Law and Literature, syllabus for Spring 2017

The New English Bible, Oxford Study Edition
Guantanamo Diary, by Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Petinal Gappah, The Book of Memory
Glaspell’s Trifles, available on-line.
Year’s Best SF 9, edited by David G. Hartwell and Kathryn Cramer, used or Kindle edition is recommended
The Metamorphosis, In the Penal Colony, and Other Stories, by Franz Kafka, edited and translated by Joachim Neugroschel.
In the Belly of the Beast, by Jack Henry Abbott.
Primo Levi, If This is a Man
Sherlock Holmes, The Complete Novels and Stories, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, volume 1, also on-line.
I, Robot, by Isaac Asimov.
Death and the Maiden, Ariel Dorfman.
Juan Gabriel Vasquez, Reputations
Graeme Macrae Burnet, His Bloody Project
The Pledge, Friedrich Durrenmatt.
Ian McEwan, The Children Act
Movies: Difret, Court, The Chinese Mayor, A Separation
Same as last year’s right? When I flunked out of law school I read “Paper Chase” or maybe it was the movie.