My favorite things Nigeria

Yup, I’m here. I made this list before setting off:
1. Popular music: Few from any country come close to Fela Kuti, the main question is how many you should buy, not which ones. Most of them! On the CD medium, that old series of “two albums on one CD” was the best way to consume Fela. On streaming, you can probably just let it rip. And rip. And rip. Other favorites are King Sunny Ade and I.K. Dairo, I don’t love Fema Kuti. You also might try Nigerian psychedelic funk rock from the late 60s and early 70s, for instance found here. Most of all, there are thousands of wonderful local performers in Nigeria, you can watch a few of them on the Netflix documentary on the Nigerian music scene, titled Konkombe, recommended and only an hour long.
There is now a good deal of hit Nigerian and Nigerian-American music, such as Wizkid. It is enjoyable but does not compare to Fela in terms of staying power.
2. Basketball player: The Dream is one of my three or four favorite players of all time. My favorite Hakeem was watching him pick apart David Robinson play after play after play…see the final clip on the immediately preceding link.
3. Novel: Chinua Achebe, Things Fall Apart. Honorable mentions go to Wole Soyinka, Ben Okri, and my colleague Helon Habila. There are also the Nigerian-American writers, such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Teju Cole is worth reading, including his non-fiction.
4. Movie: Well, I’ve seen parts of some of them, and you should at least sample some Nollywood if you haven’t already. It’s kinetic. The documentary “Nollywood Babylon” (Netflix) gives you some background. As for “Movie, set in,” I draw a blank. “Album, set in and recorded in” would be Band on the Run, Paul McCartney and Wings.
5. Actor: Chiwetal Ejiofor, he starred in “Twelve Years a Slave,” and is from a Nigerian family in Britain.
6. Presidential name: Goodluck Jonathan.
7. Artist: Prince Twins Seven Seven, or more formally Prince Taiwo Olaniyi Wyewale-Toyeje Oyekale Osuntoki. He received his nickname because he was the only surviving child from seven distinct sets of twins.
8. Food dish: At least for now I have to say jollof rice, a precursor dish to jambalaya, further reports to come however!
The bottom line: Lots of talent here, plenty more on the way.
Typo correction: the actor’s first name is “Chiwetel”
There is supposed to be a tribal group in Nigeria who regard twins as extremely lucky. Holy even. So they tend to do better than other babies. To the point that twins are much more common in this ethnic group – proving there is a genetic component to twins.
But to be one of seven sets of twins seems unusual.
proving there is a genetic component to twins.
Well, yes,but the fact that humans typically have one and dogs have a half dozen might have tipped you off before this
Why is it that the number of comments is always off by one?
From IAB dataset. Except for those to European countries fronting Africa,
Nigerian emigrants are usually educated.
2010 Nigeria emigrants with degree or higher
% NDeg Nemi
69.44 256265 369071 Total
90.72 14266 15726 CA
83.37 1424 1708 AU
82.41 136769 165963 US
72.28 79647 110189 UK
60.98 5975 9798 IE
59.22 1484 2506 SE
34.39 1308 3803 FR
25.90 3623 13986 DE
25.51 1360 5331 NL
25.42 6904 27156 ES
Having a degree from a Nigerian university is not the same as being educated.
And yet so many with degrees from Nigerian Universities go for their masters across the world and crush students from your “educated” schools handily. Positively baffling.
It is so cute you think that. Yes, I am sure Nigerian students are making the Chinese cry by pushing them out of all those post-graduate STEM courses. Despite the fact that the most popular course for African students is ….. social work.
Its cute that you can’t tell the difference between a continent and a country.
Your Nigerian Psychedelic Rock link is dead.
Try this: https://soundwayrecords.bandcamp.com/album/nigeria-rock-special-psychedelic-afro-rock-jazz-funk-in-1970s-nigeria
Fela, huh? Pretty transgressive for half the readers @ MR.
Favorite Basketball Player- Hakeem Olajuwon
Favorite Movie- Coming to America
Favorite Musician- Wale
Favorite Actor- Idris Elba
Surely, you know Goodluck Jonathan was defeated in last year’s election? Other than that, can’t fault anything you recommended 😁
I think Tyler was just making reference to his interesting name, regardless of being in office or not.
Barron Trump is more Slovenian than “Chinwetel” is Nigerian, atleast Barron speaks Slovenian. Please we dash him to the British.
Check out Cyprian Ekwensi’s work, Jagua Nana and its sequel are personal favourites. As for food, Jollof is a mediocre import given undue cultural influence by its ease of preparation and millennials exaggerating its taste due to their Ghanaian fetish. Boring meal.
If you want something more authentic, ask around for Abacha or pounded yam and ofe oha, Agidi and goat meat pepper soup, Tuwo with a blend of kwunu to wash it down. Cap the night of with a helping of prepared goat head (Ngwo ngwo) and a helping of fresh palm-wine.
Welcome to Nigeria.
Welcome to Nigeria Tyler. I hope you have a good time. You can read Kaye Whitman’s Lagos to get a good feel of the history. It’s quite easy to get a superficial experience of Lagos. Do check out some of the slums. Most of the enjoyable local dishes might be too spicy for your palette, so thread with care.
1. Fela is probably Nigeria’s greatest pop artist ever. Wizkid, 2Face, P-Square and Davido run the show today. I like P-Square, they took Africa by storm few years ago and even today they’re quite popular here in Angola.
2. Olajuwon is probably the best center I’ve seen play the game (I was born in 1984 so Chamberlain, Abdul-Jabar, Moses Malone and co. only via YouTube). The Dream’s savage treatment of legends like David Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal are proofs of his greatness … talking about greatness, Olajuwon’s Rockets were the best major beneficiaries of Michael Jordan’s first retirement, banking two NBA titles in style.
3. Both “Things Fall Apart” (Chinua Achebe) and “Americanah” (Chimamanda Ngozie-Adichie) are among the best novels I’ve ever read. “Americanah” partly reminds me my own story, an African middle-class kid “forced” to live abroad mostly due to bad governance and warfare that destroyed basic tools of a healthy society, from the book I learned that Nigeria and Angola share many of the social issues and both countries are poorly managed, failing to make the best of the talents of their own people. Honorable mention: “Beats of No Nation” (Uzodinma Iweala), there’s a Netflix film based on the book stared by Idris Elba.
4. I’m not a fan o Nollywood so I’d recommend “NAIJ – A history of Nigeria” by Jide Olanrewaju. NAIJ is an independent documentary lacking some professional touches but very rich in content and is a very good way to navigate the past and understand the present of Nigeria.
6. Presidencial name: Sani Abacha
I think you’re not into soccer because Nigeria has “an army” of very good players who deserved to be mentioned, from past and present. When younger, Jay-Jay Okocha was my favorite player and still ranks among my top 15 all time. Other notable names are Yekini, Amokachi, Oliseh, Kanu, Finidi, Taribo West, Bababyaro and Amunike.