Floating exchange rates and tariffs

Not long ago I mentioned that a joint export subsidy and import tax would be offset by an appreciation of the real exchange rate. It’s worth pondering whether such results are the same for fixed and floating rates.
In the simplest model, the choice of exchange rate doesn’t matter. The real terms of trade adjust to the subsidy/tax mix under either regime, with the same final equilibrium.
That said, you might think that goods prices in international trade are nominally sticky in a way that exchange rates are not. Indeed you would be right, noting we don’t have a completely clear idea how much delivery lags and service quality changes sub in for some of (not all) the real price movements.
But there is a subtler difference as well. In a world of floating exchange rates, terms of trade move around more, in real terms, than if exchange rates were fixed. Call it noise, bubbles, or whatever, but sometimes nominal exchange rates have a “mind of their own,” and real exchange rates move much of the way with them.
For that reason, companies that engage in international trade have to be more robust to possible “taxes” — which include unfavorable exchange rate movements — than under the fixed rate regime. As a quick shorthand, I would say those companies need to have more market power to put up with the exchange rate volatility, though you can give the required corporate properties a few different twists, typically involving fixed costs, sunk costs, option values and the like rather than just market power in its simplest conception (it’s complicated.)
In other words, floating exchange rates, especially when there is a historical experience of ongoing real exchange rate volatility, will mean companies are more tariff-robust.
This is one reason why the Trump protectionist talk, while it is 110% bad, and bad for American foreign policy as well, and bad for uncertainty, and bad bad bad bad bad, and sometimes connected to bad bad bad people as well (did I say bad? It’s BAD!), won’t quite have the negative economic impact that many people think.
Think back to the mid-80s, when the USD went from 3.45 Deutschmarks to 1.7 Deutschmarks in what, less than two years’ time? That was the equivalent of a huge tax on Mercedes-Benz as an exporting firm. Did Mercedes like that? No. Did they manage? Well, mostly, sort of. Of course they had a fair amount of market power at the time, they would have less today.
A five percent tariff, relative to the built-in adjustments possible in light of changes in floating exchange rates, is for the most part manageable, at least on narrow economic grounds. Much of that five percent ends up as a tax on the monopoly profits of exporters. You can google and read up on “exchange rate pass-through.”
You will note that some of this argument draws on earlier research by Paul Krugman, though I am not suggesting he necessarily agrees with my application or interpretation; here are his recent remarks.
The foreign policy and presidential signaling and uncertainty-related issues, not the narrow economics, are still the main problem with a five or ten percent trade tax, and they are reason not to go down this route. But it is worth being clear on the economics. The oversimplified statement of the neglected insight here is “floating exchange movements tax trade all the time.”
If Trump’s protectionism won’t result in ‘the negative economic impact that many people think’, why is it bad?
” while it is 110% bad, and bad for American foreign policy as well, and bad for uncertainty, and bad bad bad bad bad, and sometimes connected to bad bad bad people as well”
1) The policy is bad in of itself- its direct effects will not benefit America.
2) American foreign policy will have to contend with more irritable foreigners.
3) Uncertainty will increase, leading to both a higher discount rate in general and perhaps specific cancelled investments that can be pointed to.
4) People connected to the passage of the law will rise in status when TC wants them to fall in status.
I don’t think any of the academics understand Trump. He is not an ideologue, he is not an intellectual. He is a very smart, resourceful and courageous leader. His talents have been honed over a long period in a very competitive business environment. He has known massive failure and rebounded spectacularly. His winning campaign should be proof of his talents, with the money against him, 95% of the “media”, the Democrats and a large portion of the Republican party, he still prevailed.
Trade agreements do not follow “models”. They are massive deals, the details of which are not easily discerned by laymen or academics. A favorable trade deal is hammered out in negotiations. As Trump has pointed out, the people who negotiate these deals for the US are incompetent. Trump is competent.
Is a macro analysis really the way to think about this? I think the Carrier deal and surrounding hype shows it’s very local micro that grabs people’s attention. There will be some companies with limited exposure and some who have their entire supply chains sabotaged by either Trumps moves or the retaliation. Whoever highlights the micro outcomes the best will do well politically. And will be the biggest companies with the most streamline, internationalized, supply chains just eat it and adjust? A few dozen well positioned Walmarts closing in the right places while blaming Trump could have flipped this election frankly.
I think Krugmans point about once it is blatantly clear that America can break the rules with impunity that no one will feel obligated to follow them for a long time is correct though.
@Andre: “I think Krugmans point about once it is blatantly clear that America can break the rules with impunity that no one will feel obligated to follow them for a long time is correct though.” – I doubt it. The USA is a monopsonist for China, JP, Germany and all those positive trade surplus countries. The USA can set the rules and the companies will follow, as TC suggests, since they can take it and they have no other customer.
This post by TC is very deep. I like these two sentences:
“In the simplest model, the choice of exchange rate doesn’t matter. The real terms of trade adjust to the subsidy/tax mix under either regime, with the same final equilibrium.” – yes, it’s like saying choice of exchange rate is neutral, since money is largely neutral.
“But there is a subtler difference as well. In a world of floating exchange rates, terms of trade move around more, in real terms, than if exchange rates were fixed. Call it noise, bubbles, or whatever, but sometimes nominal exchange rates have a “mind of their own,” and real exchange rates move much of the way with them” – this might be the ‘non-neutral’ short term effects. But, as TC says, big companies are used to these real exchange rate fluctuations, and they don’t mind the short term effects. For precisely this reason they have Fx contracts and all the big boy exporters use them.
Bottom line: Trump’s protectionist war and/or tariff with China won’t even come close to Smoot-Hawley, as Douglas A. Irwin would agree (and no, S-H did not ’cause the Great Depression’).
Canada had a 1:1.1 to a 1:1.35 move in a year and a half. October showed a 2% decrease in manufacturing, even with the competitive dollar.
It isn’t as nice and tidy as it looks. Volatility drives business decisions. When a move in the currency over a month can be more than your profit margins, the hedging strategies drive the investment and production far more than the actual moves in the currencies. Yes there may be short term gains, but they offset or are offset by the short term losses when it goes the other way.
Why not just charge a VAT and rebate low income consumers?
” Much of that five percent ends up as a tax on the monopoly profits of exporters.” Inequality in many developing countries, including China, is higher (in some cases much higher) than in America, so the tax might be viewed as a tax on inequality; indeed, it might even be a tax on our own domestic inequality since the (for example) China exporter is often manufacturing goods for an American company which shifted production to China to take advantage of lower (labor) costs. If someone suggests that we raise taxes for the express purpose of redistribution (and to lower inequality), howls of protest can be heard far and wide (“socialism!”, “theft!”). Wouldn’t it be ironic if Trump (Trump!) enacted a tax whose effect (if not intent) is redistribution, and in doing so mitigates the global inequality that has been a drag on economic growth (i.e., a cause of secular stagnation). Tariffs, not just for American manufacturing jobs but global redistribution.
The last Republican administration was known for its unintended consequences, but the unintended consequences of the Trump administration will likely exceed the unintended consequences of the last, and by a whole lot; not knowing what you don’t know but being fully confident that you know what you don’t know can have that effect. And I’m not just referring to Mr. Trump, a well-known ignoramus, but “smart” people too (economists included). Some of the unintended consequences can be positive, but others can be catastrophic. The age of uncertainty.