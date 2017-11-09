War dissolves customs

…the role of wars in dealing the coup de grace to lingering customs is quite remarkable. Contemporary observers noted this development without comment or simply attributed it directly to the catastrophe. But war was less a cause of change than a precipitant of changes already under way. Edgar Morin makes precisely this point when he writes that in the parish of Plodémet “the war of 1914 accelerated and amplified most of the processes set off in 1880-1900.” Like the Great Revolution in peasant parlance, the Great War became a symbolic dividing line between what once was and what is, so that informants in a survey used terms like jadis and avant de guerre interchangeably. Yet wars are not watersheds for customs, but difficult times in which people are forced to focus on essential matters and come to see things differently. Many festive customs were not necessarily suspended by the Great War. In the countryside, mourning was almost as universal as hardship; two years for parents, one for siblings. There were few pigs to slaughter, no festive family meals, no public festivities. And after the war there was the great influenza epidemic. By 1919 the old customs were no longer part of people’s lives. Some were restored to their prewar prominence, but many were quietly forgotten.
That is from Eugen Weber’s classic Peasants into Frenchmen: The Modernization of Rural France, 1870-1914.
The change in Downton Abbey from season to season is a pretty good pop culture case study of this phenomenon. Keeping an army of maids and under-butlers already made little economic sense, but the war served as a good catalyst for shaking things up.
Did the war precipitate changes in customs or did the customs precipitate the war? Europe and America had two very different experiences when it came to the end of the gilded age: in Europe the physical destruction of capital during the great war contributed to the end of the gilded age whereas in America we were spared the physical destruction of capital but suffered the destruction in the value of capital as the result of the financial crisis and great depression. Even Piketty forgets this difference in his seminal book on inequality. Looking ahead, what will precipitate the “coup de grace to lingering customs” during the second gilded age?
Yes, war dissolves customs. That is why customs are so throroughly kept in Swededn, which hasn’t been in a war for over 200 years.
However, in the actual real world where we live in, customs have changed more in Sweden than in France or the UK. What was he talking about, again?
“By 1919 the old customs were no longer part of people’s lives. Some were restored to their prewar prominence, but many were quietly forgotten.”
What specific customs is he talking about? They still celebrated Christmas! I would be interested in hearing about these ‘forgotten customs’. Are there any in the US?
A major theme in Thucydides
Dissolves. Watershed. Inspired by these fluid terms, I looked up the definition of watershed, and, much to my surprise, found that at the broadest definition it simply means “land” (see: https://water.usgs.gov/edu/watershed.html). So this statement by E. Weber is apt: “By 1919 the old customs were no longer part of people’s lives. Some were restored to their prewar prominence, but many were quietly forgotten.”–a somewhat amorphous statement, meaning, broadly, anything goes after a war, and there’s no telling what will happen, just that change will happen, like predicted by the pre-Socratic Greek philosophers.
Bonus trivia: who said “you cannot step into the same river twice” and thought the world was made of fire? Heraclitus of course (but in fact he never really said that, see: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/heraclitus/). Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.
Fernando Arrabal’s “Picnic on the Battlefield”