, just as jazz, are not very well known.
By the way, I also fail to understand why he is not seduced by spanish cousine.
“By the way, I also fail to understand why he is not seduced by spanish cousine.”
Because so much of it is hopelessly bland?
I love Spanish cuisine. And Calderon, but still for me he is hard in Spanish.
Adolfo Bioy Casares, El sueño de los heroes
Manuel Puig, El beso de la mujer araña and The Buenos Aires affair
Alejandra Pizarnik, La condesa sangrienta
For a more contemporary reader, Lina Meruane, Sangre en el ojo.
I’ve read those in Spanish or in good Portuguese translations. I have no idea of the English versions.
So happy to see Cortazar on this list! I received Historias de cronopios y de famas from an Argentine I was dating and it’s one of the prized books on my shelf. Whenever I want to immerse myself in a bit of Argentina I take it on down and read a story.
While living in Mexico I picked up a copy of Don Quixote in the original Spanish and was pleasantly surprised how much I understood. I’d say it was no harder than Shakespeare is in English. A fair amount of vocabulary I had to figure out, but the grammar wasn’t that tough really.
As for poetry, you should add Antonio Machado’s Campos de Castilla. If you’re enchanted by Spain and it’s landscapes it can’t be missed. Maybe something similar to what Housman’s A Shropshire Lad does for England?
Check Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio or Rafael Cribes and pay also some attention to Mario A’s suggestions
Thanks for this post.
Chirbes sorry
I’ve been fortunate to have spent most of my adult life in a very ethnic city. Spanish, Italian, Greek, along with the Gringos like me. My best friend ‘s parents were from Spain, and he grew up in a very ethnic house located in a very ethnic neighborhood. Indeed, his father and his father’s best friend (both old now) came from the same small town in Spain. My friend is very close to his family in Spain, as he visits often and they sometimes visit him. Conversations always include remembrances of the family’s home in Spain. My observation is that Spanish are very much attached to place and community. Where I have a home now and spend much of my time is very different from that ethnic city. The closest to Spanish are the Mexicans who provide much of the labor. Families that have been here many generations are mostly from Scotland, Ireland, and Africa. Two of my best friends are a couple from France. When they first arrived he spoke English fairly well, she spoke none at all. Even now, many years later, they and their children will often switch to French when speaking to each other even though their English is excellent. My observation is that, unlike my Spanish friends, my French friends do not share the same attachment to place. Seldom do my French friends refer to their place in France. A couple of years ago he noticed a photo in my den of a grave marker in a field with hundreds of them and asked about it. I explained that it is the grave marker for my only uncle, who died on the battlefield in France in October 1944 as the allied troops marched across France toward Berlin. He was overcome with emotion upon learning that someone in my family had made the ultimate sacrifice liberating France from the Germans. On the other hand, the history between Spain and America during the war is fraught, the Franco government having pro-Axis leanings, Spain remaining neutral during the war, and the Spanish government destroying evidence of cooperation with the Germans after the end of the war. Not to mention more than a few Americans supporting the dictator Franco during the civil war. Of course, I don’t mention it to my Spanish friend.
I totally agree about News of a Kidnapping; it’s one of Garcia Marquez’s best books. It’s nearly as surreal as his fiction work, only it’s all true.
Like Garcia Marquez, some of Mario Vargas Llosa’s best work is his nonfiction writing. His memoir about running for the Peruvian presidency, A Fish in Water, is phenomenal. I’m not sure if reading it in its original Spanish makes a significant difference, though. (My favorite novel of his is Death in the Andes.)
My kid was accepted to a graduate engineering program at University of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez. He quickly became fluent in Spanish and read Don Quixote in Spanish.
I studied Spanish in high school and two college years. The issue is idiom. Many times literal translations do not communicate.
Also, many years riding NYC subways I sometimes saw literal translations of safety instructions, etc. that made me cringe as I imagined would a Spanish speaker.
The song “100 mentiras” by Joaquin Sabina, “Pacas de a kilo” by Los Tigres del Norte and any press conference with Diego Simeone.
I very much enjoyed Smollett’s translation of Don Quixote, pub Andre Deutsch with an intro by Carlos Fuentes:
https://www.amazon.com/Don-Quixote-Miguel-Cervantes-Saavedra/dp/0233978461
To me, Borges is the greatest writer of the 20th century. Still, I struggle to read many of his most challenging stories in Spanish, because of the esoterica therein.
Cortazar’s cuento “CasaTomada” is one of the greatest works of literature ever in any language. It is 1984 or Animal Farm in 5 pages.
Garcia Marquez himself preferred Rabassa’s English translation of Cien Años de Soledad. The use of non-Latin words in places simplifies the polysyllabic original and makes for a much better flow.