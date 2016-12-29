Call me a moral hazard meanie…

Pensioners who need help being helped back to their feet after a fall at home will be charged £26 by their local council.

Tendring District Council said it would introduce the fee as part of its Careline service for elderly people who require home care.

An elderly rights campaign group has described the charge as “shocking” and equivalent to a ‘falling fine’.

The £25.92 annual charge means a carer will come to pick an elderly resident up after a fall.

…”These people will have no other option but to pay because if they don’t, they’re going to be lying there on the floor aren’t they?” he added.