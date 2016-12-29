Call me a moral hazard meanie…

Pensioners who need help being helped back to their feet after a fall at home will be charged £26 by their local council.
Tendring District Council said it would introduce the fee as part of its Careline service for elderly people who require home care.
An elderly rights campaign group has described the charge as “shocking” and equivalent to a ‘falling fine’.
The £25.92 annual charge means a carer will come to pick an elderly resident up after a fall.
…”These people will have no other option but to pay because if they don’t, they’re going to be lying there on the floor aren’t they?” he added.
Here is the full story. Do keep in mind that the number of phone calls will exceed the number of people who require public sector assistance.
There are places in the US where if you haven’t paid into the fire insurance fund, firefighters will show up to put out the fire in your neighbor’s house and/or protect it, but leave yours to burn. I’m more or less ok with that – no one is *entitled* to your services (see the debate on positive vs negative rights). In the case of the firefighters, I’d prefer a middle solution where you can sign a contract to pay 5 years of back-insurance. A contract under duress, but… so what?
Kicking people while they’re down seems to be in the air. http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/obama-goal-no-guns-for-some-on-social-security-disability/
Ho hum. The National Roads & Motorists Association in New South Wales will provide roadside assistance for an annual subscription [$199 pa]
If you DON’T subscribe, but call them in an emergency, there is a special ‘join and go’ surcharge of $139 on top of the annual subscription [both of which must be paid before any assistance is provided]. This surcharge was implemented in the ’90’s, and has been non-controversial.
I understand this surcharge is increasing, as per cent of total memberships [most call-outs are for keys locked in vehicles & dead batteries]