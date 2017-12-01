The Great American Single-Family Home Problem

The NYTimes has an excellent piece on how difficult it is to build new housing in California, even in places where zoning allows such housing on paper. It includes this amazing anecdote:
Then there is Patterson + Sheridan, a national intellectual property law firm that has its headquarters in Houston and recently bought a private jet to ferry its Texas lawyers to Bay Area clients. The jet was cheaper than paying local lawyers, who expect to make enough to offset the Bay Area’s inflated housing costs.
And the gif below:
Read the whole thing.
I was on a flight 3 or 4 years ago and was sitting beside an LA cop. He lived in Ohio and commuted. I think he was on a 10 day On 4 Day off schedule and had a bi-weekly flight.
My stepmother was a lawyer in Chicago and did almost all of her business in Manhattan and California. Apparently the NYC lawyers in the same field were charging twice as much per hour.
Ha. Amarillo is both much closer and much nicer if you are going to do that kind of thing.
Did he sleep in his patrol car?
No, if I recall correctly, he rented a bedroom from another cop. And owned a farm in Ohio.
He was getting a raw deal if he was doing 10 on 4 off. Miners here in Australia get 9 days on 5 days off.
And that’s not even counting that the miners get to be in a hole in the ground, whereas this cop has to go to LA.
That’s true but this way he gets credit for quintuple overtime from CalPERS.
No wonder flights out to Cali are so expensive.
I don’t think that is quite true. Samoa does not have property taxes and Nevada granted allodial title to a few people.
In Hayward where I live they tore down a 20 years(!) vacant tomato jarring plant and have put 800 houses and a new elementary school up. We’ve got an old corporate head quarters for Mervyns that has been closed for years that they just turned to dust in a few months, hopefully the apartments go up soon. Sadly in San Bruno where I used to live they have a horrible site with an old Safeway and mattress store that they’ve been trying to tear down for years. I dropped by the old neighborhood after a year and a half of all the stores being closed, all they’ve managed to do is put up a fence around the complex.
East Bay doing much better than the Peninsula as far as I can tell on the ground.
I just went for a bike ride through Huntington Beach. I almost took a picture of the huge oil rig, with American flag, wedged between $1.5M homes. A huge new luxe apartment block is going in across the street.
It is kind of a funny place. A huge oil field.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huntington_Beach_Oil_Field
And now
https://www.udr.com/orange-county-apartments/huntington-beach/the-residences-at-pacific-city/
Those $3145 apartments are across the street from a still active 1920s oilfield. Isn’t California grand?
So anyway, the Bay Area isn’t California, it isn’t in particular Orange County.
I live in a large mansion (just north of Palo Alto) which I and 6 other people rent and share as a co-op (although 11 people live with us now). I have lived like this since I moved to the Bay Area 7 years ago and while it was because of economic necessity at first I actually have come to like it. Our rent is 9k a month; the place is an on an acre of land it has 9 different fruit trees and a swimming pool. I share the master suite with my wife and I live with wonderful interesting people who have become my second family. We have a house cleaner come twice a month, food delivery, and use an online service called Splitwise to organize our shared house expenses. Inclusive of everything from food, and rent, to toilet paper I’m out of pocket about $1400 a month (more in winter less in summer). I think that were my wife and I to live on our own in an apartment we would need to spend around 5-6k a month for similar amenities, and we would be lonely. This is not to speak of the time savings of having 11 people to share household tasks with (managing landlord, ordering detergent on Amazon, taking time off of work to meet the handy man etc) which otherwise my wife an I would bear the full burden of.
While we are in technical violation of our lease be having so many people in residence, we are clean professionals in our 30’s who pay our rent on time do not throw crazy parties and our land lord is uninterested in looking too hard at us. Mansions are actually pretty hard to rent out.
The subset of us interested in having children are currently looking at buying via a partnership.
In other words, you can capture the economics of higher density housing if you can get along with people. Even in an area as neurotic about construction as the Bay Area. These are the economic returns to being tolerable and skilled at toleration.
My sister in law lives with 6 and sometimes 7 people in San Jose. A little different than your set up as she and her wife own the house. But the boarders are all professionals or students, some from the sub-continent, and it works for them. When the house is paid off they can sell it for a couple million and move somewhere else. Or not.
Of course, by then it will be fully depreciated, so they will owe $400,000 of capital gains taxes on the proceeds…..
Houses don’t depreciate, and the first $500K in cap gains is tax free for married couples. In fact their basis could increase with home improvements.
If you’re renting out part of the house, you are allowed to depreciate a proportion, and you are *required* to adjust your basis accordingly (even if you choose not to depreciate… the language is “depreciated or depreciatable”). Basis of $500K after depreciation, sales price of $2.75M — that means a taxable gain of $2.25M. The first $500K is exempt for married couples, so taxable gain of $1.75M. Twenty-two percent of that is $385,000.
And you believe they are reporting the property as a rental and not as just their personal residence because…why?
What’s the turnover like? Would you continue to do communal living w/non-relatives when you have kids?
Living with 10 other people not related to me sounds like a nightmare. But hey, to each his own.
I’m curious, how many square feet constitutes a large mansion in Palo Alto?
I could also reap some great economic returns if I shacked up with my mother-in-law, and I consider myself pretty skilled at toleration, but God help me if I ever have to do that.
Now if that’s your jam, great, do your thing. But other people shouldn’t have to put themselves in these types of situations when they don’t want to simply because bad local policies drive up the cost of housing.
Florida’s coastline is one long high-rise condominium. California’s is not; indeed, the northern California coastline has been preserved, something that amazes me each time I visit California. I get the impression that Tabarrok would prefer California’s coastline to look like Florida’s. But I could be wrong. One benefit of the limited supply of housing in northern California is that it is an incentive for companies to locate elsewhere. How about Kansas? Or Indiana? Or Alabama? Lots of inexpensive housing in those places.
I just got back from there. It is amazing on the one hand, but on the other…if you want to make that tradeoff, at least allow for some increased density to house people. My understanding is that SF population is almost exactly the same as it was 20 or 30 years ago. They are making it a Disney Land
SF’s population in the 1990 census was 723,959. The 2016 Census estimate put it at 870K, so up about 150K, not quite “almost exactly the same.”
With that said, there is plenty of room for more people. Without all the restrictions to build, SF’s population would certainly be over 1 million. I’ve read that the combined area of surface parking lots is about comparable to Golden Gate Park (which is larger than Central Park in case you aren’t familiar). Maybe start building housing there?
It seems the lack of housing is ultimately a political issue. The space and economic incentives to build more housing stock exist. My take is that minimal affordable housing exists in San Francisco because the voters do not want it. They do not want housing in their backyard and certainly not if it blocks the sunlight for their vegetable garden!
You don’t even need to touch the coastline, just let people build duplexes where there are already homes.
In San Francisco alone something like 30-40% of the residential land area is zoned as Single Family Homes ONLY. http://sfpublicpress.org/news/2014-06/housing-solution-backyard-cottages-could-add-one-third-more-homes-to-san-francisco
Well, we should just be clear on what the goal is. The problem is that people in California are schizophrenic about this: they want to impose all these limitations (most of the times by committee, not by law) and at the same time want to somehow force real estate to be cheaper. You got to make a choice and at least be honest enough to justify and defend it.
The coastline is still preserved in the 23rd century when SF is the headquarters of Starfleet Command.
Part of the cali coast is preserved not because of some grand plan but because it is unstable cliffs. In some other areas in the south there is no drinking water thus no houses.
So, how small a geographic unit, before the idea that everyone has the right to live in a particular place becomes silly? Or is there no lower bound on that? And which services am I supposed to care about, that the well-to-do might have to-do without if there is no one nearby who can do them? All of them? Police? Fire? Chiropractor? Coffee? Dog massage? Eyebrow threading? Baby brain balancing?
It’s not just a single-family home problem. The City of San Francisco has population density 17,000 people / sq mile, while Brooklyn, not exactly an undesirable hell-hole, has 37,000 people /sq mile.
I feel like the earthquake thing has to work into that. I mean maybe technology exists, but (a) Californians might have an image fear of going high-rise, and (b) with very little coastal bedrock it has to be expensive.
I see 4 or 5 story wood frame complexes going up in SoCal. That strikes me as an earthquake strategy.
The depth of the bedrock is indeed a problem in parts of SF, as the Millenneum Tower fiasco illustrates.
http://www.businessinsider.com/is-millennium-tower-safe-still-leaning-sinking-2017-9
The depth is no problem. Just free lunch economists who think zoning is the reason building a foundation to bedrock costs more than building a foundation that isn’t a stable foundation.
Nah, not really. The neighborhood of Nob Hill has pop density of 65,000/sq mi. They could build the rest of the city more like it.
Maybe they have some rock there, but a seismic risk map for the US
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/hazards/hazmaps/
Specifically for SF
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/hazards/urban/sfbay/liquefaction/sfbay/
Re: Haskel street project, mentioned in article:
“On paper, at least, there was nothing wrong with the proposal. The city’s zoning code designates the area as “R2-A,” or a mixed-density area with apartments as well as houses.”
Zoning codes, in addition to specifying allowable density, specifies maximum height, and setbacks relative to property line. In theory, the proposed project was either in compliance or not, and there should be no discretion in whether to issue demolition and building permits.
This is showing a defect in the criminal code and criminal prosecutions, if the people that were supposed to issue permits didn’t, they committed a property crime, and should be prosecuted with the same vigor as someone stealing $100K to $1M, as this is the range of value added that is held in limbo due to illegal stalling.
I think it shows the best solution – if people really do need to be there they entire technical and professional staff should just fly in every day. Once fully depreciated, the Jet-A costs for turboprop fuel are quite reasonable and they are plenty fast, there is probably OK housing even in inland California and Death Valley is nice this time of year.
If it turns out that being there is completely pointless they should stop doing it, investing in their firms, etc.
Do lawyers and economists think it’s possible to build 5 houses per acre per every decade year after year? Ie, after 5 decades, every acre has at least 25 single family homes?
NHAB, the housing developer trade/lobbying group reports the average development is 29 acres in metro areas, but only 20 acres in suburban areas, and the housing units per acre is only 4 back in 2014, but in 2016, it was down to 3.2. Clearly, they have focused on the high end housing market where large lots, or lots of common land attract the buyers with money to spend.
Detached single family developments average 26 acres in metro areas. Multifamily projects average 69 acres.
The reasons should be obvious to economists educated before the 70s: economies or scale. Residential and commercial builders have specialized, eliminating the guy who does everything from the footings to throwing up sticks to roofing to interior finish, electrical and plumbing. Gone are the days when one guy could do it all, because gone are the days of out houses, oil lamps and candles, outside water sources, heat from a wood stove that also heats bath water and cooks the food.
Entire industries have been created with industry standards that require specialized workers to select from thousands of parts to install one kind of feature of houses, even for stick built structures. The Empire State Building marks the start of prefab, especially in metro areas. Housing has not done enough to go prefab, sort of going backward from Sears kit homes. But Sears was beat by the housing tract style by Levitt which was not exactly prefab, but very much on site manufacturing. Dozens of specialized one task crews that completed one task on each home and moved to the next one, with supplies dropped off exactly as they needed just in time.
To build a single house, increasingly factory built modules are used in dense areas, or hard to reach areas. All the specialized workers go from house to house doing a few tasks in comfort in a factory. Then each module is moved by specialists, erected by specialists, and then the interior hooked up and finished by specialists, each working only a few days per house. But this requires a huge capital investment in the logistics, huge investment in the factory system, especially in the work force, and big investments in delivering modules, erecting modules, and finishing them. Most of these workers need to be employees.
The onsite tract developers contract with specialists on terms giving the project priority without making them employees, so there is less concern about their livelihood. Except, today, all the specialist contractors, framers, plumbers, electrical, excavation, foundation, etc went bust or found other ways to make money, so tract builders can’t get the contractors because they can’t hire workers.
For reference, a square city block in the east is typically 1.6 acres, in the Midwest 2.5, and in the West, city blocks aren’t as common for various historical and cultural reasons. But that means metro housing projects require redeveloping multiple city blocks, meaning everyone using each block must move out. When it’s a factory or shopping center, that’s not hard, but if it’s an old residential part of the city, a few old owner residents can impede efficiency factory like production of replacement housing. Absent landlords are easy to buy off and out, but owner residents have stayed for long times for reasons economists consider illogical.
So, the question is why the blue hasn’t expanded out around what was blue for 1980-2000? Like the 1980-2000 blue expanded out around what was the 1960-1980 blue.
Surely it can’t be the tax cutting or tax hike obstruction to build infrastructure for development, right?
A housing developer will easily build roads, highway exits, water and sewer, schools, police, etc for almost nothing so such infrastructure will not make housing cost more, right?
In free lunch economics, privately built public infrastructure costs virtually nothing, just like Google search or Facebook pages. Right?
Best post in the thread!!! We have a lot of tear downs and new builds in my area of Bethesda. Well organized builders can go from tear down to a house ready for sale in about 45 days (sometimes less depending on whether there was major excavation of the site required). The use of pre-build (or fab) roofing frames and house frames speeds things up a lot. They also use a lot of composite materials on the outside of the house but I wonder about the long term durability compared to brick. Roof shingles are still the traditional fiberglass/asphalt.
I don’t know what you have been doing differently this morning, but your summary actually is cogent and makes some sense.
I do think in many cases, the desired economics of scale for construction is not achievable in desirable cities, because all the good land is already developed, and redevelopment is a bitch. Regarding the costs of public utility infrastructure, there seem to be cases where the city can afford to add new infrastructure due to high development fees, but cannot afford to maintain the existing one, this situation is tough for stagnating or shrinking cities.
I lived larger in Austin last year on 85k than I did 170k in SF a few years ago. Damn commies.