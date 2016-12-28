Dan Klein reviews *Rogue One* (with spoilers)

He emails to me:
I thought it great. It brings something strikingly new to the Star Wars universe – new in a number of ways, good ways:
1. It’s a self-contained heroic tragedy. You know the new characters are doomed. A useful comparison is the Obi Wan-Anakin battle in III: The Rogue One feeling of tragedy is less powerful but more comprehensive.
2. The plot and the character development are based on dissension, conflict on the rebellion side. Even the “extremist” plays a vital role in the success.
3. The dedication of rebels to the rebellion is depicted as the best of bad options for making one’s life meaningful, and as something that one gets locked-in to.
4. Rebel activity appears brutal, as though the conventional IV-VI image of the rebellion is but the fanciful illusion of those caught in the day-to-day misery of prosecuting the rebellion. But still that illusion is sustained – in Rogue One we have the drama behind a piece of that larger story, a tragic, engrossing aside.
5. On the rebel side, the Force persuasion appears, not the sage wisdom of Alec Guinness, but more the religion of deplorables, a resort of desperation. Some of the rebels come across as fanatics.
Darth is sparse but still the heavy, more chilling than ever.
BTW, the “Pappa, pappa” scene was, I think, a tribute to the 1995 Cuarón masterpiece A Little Princess.
Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me four or five times in a row….
… and you have a franchise!
I liked Rogue One. It didn’t really preach at me, and aside from how the crew assembled in the first place, was a fairly simple bit of storytelling.
The prequels had very complicated and inconsistent storytelling. The Force Awakens had a paint-by-numbers story. This was in the goldilocks zone. I suspect that the one-off movies will continue to outshine the trilogy movies.
I felt that Abrams, being a lifelong Star Wars fan, had a great weight of responsibility on his shoulders and tried to very conservatively follow some templates from the original trilogy to be sure it would be a decent movie and better than the prequels. To that end I think he succeeded.
Except for the missing Bothas.
Second Death Star, not the first. After the design flaw had been corrected, as noted in that notable source of Star Wars lore, BtVS –
‘JONATHAN: (scornfully) Thermal exhaust port’s *above* the main port, numb-nuts.
ANDREW: For your information, I’m using the Empire’s revised designs from Return of the Jedi.’ – Life Serial
Yes, Abrams was boxed in by expectations for TFA in a way Edwards was not for R1, but the fact that it’s understandable he produced a mediocrity doesn’t make it any less mediocre. I am interested to see whether Episode VIII takes advantage of the good will TFA and now R1 have built up to avoid being a beat-for-beat rehash of Empire.
Never was into Star Wars, which I understand originally George Lucas intended as a children’s SciFi movie. I suppose since then the screenwriters have gotten better, and I notice the modern trend in cartoon animations is to give an underlying adult plot to the movie, for the parents watching with the kids.
The Politico piece was good, but I detect (understandable) self-censorship in this sentence: “Here’s where I hit the emergency brake. Equating the rebels of Rogue One with Islamic extremists is simplistic and inappropriate and, despite the parallels I have drawn, I will not take that analytical leap” – I see the writer is writing for an American audience.
I find most Star Wars films tedious but I enjoyed Rogue One for the very reasons Dan mentions. It’s grittier, less moralistic/religious/new-agey, and has a bit of politics involved.
If anything about Rogue One, I remember is there really was “Film Noir” impact of the characters. Not quite the impact of b/w Burt Lancaster in the Killers or Fred MacMurray in Double Indemnity but it is there in the film. This is something past Star Wars, especially the prequels really relied on ‘cute’ supporting characters in battle that always appear to survive. (Really how did Jar Jar Binks make through the battles? His fighting was lots of bad gags within intense battle sequences.)
Here, You do get the sense of the impending doom for the rebels here. Especially since the film-makers showed the actual impact of the planets hit by the death star.
Saw it yesterday. Disney >> Lucas.
Interestingly, I read that R1 is heavily influenced by ideas Lucas had already developed whereas TFA was made without his input.
Of course, Lucas’ problem was always in execution of the finer details rather than in imagining the broader story arcs, so Disney’s involvement probably nevertheless protected us from furry comic relief.
“BTW, the “Pappa, pappa” scene was, I think, a tribute to the 1995 Cuarón masterpiece A Little Princess.”
Or Shirley Temple.
It is a serviceable children’s film. There were actually a lot of children under 10 at the theater when I saw it. Several of them cheered and clapped when they saw Darth Vader. Otherwise, the skimpy plot, simplistic dialogue, busy, fast-paced visuals and numerous logical flaws and contrivances will spoil it for any adult. I am not sure why Tyler is humping this series. It is very sloppy science fiction.
my boy didn’t like Rogue One as much as previous Star Wars films, but then he’s now 11.
I thought it was entertaining. Better than TFA for sure.
The linked article (“Star Wars and geopolitics”) is truly terrible. Of course, any rebellion can be compared to some of the insurgencies we have now a days. But the Rebels in star Wars are trying to restore Democracy…. Unless you think that is ultimately bullshit, you cannot compare them to ISIS! In the same way, you cannot compare the USA to the Empire unless you believe that our Democracy and everything that we do around the world is just a façade.
Now with Trump being President I expect more of such terrible articles to come along. Did not expect Tyler to fall for it, but that is probably my bad.
I saw the first two Star Wars and have never had any interest in the rest of them. They’ve become so formulaic now, it makes me cringe.
Here is a good piece on Star Wars and geopolitics.
Most semesters I teach a great, underrated, and underappreciated Neal Stephenson piece called “Turn On, Tune In, Veg Out.” I may add the one that’s linked as a kind of companion piece; while it’s not as structurally fun (and useful) as “Turn On,” it does help demonstrate the way movies comment on the societies that produce them.