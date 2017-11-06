Supply and Demand

Enrico Moretti tells it like it is:
Over the past two years, San Francisco County added 38,000 jobs, reaching its highest employment level ever. Yet only 4,500 new housing units were permitted. For all those new families knocking on San Francisco doors, new units are available for less than 12 percent of them. The numbers for Silicon Valley are even worse. This is why the rents skyrocket.
The problem is largely self-inflicted: the region has some of the country’s slowest, most political and cumbersome housing approval processes and most stringent land-use restrictions.
…One way to think about it is that the enormous increase in wealth generated by the tech boom is largely captured by homeowners in the urban core who bought before the boom.
…The second negative consequence of the region’s restrictive housing policies in the urban core is environmental degradation on the periphery. Good environmental stewardship suggests that we should build more in the urban core near transit and jobs and less on the fringes. Yet because of cities’ strict housing regulations, we build more on farmland on the region’s outskirts and less in the city center where demand is higher.
It’s economics 101 not rocket science but few people have an interest in denying the truths of rocket science.
Did Tabarrok watch the 60 Minutes segment last night on the sinking tower of San Francisco? The building, a luxury (units originally sold for tens of millions) high rise which is only 10 years old, has sunk some 17 inches and continues to sink. The explanation is that the builder (a) didn’t take the foundation down to the hard rock and (b) used concrete rather than steel, the extra weight of the concrete (which is cheaper than steel) contributing to the sinking tower. The builder, who refused to be interviewed, said he complied with applicable regulations. Maybe San Francisco needs more not less regulation of its housing.
Regulations failed therefore we need more regulations. Typical.
Uhhhhh…. ? There’s not a conflict here.
Alex is talking about regulations on higher-capacity residences. You’re talking about regulations on build quality. Alex might be just fine with regulations that say you should build buildings that are structurally sound.
Just to clarify — Alex is talking about regulations that ban the construction of higher-capacity residences (like large apartment buildings).
It’s complicated. The builder may have chosen not to set the foundation on the hard rock, choosing instead to have what’s called a “floating foundation” to make the building less susceptible to collapse in the event of an earthquake. Or maybe the builder chose a “floating foundation” because the builder wanted to use cheaper concrete construction and the concrete would be susceptible to cracking absent the give and take provided by a “floating foundation”. Maybe a “floating foundation” is stupid and should not be allowed under any circumstances. Or maybe high rises shouldn’t be allowed in an earthquake-prone area. I wouldn’t want to be in one during an earthquake. As for the rich folks who bought the units in the sinking tower of San Francisco, they no doubt regret it. But not all is lost, as the lawyers have lined up for the lucre. Defendants will likely include the city for allowing the builder to construct the sinking tower, with its “floating foundation” and crumbling concrete. I suppose some might say the sinking tower confirms the need for less or no regulation, while others will demand more not less regulation. It’s complicated.
Tenements as a vision for SF’s future – sounds like a Gibson novel, actually.
Or luxury apartments- the important thing is density. Since San Francisco is fantastically wealthy, luxury apartments are considerably more likely.
Depends, doesn’t it? After all, cramming 500 people into 100 apartments can generate a fair amount of cash flow without having to bother with all the other regulations that someone like Prof. Tabarrok might object to. And I do mean cash flow – why bother with all those pesky tax regulations when you can rent on a cash basis to people who might also enjoy not attracting any regulatory attention.
There is a reason why slumlords tend to make out like bandits, especially when regulations are weak to non-existent.
Alex is clearly advocating changing particular regulations, not ignoring all regulations.
A few years ago, in Finland, a major politician suggested that new housing should not be permitted in expensive locations such as near the train stations because only rich people who are wealthy enough to live there benefit from that. Instead, according to him, new housing should be built in the periphery so that the poor people could afford it.
Anyone interested in this problem should attend a Berkeley city council meeting, including Moretti. The people of Berkeley are paranoiac, chauvinistic, intolerant and have this weird culture whereby people constantly brag about their busybody-ism. The big word is “process.” The more process, the better. Also, all debates take place on the level of a sort of vague, artistic intuition about how the word works: building new housing can’t make housing cheaper, because new structures fetch a higher price than old structures, and their prices are a sort of phlogiston that seeps out into the rest of the community. To Berkeleyans, the housing crisis is not evidence of the failure of the restrictive policies pursued over the past fifty years; rather, it is evidence that they should not have allowed *any* new housing at all. They also talk, unironically, about the importance of protecting home values while also making housing affordable. The result is a system designed to make housing generally expensive while producing very small numbers of rent-controlled housing units as a sort of symbolic gesture. What is also funny is that many people in Berkeley agree with Bernie Sanders that college should be free so that more people can get an education, but they also complain about UC Berkeley’s expanding enrollment.
People can go live in other cities, I am told there are many in America.
This is the smartest comment you’ve made here. There is no need or right for SF to make more room because people want to live there. The city is full, move on to the next one.
I don’t want to. The state shouldn’t outlaw home building. It’s clever to say if you don’t like a policy then move, but that’s neither patriotic nor humanitarian. I don’t want American cities to have bad policies catering to senile hippies. Is that so hard to understand?
“They also talk, unironically, about the importance of protecting home values while also making housing affordable. The result is a system designed to make housing generally expensive while producing very small numbers of rent-controlled housing units as a sort of symbolic gesture.”
This sounds a lot like my county.
It’s funny. Ann Arbor seems about as proggy as Berkeley (Clinton over Trump 83-12) and yet there’s a pro-development, pro-density wing of the local Democratic party that holds sway over the crunchy, preservationists, and a whole raft of apartment towers have been approved and built in the last decade or so with more planned or under construction. Many (though not all) are student-oriented, but housing supply is housing supply. Anyway, it’s at least one example that shows dark-blue cities don’t have to tie development up in knots and slow it to a crawl.
It’s a Bay Area problem. Why would someone in New Mexico care? There’s phone, fax, postal and internet service, after all. Isn’t London housing more expensive than towns in County Durham?
Because Californians sell out and move to northern New Mexico, driving up housing prices there.
That is almost Berkeley-like in its genius.
Money is bad, when Californians have it. It is worse when they want to spread it, to sellers in other states.
It’s a problem in many coastal housing markets, not just the Bay Area, which leads to lower real wages in the aggregate. Housing rents are eating labors share of income, and regulations are distorting factor markets. It is in America’s best interest to get richer, to develop technology via clustering, to make it so more people can afford to have children. This shouldn’t be hard.
Yes the engineers are serfs who spend their youth working round the clock and maintain only an average lifestyle due to high housing costs.
Then in middle age they get tossed out of the industry and then Vivek Wadhwa applauds together with the rest of managerial class.
Why do you think is so difficult for the employers to move to the periphery? They are not suffering political obstructionism there, they could move, and attract better or cheaper people where the cost of housing is lower. District economies, like the presence of universities and other companies would still be there.
It happens in all industries, banks in Wall Street, professional service firms in prestigious city-centers, etc. Why do you think it works like that? Owners’ vanity, paid by a bit of rent position? Or is the employees that give location a higher value than the cost of housing or commuting? Or the district economies do not really work for distances higher than, say, 30 miles?
Feature, not a bug. Serves the interests of the most highly politically organized as ever down through history, namely the local landowners. Reminds me of the old saying about the Gold Rush – Only a few early miners and later large enterprises found much gold, but the people who really made their fortunes were mostly those who sold supplies to the miners. Corporations make some money by hiring more people in the Bay area, but the people who really make their fortunes seem to be mostly those who supply housing to the increased population density. This marketplace logic feels true, almost obviously so, but it would be nice to see some numbers on it.
Is San Francisco really the best place to concentrate a lot of people and commerce? Forget Econ 101. I’m thinking of my Principles of Geology class.It might be earth science trumps rockets science.
It’s kind of a trap. The more expensive housing gets, the more people have to stretch to afford housing. Therefore, the more (rationally!) sensitive they are to price drops. Even more now that 2008 gave them a taste of what that would look like.
A politician can talk about “building affordable housing”, meaning something subsidized for poor people, but they can’t talk about lowering the price of existing housing. If they came out and said “we’re going to permit housing until the price drops by 50%”, they’d be run out on a rail.
But if housing keeps going up, eventually the community dies. It will become nothing but rich people and their kids (until they graduate, then they can’t afford to live there either.) San Francisco already has the lowest percentage of children of any major U.S. city.
This process never should have been allowed to get started, but now that it has gone on for decades, what can stop it? Only a crash, as far as I can tell. Perhaps Silicon Valley will go the way of Detroit and lose its industry. As long as billions flow into that area, they are stuck with high costs, like it or not.
Astute comment — that “few people have an interest in denying the truths of rocket science.”
Few people have interest in rocket science. As a student, my classes seldom reached double digits.
Part of the problem with internal mobility is Prop 13. If you are old, you do not move. Why. Because when you bought your house eons ago, your tax rate goes up only a few percent a year. However, if someone buys the property, the house gets revalued to market value. So, if you are old, you do not move.
Why don’t Libertarians and Republicans talk about the lock in effect Prop 13 and its effect on housing mobility?
Here is further reading: http://www.nber.org/digest/apr05/w11108.html
I’ve seen it mentioned dozens of times. Democrats don’t talk against it much either. Given the demographics of the area, if Democrats DID talk about it, we’d hear it every day.
Then they should. And, in fact, some have.
It is so obvious.
Reading about supply and demand, and totally ignoring a constraint on sales, is just stupid. If you are going to discuss “regulation” you should discuss “tax regulation”.
This is from the NBER paper:
“As a result of Proposition 13, there are obvious distortions in the real estate marketplace. For example, in 2003 financier Warren Buffett announced that he pays property taxes of $14,410, or 2.9 percent, on his $500,000 home in Omaha, Nebraska, but pays only $2,264, or 0.056 percent, on his $4 million home in California. Although Buffet is known as an astute investor, the low property taxes on his California home are not attributable to his investment prowess, but rather to Proposition 13.”
The exact details of Prop 13 may be off, but I am not sure the basic idea that your tax is (mostly) determined by your purchase price is so bad.
You see your deal going in, know your tax going forward. It seems fair.
Here’s a crazy thought, Alex — maybe the residents of San Francisco, as well as the rest of the country, are entirely capable of arranging their immediate surroundings as they wish, without your stamp of approval.
Maybe they don’t want another 38,000 apartments in their downtown. And maybe that is none of your business whatsoever.
That’d be fine as long as those same residents respected the fact that maybe Americans want less immigrants, or the removal of the state-tax deduction,etc. Last I checked the SF-types were very aggressive about pushing their own values onto others.
The voters of sf do not collectively own the property of SF. The city has been granted the privilege of regulating private property to serve the public interest, but if their regulation does not do so then it is okay to criticize it, especially when the regulation has terrible spillover effects across a whole area. It is not “their downtown.” It is just a collection of private parcels in the same city they live in. The city is not a major landowner; it is a government.
I often wonder why this type of thing is even worth discussing as a general topic in economics as if it’s some problem or misunderstood outcome. Isn’t the very first economic question to be asked here “Is the market behaving as the theory suggests?” If so then the next, and to some extent non-economic question, “What s the preference/utililty function being maximized and if so is the market behavior consistent with that rationale?”
Regulations are not market behavior.