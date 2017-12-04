A simple theory of Moore’s Law and social media

1. Moore’s Law plus the internet makes smart people smarter, and stupid people less smart.
2. Manipulable people can be reached with a greater flood of information, so over time as data on them accumulate, they become more manipulable.
3. It is often easier to manipulate smart people than stupid people, because the latter may be oblivious to a greater set of cues and clues.
4. Social media bring smarter people together with the less smart more than used to be the case, Twitter more so than Facebook. Members of each group are appalled by what they experience. The smarter people see the lesser smarts of many others. The less smart people — who often are not entirely so stupid after all — can see how manipulated the smarter people are. They also see that the smarter people look down on them and attack their motives and intellects. Both groups go away thinking less of each other.
4b. The smarter people, in reacting this way, in fact are being manipulated by the (stupider) powers that be.
5. “There is a performative dimension that renders both sides more rigid and dishonest.” From a correspondent.
6. Consider a second distinction, namely between people who are too sensitive to social information, and people who are relatively insensitive to social information. A quick test of this one is to ask how often a person’s tweets (and thoughts) refer to the motivations, intentions, or status hierarchies held by others. Get the picture? (Here is an A+ example.)
7. People who are overly sensitive to social information will be driven to distraction by Twitter. They will find the world to be intolerably bad. The status distinctions they value will be violated so, so many times, and in a manner which becomes common knowledge. And they will perceive what are at times the questionable motives held by others. Twitter is like negative catnip for them. In fact, they will find it more and more necessary to focus on negative social information, thereby exacerbating their own tendencies toward oversensitivity.
8. People who are not so sensitive to social information will pursue social media with greater equanimity, and they may find those media productivity-enhancing. Nevertheless they will become rather visibly introduced to a relatively new category of people for them — those who are overly sensitive to social information. This group will become so transparent, so in their face, and also somewhat annoying. Even those extremely insensitive to social information will not be able to help perceiving this alternate approach, and also the sometimes bad motivations that lie behind it. The overly sensitive ones in turn will notice that another group is under-sensitive to the social considerations they value. These two groups will think less and less of each other. The insensitive will have been made sensitive. It’s like playing “overrated vs. underrated” almost 24/7 on issues you really care about, and which affect your own personal status.
9. The philosophy of Stoicism will return to Silicon Valley. It will gain adherents but fail, because the rest of the system is stacked against it.
10. The socially sensitive, very smart people will become the most despairing, the most manipulated, and the most angry. The socially insensitive will either jump ship into the camp of the socially sensitive, or they will cultivate new methods of detachment, with or without Stoicism. Straussianism will compete with Stoicism.
11. Parts of social media will peel off into smaller, more private groups. At the end of the day, many will wonder which economies of scale and scope have been lost. And gained. Others will be too manipulated to wonder such things.
12. The “finance guy” in me thinks: how can I use all this for intellectual arbitrage? Which camp does that put me in?
13. What bounds this process?
Because doubling the number of transistors in a CPU is clearly related to human intelligence. Obviously, twitter doubling the number of characters available (undoubtedly due to the application of Moore’s Law) makes smart people smart people smarter, and stupid people less smart.
Oddly, though, neither twitter nor facebook are the Internet, regardless if one is socially sensitive or insensitive..
Peeling off into social bubbles has existed since blogosphere of Web 1.0. The constraining factor today is instead the industrial concentration of Web 2.0 – pulling users into the same Facebook, Twitter, etc where they all are forced to acknowledge each other’s existence so that the platform can squeeze a few cents out of their collective whole
the bound is cumulative KYC regulatory costs, probably over something prosaic like stiffer civil liabilities for disturbing or illegal or pirated user-generated content
I generally agree, but I think that there is often completely valid “social sensitivity” which is linked to policies and attitudes that have an immediate negative impact on some people (health care, immigration, racism). I’m concerned that the legitimate outrage of parents of a child that will no longer receive CHIP or a beneficiary of DACA that may be deported is conflated with people angry about Hillary’s emails.
And just to be clear, I think the left has just as much illegitimate and/or performative outrage.
14 – what bounds this process? The prayers of the angels for bad people, the prayers of good people for bad people, the prayers of bad people for bad people. Mostly the third.
#2 & #3 are more true and contradict #1 about smart people — making smart people more manipulable is NOT making them smarter. #1 (smart get smarter, stupid get even less smart) is almost certainly false about stupid people — they are more able to make more optimal decisions about more aspects of their lives. Solution videos & on-line help help all get smarter, and reduce the solution ability difference between smart and stupid internet users.
The social problem of stupid people is their making stupid/ irresponsible decisions, choices whose outcomes were costly. Costly to themselves and/or society — like the Big Banks overly investing in MBS before 2008. Oh wait, that’s the problem of really smart people making stupid mistakes. Beyond this post.
Without context examples of how smart people are getting smarter, and stupid less smart, it’s actually not clear what is being talked about. Spending more time on FB & twitter and even interactive rage doesn’t seem less smart than watching TV (like the stupid used to do), nor much smarter than reading books (like the smart used to do).
The #6 example of NATHAN J. ROBINSON is far less about social sensitivity than about !1 (not 1) – smart people (like Robinson) getting less smart by attacking intentions & motivations more than the arguments. Certainly dismissing Murray “black people are dumb” is a dishonest way to describe his work, but convenient for virtue-signalling. Much of the attack on Shapiro is more intention attack with selecting talking point quotes and claiming they’re false with alternative opinions.
#13 bound – is time: 24/7 minus sleep, eating, work (money making), other interests. Similar to bound on responses here.
I think Tyler’s first point needs “unpacking”. I couldn’t see how it led to the rest.
I also glanced at the NATHAN J. ROBINSON article, noticed the snide dismissal of Charles Murray. At one point NATHAN describes himself as “a person who considers himself intellectually serious”. Is that really true? I don’t think it is. I think he’s a person who agrees with himself.
> “Without context examples {proof} of how smart people are getting smarter, and stupid less smart, it’s actually not clear what is being talked about. ”
… yeah — it’s a mess of contrived speculation with a silly/false link to Moore’s Law. The 13 Points result from minimal consideration & editing — 4 Points would have been plenty.
Really smart people ignore social media entirely. Always drink upstream of the herd.
Half the population has an IQ below 100 and is overwhelmed with just the basics of everyday life.
Life is a comedy for those who think, but a tragedy for those who feel.
The men left twitter under their own identities and are either anonymous with frog avatars or on /pol. All they yearn for is honest intellectual discussion. Sadly its this hard to come by.
de Waal et al. found chimpanzees adopt novel behaviors after watching them being executed by high-ranking members. There is a “prestige-biased cultural transmission” in nonhuman primates. In social learning there is a bias to imitate people with prestige badges and material well-being. Many phenomena, ranging from maladaptive fads and fashions to group-functional religious beliefs to symbolically marked boundaries between groups, might result from the properties of prestige bias. But there are groups of people who are overly sensitive to social information and prestige bias. Some people are being overloaded by runaway prestige competition and signaling in social media. Social media easily over-optimizes for that and people are plugged to it like they are plugged to an Experience Machine that makes social prestige stimuli much more salient and constant through smart phones. Displays of social prestige 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in a highly optimized rank algorithm environment. Maybe some subset of people are predisposed to being negatively affected by prestige information overload.
I find that I get drawn into situations where me and another person have mismatched information sets. It isn’t that I necessarily believe the other person is stupid. Often, these result in them calling me stupid, directly. My reaction is to condenscend and not attack directly. This happened recently and at the end the person denied calling me stupid. They were finally successful in having me change my mind about something.
YES, attacking someone’s motivations suckers me into responding. Is that being manipulated?
” The philosophy of Stoicism will return to Silicon Valley. It will gain adherents but fail, because the rest of the system is stacked against it.”
Could you please elaborate a bit (better still, a lot) on this one? To me it seems the world is ripe for a big turn from “hedonism” imbued by “protestant ethics” (“you consume not because you want to, but because it shows and proves that you are worthy”) to something more along the stoic lines, more principled and merciless. What is exactly stacked against it, how it will fail and could this faillure be averted if “the rest of the system” also changes?
Well, do you think billionaire owners of rocket companies will stop doing whatever they like, such as launching one of their cars to Mars?
Stoicism will fail as long as a certain class of people are able to indulge any whim at any time they wish. Especially as whimsy and stoicism share very little in common.
(And to be honest – I’m quite mixed about the car launch. On the one hand, apparently a reasonable expectation for the Falcon Heavy launch is failure, so one payload is roughly the same as another viewed that way. On the other hand, what a colossal waste of an opportunity to show how private enterprise can also be used to advance knowledge for everyone’s benefit – including, for fun, a chance for Musk to be able to create the first private enterprise node of the next step in the evolution of the Internet – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interplanetary_Internet
Then there is this strange exchange concerning Musk’s payload decision https://www.theverge.com/2017/12/1/16726822/spacex-falcon-heavy-tesla-roadster-launch-elon-musk – ‘Always willing to up the stakes of an already difficult situation, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said the first flight of his company’s Falcon Heavy rocket will be used to send a Tesla Roadster into space. Musk first tweeted out the idea on Friday evening, and the payload was confirmed on Saturday.
But confirmation followed a bizarre exchange between The Verge and Musk. After Musk tweeted the plan, we asked him to confirm that it was real. Musk replied to us first by email, confirming that it was real. Then, after The Verge published a story about the plan, Musk sent us a response in a direct message on Twitter saying he “totally made it up.” We now know that response was false; a person familiar with the matter told The Verge Saturday evening that the payload is in fact real.)
Im surprised the rise of virtue signalling isnt mentioned here. That seems to me the single most important change Moore+social has brought about. It matters: entire industries depend on maintaining their virtue in the eyes of select parts of the population. It is costless to reach millions with an idea, easy to track what a person previously said, cheap to ostracise, and lots of positive feedbacks (viral). Negative feedback is cheap to ignore. Bombastic language is rewarded much more on social media than elsewhere. Language that wins on Twitter would be embarrassing in nearly all other contexts.
So that is what America has become: a country where the system is stacked against Stoicism and the populace has become stupid, manipulable and despairing.