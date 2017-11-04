Thor: Ragnarok* a brief review, no real spoilers

They have licensed another Led Zeppelin song, there is a new Morgan Freeman figure, and befitting the director the film is drenched in Maori design and themes and to some extent Maori humor.

“Being Maori,” Waititi [the director] said, “it’s extremely important to me to have native presence on any film. (link here)

Korg had a Maori accent, not surprisingly because the director himself played Korg; he is also Jewish from the maternal side. You can spot indigenous Australian and Maori actors throughout the movie. The spaceships are named after classic Australian Holden car brands. Democracy is not on the agenda, however, and the warrior ethic is more South Pacific than Nordic. Don’t get me started on the Ponaturi, Maori goblins of a sort. I’d love to hear an expert on East Bay legends analyze this story.

One of the most fun and interesting movies of the year, although the mainstream American reviews seem oblivious to these broader connections. Sadly, I didn’t have the knowledge to pick up on all the Marvel Easter Eggs.